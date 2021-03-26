6 Years of War on Yemen: Ansarullah’s Constants Identified, Resistance to Continue Until the End of War

Posted on by martyrashrakat

As Thursday, March 25th marks the sixth anniversary of the Saudi-led coalition’s war on Yemen, Head of Yemen’s National Delegation and Ansarullah revolutionary movement’s spokesman Mohammad Abdul Salam identified the group’s constants, making clear that nothing would with respect to Yemen’s military actions as long as the siege and aggression continue.

Noting that the Ansarullah has previously offered many initiatives, Abdul Salam slammed the Saudi one as illogical in form and presentation, and considered it a sort of call for dialogue as if Saudi Arabia is not part of the conflict, adding that the insults and threats included in the initiative are enough for us not to look at it.

“We informed Oman about our remarks and we will wait what would happen before we announce our stance. We were surprised that the continued bombing and keeping the airport and the seaport shut didn’t represent what we have been told about.”

Labelling Saudi Arabia as the leader of the aggression against Yemen, Abdul Salam said its initiative came amid the US-UK-supervised aggression and blockade, adding that a British officer leads the blockade in a room that includes Britons, Americans, Saudis and Emiratis. This room allows and denies the entry and exit of ships via the Red Sea, while fugitive President Abd Rabbuh Manour Hadi’s team knows nothing about the issue of ships’ entry and exit.

The Ansarullah spokesman underscored that the Saudi initiative is an exaggerated flattening and it is not accurate in describing the facts, emphasizing that Saudi Arabia is not in the position of the mediator that is allowed to present such ideas.

“The war is not a Yemeni problem but was abused along with the political dispute. Yemen’s problem is with Saudi Arabia and the United States and their supporters,” Abdul Salam made the remarks in an interview with al-Mayadeen TV.

“Saudi Arabia has no right to call for dialogue as long as its aggression continues, and we will never accept the survival of this blockade imposed on Yemen,” the Yemeni official outlined, stressing that it has to leave the war before offering such initiative.

“Thousands of Yemenis die due to this blockade, lack of food and medicine, and we could never put our signature in an agreement on the blockade while the Yemeni people could hardly find oil derivatives,” he added.

The Ansarullah spokesman went on to explain that “sometimes we release some detainees in exchange for medicine; we don’t need negotiations but to open airports and seaports,” ruling out Saudi claims about oil shipments entering Yemen so far.

Stressing that the Yemeni group doesn’t accept monthly negotiations to let one ship carrying oil derivatives enter the country, Abdul Salam said “We won’t bargain on any military or political issue for entering oil ships.”

“The Yemeni Armed Forces have made gains while the blockade achieved nothing,” Abdul Salam highlighted, vowing that as long as the blockade continues, all military options are legitimate and on the table.

Mocking the Saudi-led coalition’s siege inability to achieve anything; the Ansarullah spokesman voiced demands to end the aggression in a rightful and just stance, in addition to lifting the siege.

“It is a humanitarian duty to enter food ships to Yemen; no country has been besieged for the last 30 years as Yemen was,” he said, adding the “We are ready to have good Yemeni-Saudi relationships and Iran doesn’t interfere in any detail regarding the Yemeni issue.”

“They are the ones who link solving the situation to an Iranian intervention, and the West interferes in their decisions,” Abdul Salam explained, noting that Yemen is paying the price due to its stance from the Zionist entity which is complicit in this war in bombing as well as presence in the coalition’s [operations] room.

“We respond to the aggression by bombing military facilities, and any strike against Yemen will be responded to with a missile,” Abdul Salam outlined, adding that “There are many military operations that will continue as long as the Saudi aggression continues; we will strike Saudi Aramco even if it was feeding the entire world.”

He also noted that the American is convinced that a war on the Yemenis would neither benefit the US nor ‘Israel’.

The Yemeni official referred to Marib, the ground of the most recent and fiercest battle, as the key points driving the war on Yemen, and announced that all western areas in Marib have been completely liberated. “The noise being heard from the Saudi coalition’s side reveals the truth of its losses,” he noted, wondering why would the West also make noise every time the Yemeni forces advance in Marib?

“All strategic camps belonging to the coalition forces have been taken in Marib, and there is an almost daily advancement for the Yemeni Armed Forces in the city.”

“Many figures in the other camp, who used to support Saudi Arabia in the beginning of the aggression, are not pleased now with the Saudi role.”

Saudi intelligence runs Daesh [the Arabic acronym for terrorist ‘ISIS/ISIL’ group] and al-Qaeda, for which it built bases in al-Mahrah, Abdul Salam said, adding that Daesh is fighting in al-Jawf and Marib.

He touched upon the situation in Taiz and Hiran, saying that the ongoing situation continues there.

Abdul Salam stressed that this war must end in any way, and accused the United Arab Emirates [UAE] of being a shadow leader in this war as it has announced its withdrawal so many times while it is still part of it.

“We declared that the party being directly involved in the war will be targeted but we didn’t mention that the UAE is safe. It is our leadership that choses the targets and identifies the priorities.”

As long as the aggression exists, UAE is a possible target in any moment as it is part of the coalition and it is still bombing our country, he added.

Elsewhere, Abdul Salam denies any regional calculations in the Yemeni resistance operations, and said that if Iran and Hezbollah offered us weapons and support, we thank them.

He also vowed that the Yemeni resistance will continue to defend every occupied inch of the Yemeni land

“The Yemeni people are steadfast; we are the ones being attacked and they have to stop their aggression.”

Abdul Salam concluded that the Yemeni resistance will continue defending Yemen’s dignity, referring to this fighting as an honor.

