Syria is Lebanon’s lung … and its oxygen سورية رئة لبنان… وأوكسجينه

Syria is Lebanon’s lung … and its oxygen

Nasser Kandil

– Two sides of the same truth are revealed by the moment of Lebanese need and the Syrian response, imposed by the necessities of an open confrontation with the Corona epidemic, in extremely harsh conditions for the two countries. The first aspect is the superiority of what God had created over that which mankind could make. As the late President Hafez al-Assad used to say about the relationship between Syria and Lebanon, “What God combined cannot separate the human beings,” and what Napoleon described as the tyranny of geography, and common destiny in accordance with the ties of history, geography as formulated in the Lebanese constitution – Taif Accord, on the distinctive relationship between Lebanon and Syria. The second aspect is the spiritual view of Syria’s Assad towards Lebanon, though a lot of its politicians to attack and insult Syria, and though Syria is besieged and suffering more than Lebanon should not in a moment of hardship, and distress hold Lebanon accountable for the guilt of these people. Assad do not hesitate to meet the of Lebanon’s needs, shared the oxygen as bread with the Lebanese brother, without distinguishing who will receive this oxygen between supporters and opponents of Syria.

Lebanon is in the geography between the sea that is closed due to weather conditions, and occupied Palestine is a usurping enemy, and the brother Syria that evades most of Lebanon’s political ally and opponent of Syria, each with calculations and proportions,

– Yesterday, Lebanon faced a very dangerous black moment, with the Minister of Health reporting to the oxygen supply companies that it was impossible to cover the hospital’s needs from local production after the ship carrying imported oxygen could not arrive due to weather conditions that will last for days that cannot be expected. What would he do and hundreds of patients are living on oxygen, the time is narrowing, and the disaster is approaching, Lebanon is in the middle of a long-term conflict, in the geography between the closed sea due, and occupied Palestine and Syria, the brother of Lebanon, is politically divided between the ally and the opponent of Syria, and both have its calculations, pushing towards evading the responsibility of opening the channels of cooperation with Syria , once under the pretext of not angering the Americans, and once under the pretext of not angering Saudi Arabia, and times of fear of punishment, fear of media blackmail, or exposure to the tongues of haters or wage earners, and the Health Minister knew that the Syrian blame is too high on Lebanese officials. He knows that Syria is in more severe conditions than Lebanon, and is besieged and surgically injured, and may not be able to lend a helping hand, or it may hesitate to do so as a result of a sense of grievance and the assumption of intent, a kind of opportunism, but there is no choice, so the Minister knocked on the door. Within a few hours, the answer was met. The doors of Damascus are open to you, and President Bashar Al-Assad is directing to secure all possible surplus oxygen for Lebanon.

– The immediate answer in Syria is yes, when any request from a brother, especially Lebanon, Lebanon, in Syria’s view, is the resistance that defeated the occupation and defended the Arabs. Syria and its president have acted according to a value ladder that leads Syrian positions. And for those who do not know, they must learn to know that that there is no NO in such cases, even if it is the reason for it is the lack of capacity. It is a difficult decision for Syria, this has happened repeatedly with Lebanon, and it happened with others. On the day Jordan needed water and wheat, Syria did not hesitate to extend a helping hand without favor, without requesting in return, and without distinguishing between allies and opponents, which is difficult for many to understand, especially in Lebanon, whose officials praise Saudi Arabia morning and evening, seeks to appease it, under the pretext of its anger at Lebanese positions that do not satisfy it, and punishes all of Lebanon under its pretext, so President Michel Aoun, though he is a friend of Syria, and a Hezbollah ally choses to visited KSA, has not visited Syria and has not yet responded to an Iranian invitation to visit, and despite the “Saudi phobia” that the Lebanese live in, Saudi Arabia prevents its tourists who spend their luxury money from visiting Lebanon in the hope of its fall, hoping that some of its stones will fall at the head of the resistance.

– The thorn tree, no matter how hard it is, cannot give a reward to the needy, and the thorn trees of the shadows do not carry the needy from him.

In the past we used to talk about the Lebanese-Syrian relationship, so we metaphorically say that Syria is the lung of Lebanon, with the intention of referring to it being its economic and natural depth, and this fact that does not change, Syria, is Lebanon’s lungs and oxygen, what God has gathered can’t be divided by human beings.

ناصر قنديل

–

وجهان لحقيقة واحدة تظهرهما لحظة الاستعانة اللبنانية والتلبية السورية، التي فرضتها ضرورات المواجهة المفتوحة مع وباء كورونا، في ظروف شديدة القسوة على البلدين. الوجه الأول هو، تفوّق ما خلقه الله على ما يصنعه بنو البشر، كما كان يقول الرئيس الراحل حافظ الأسد عن علاقة سورية ولبنان، «ما جمعه الله لا يفرقه بنو البشر»، وما كان يصفه نابوليون باستبداد الجغرافيا، وما يصفه الدستور اللبناني وفقاً لما تمّت صياغته في اتفاق الطائف، بالعلاقة المميّزة بين لبنان وسورية وفقاً لروابط التاريخ والجغرافيا والمصير المشترك، والوجه الثاني هو الروحية التي تنظر من خلالها سورية نحو لبنان، وعلى رأس سورية رئيسها الدكتور بشار الأسد. فلبنان الذي يخرج الكثير من سياسييه للتطاول على سورية لا يجوز أن يحاسب شعبه في لحظة ضيق بجريرة هؤلاء، ولو كانت سورية محاصرة وتعاني ضيقاً أكثر من لبنان، وهو يتردد في تلبية حاجاتها في لحظات الضيق، فإنها تقتسم الأوكسجين كما الخبز مع الشقيق اللبناني، من دون تمييز في هوية مَن سيتلقى هذا الأوكسجين بين مؤيد ومعارض لسورية.

–

واجه لبنان بالأمس لحظة سوداء شديدة الخطورة، مع تبلّغ وزير الصحة من شركات توريد الأوكسجين، استحالة تغطية حاجات المستشفيات من الإنتاج المحلي بعدما تعذر وصول الباخرة التي تحمل الأوكسجين المستورد، فماذا عساه يفعل ومئات المرضى يعتاشون على الأوكسجين، والمهلة تضيق، والكارثة تقترب، فوضع الحسابات الصغيرة والمريضة جانباً، لبنان في الجغرافيا بين البحر المغلق بسبب أحوال جوية ستستمر لأيام لا يمكن انتظارها، وفلسطين المحتلة حيث عدو غاصب، وسورية الشقيق الذي يتهرّب أغلب لبنان السياسي الحليف والخصم لسورية، كل بحسابات وبنسب، من تحمّل مسؤولية فتح قنوات التعاون معها، مرّة بذريعة عدم إغضاب الأميركي، ومرة بذريعة عدم استغضاب السعودية، ومرات خشية العقوبات، وخشية الابتزاز الإعلاميّ، أو التعرّض لألسنة الحاقدين أو المأجورين أو المستأجرين، وكان يعلم الوزير أن العتب السوري كبير على المسؤولين اللبنانيين، ولو كان عتباً صامتاً على الحلفاء، وتجاهلاً لسواهم، ويعلم الوزير أن سورية في ظروف أشد قسوة من ظروف لبنان، وهي محاصرة ومصابة بالجراحات، وقد لا تكون قادرة على مد يد العون، أو قد تتردّد بفعل ذلك نتيجة الشعور بالمظلوميّة وافتراض القصد نوعاً من الانتهازيّة، لكن لا خيار، فغامر الوزير على الضفتين ودق الباب. وخلال ساعات قليلة لقي الجواب، أبواب دمشق مفتوحة لكم وتوجيه الرئيس بشار الأسد تأمين كل الفائض الممكن من الأوكسجين للبنان.

–

ليس في المشهد أي فرص ليكون الموقف محكوماً بالحسابات المتصلة بما يفكّر به المرضى النفسيّون الذين يتعاطون السياسة بعقدهم وأحقادهم، فقد تصرّفت سورية ورئيسها وفق سلم قيم يقود مواقف سورية بصورة تلقائية وعفوية نابعة من اليقين، لا تحتاج لفحص وحسابات ودراسة. فالجواب الفوريّ في سورية هو نعم، عند ورود أي طلب من شقيق، وخصوصاً لبنان، فلبنان بنظر سورية هو المقاومة التي هزمت الاحتلال وأعزّت العرب ونصرت سورية، ولمن لا يعرف، يجب أن يتعلّم أن يعرف، أن اللا في مثل هذه الحالات، حتى لو كان سببها عدم توفر القدرة، هي قرار صعب على سورية، وهو الذي يحتاج الى دراسات وفحص وتدقيق، فلربما أظهر ذلك فرصاً جديدة لنعم مخبأة، تفادياً لقول لا، وقد حدث هذا مراراً مع لبنان، وحدث مع غير لبنان، فيوم احتاج الأردن وهو يخاصم سورية للماء وللقمح، لم تتردّد سورية في مد يد العون من دون منة، ومن دون طلب مقابل، ومن دون تمييز من يحبها عمن يكيد لها. فهي سورية التي يصعب على الكثيرين فهم أن تفكر بهذه الطريقة، خصوصاً بين اللبنانيين، فلبنان الذي يكيل مسؤولوه صبح ومساء المديح للسعودية سعياً لاسترضائها، بذريعة غضبها من مواقف لبنانية لا ترضيها، وتعاقب لبنان كله بذريعتها، فيخصّها بأول زيارة لرئيسه نحو الخارج، وهو صديق سورية ولم يزرها بعد كرئيس، وهو شريك حزب الله في تفاهم تاريخيّ ولم يلبِّ بعد دعوة إيرانيّة للزيارة، ورغم «السعودية فوبيا» التي يعيشها اللبنانيون، تمنع السعودية سياحها الذين ينفقون مال ترفهم، من زيارة لبنان أملاً بسقوطه عسى تسقط بعض حجارته على رأس المقاومة. لبنان هذا يصعب عليه تصديق أن سورية المحاصرة والجريحة والمظلومة والمعتدى على سمعتها، لا تبخل بأوكسجينها الأبيض الذي خبّأته ليومها الكوروني الأسود عندما يقصدها لبنان، ولا تنتظر ثمناً ولا تعويضاً، لكنها الحقيقة بلا تدخل، وفي لحظة ترسم الأقدار فرصة لمفاجأة تظهر لتصيب الجميع بالذهول، خصوصاً السفيرة التي استعرضت أمام الكاميرات توزيعها للكمامات على بعض السيارات العابرة قرب سفارتها ورواد سفاراتها الذين أصابتهم الهيستيريا من المشهد.

–

شجرة الشوك مهما أجهدت نفسها لا تستطيع أن تمنح فيئاً لمحتاج، والشجر الوارف الظلال لا يحمِّل المحتاج منّة ظلاله.

–

كنّا في الماضي نتحدث عن العلاقة اللبنانية السورية فنقول مجازاً إن سورية رئة لبنان، بقصد الإشارة لكونها عمقه الاقتصادي والطبيعي، وهذه الحقيقة التي لا تتغير، فإذ بالأقدار الصعبة تريد لنا أن نرى سورية رئة لبنان وأوكسجينه للتنفس فعلاً، عسانا نفهم أن ما جمعه الله لا يفرّقه بنو البشر.

