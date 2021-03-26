Iraqi ‘Resistance’ Groups Attack Five US Supply Convoys (Video)

Posted on by martyrashrakat

MARCH 25, 2021

On March 25, five convoys carrying supplies and equipment for the US-led coalition came under attack in different parts of Iraq.

The attacks took place in the following areas:

The first supply convoy was attacked near the city of al-Diwaniyah in the southern province of al-Qādisiyyah. The Islamic Resistance in Iraq – ‘Ashab al-Kahf claimed responsibility for the attack;

The second supply convoy was attacked near the city of al-Nasiriyah in the southern province of Dhi Qar. Saraya Awli’a al-Dam claimed responsibility for the attack;

The third supply convoy was attacked near the district of Yusufiya in the outskirts of the capital, Baghdad. The International Resistance claimed responsibility for the attack. Three trucks were allegedly damaged. The group shared a video of the attack;

