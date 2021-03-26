Former colonial powers pushing China and Russia closer together

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Biden has to be careful to not overdo the sloganeering and look like another, but different Trump

By Jim W. Dean, Managing Editor -March 25, 2021

…from PressTV, Tehran

[ Editor’s Note: This is a non-story in a way in that NATO’s ‘Long March’ to the Russian border, and the US Navy proclaiming it wants to threaten China from it surrounding waters, has been in play for years now.

Germany’s army said a couple of years ago that it would need at least five years for its troops to have two sets of boots. I am not kidding. I would never forget a line like that.

And despite having Russia as a major trading partner, because of Ukraine which mainly exported crime, it threw away the Russian relationship away for one with the hapless Kiev Kleptocrats.

Russia was spending a lot of it gas revenues from Germany to buy German imports. I don’t think that Ukraine has picked up much of the slack. And in a world stressed economy I don’t see much regret for economic gamesmanship failures that hurt the Europian originators of the shift.

Biden now talks about renewing America’s partnerships. Am I the only one that views that as a potential new unipolarism, where the gang of one will turn into the gang of many trying to impose its will on others?

The EU is on a tightrope. It wants Russian natural gas, but also wants to keep sanctioning Russia. NATO fully intends to gobbled up the rest of Eastern Europe until it has a defense in depth so that when the next war starts Eastern Europe and Western Russia will bare most of the initial fighting.

Along comes Biden who thinks he can stand against China with an EU who says it wants to maintain its major trade with China. So I have to ask who is playing who here? Or is it everybody playing everybody else, like in the Intel world?… Jim W. Dean]

Is gunboat diplomacy alive and well between the US and China?

First published … March 22, 2021

China’s Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Hua Chunying says Beijing would further advance comprehensive strategic partnership with Russia at deeper levels amid heightened tensions with the United States.

“China is ready to work with Russia to follow through on the consensus of the two heads of state, and take the 20th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of Good-neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation as an opportunity to carry forward the spirit of the treaty and advance China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era at greater scope, in wider areas and at deeper levels,” Hua said at a regular press conference in Beijing on Monday ahead of a planned two-day visit by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to China.

Speaking to media outlets in an online interview, Lavrov said the priority for Moscow and Beijing was to strengthen “high-level” coordination and jointly promoting the development of a multipolar world and coordination on regional integration.

He added that global situation is undergoing profound changes, with new centers of economic, financial and political influence growing stronger.

Lavrov said Washington and its Western allies are no longer capable of using classical diplomacy, so they resort to sanctions on the international arena, adding, “They are promoting their ideologized agenda aimed at maintaining their dominance by holding back the development of other countries.”

Lavrov emphasized that Russia and China need to work to further reduce their dependence on US dollar and switch to national currencies for trade in order to alleviate the risks of US sanctions.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said, “Lavrov’s remarks are right to the point. The more unstable the world is, the more China and Russia need to advance our cooperation.”

“For a long period, the US and the West wantonly interfered in other country’s domestic affairs by using democracy and human rights as an excuse. Such moves created troubles in the world and even became the source of instability and war,” the spokeswoman added.

She said both Beijing and Moscow have always stood together in close cooperation to resolutely oppose hegemony and bullying practice in the world and have become a major force for international peace and stability.

Pointing to “remarkable outcomes” achieved in the past year, under the leadership of Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, on comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination between the two countries, she said,

“In the face of once-in-a-century epidemic and changes, China and Russia stand in solidarity to fight the virus together, and advance cooperation in such areas as economy, trade and scientific innovation despite challenges.”

Hua said the two sides have firmly supported each other on issues concerning their core interests and jointly defended international fairness and justice.

Mutual relationship has stood the test of challenges and delivered more tangible results, and friendship has grown even stronger, she said.

The spokeswoman emphasized that Lavrov’s ongoing visit to China “will further cement the sound momentum of the high-level bilateral relations and bring the two countries closer in the strategic collaboration on international affairs.”

“The two sides will join hands in building a model of international relations featuring strategic trust, mutually beneficial cooperation, close people-to-people ties, fairness and justice. Together, the two sides can make greater contribution to upholding world peace and stability,” she pointed out.

In an interview with Xinhua news agency and other state media outlets in January, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi expressed strong determination to continue strategic ties with Russia in the year ahead, saying Beijing sees “no limit” as to how far the cooperation between the two sides can reach.

