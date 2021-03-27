Israeli Human Rights Violations in Palestine 18 – 24 March 2021

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

IOF excessive use of force in the West Bank and occupied East Jerusalem: 1 Palestinian killed and another wounded in Nablus

Four IOF shootings reported at agricultural areas (east) and four others on fishing boats in Gaza sea

In 167 IOF incursions into the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem: 98 civilians arrested, including 6 children

Three houses self-demolished and IOF demolished another one in occupied east Jerusalem

Israeli military order to confiscate 17.5 dunums in Salfit for settlement road construction

Settler-attacks: 2 vehicles set ablaze in Jerusalem; 2400 seedlings uprooted in Ramallah and 25 others in Nablus

IOF established 75 temporary military checkpoints in the West Bank and arrested 6 Palestinian civilians on said checkpoints

Summary

Israeli occupation forces (IOF) continued to commit crimes and multi-layered violations against Palestinian civilians and their properties, including raids into Palestinian cities that are characterized with excessive use of force, assault, abuse and attacks on civilians that are mostly conducted after midnight and in the early morning hours. Even more, IOF continued its demolition operations and delivery of cease-construction and demolition notices in the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem. PCHR documented 193 violations of international human rights law and international humanitarian law (IHL) by IOF and settlers in the oPt.

IOF shooting and violation of right to bodily integrity:

IOF killed Atef Y. A. Hanaysheh (46) on 19 March 2021 with a bullet in the head while suppressing a peaceful protest in Beit Dajan, northeastern Nablus. No threat was present to the lives of Israeli soldiers. IOF also shot and wounded another Palestinian in another peaceful protest in Nablus.

In the Gaza Strip, 4 IOF shootings were reported on agricultural lands eastern Gaza; and 4 at fishing boats in the Gaza sea.

IOF incursions and arrests of Palestinian civilians: IOF carried out 167 incursions into the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem. Those incursions included raids of civilian houses and shootings, enticing fear among civilians, and attacking many of them. During this week’s incursions, 98 Palestinians were arrested, including 6 children.

In the Gaza Strip, IOF conducted one limited incursion into eastern Rafah.

Demolitions:

PCHR documented 7 incidents:

East Jerusalem: 2-storey house demolished in Silwan; 3 houses were self-demolished in Isawiya and Shufat camp; land and cement pillars demolished (under-construction house) in Shufat.

Jenin: demolition notice served to car repair workshop in Arraba.

Salfit: military order to confiscate 17 dunums and 497 meters from Bruqin, Haris and Sarta.

Settler-attacks: PCHR fieldworkers reported and documented 5 attacks:

Occupied east Jerusalem: 2 vehicles set ablaze.

Ramallah: 2400 almond seedlings uprooted, and fence cut

Bethlehem: lands razed in Kisan for construction of a settlement road

Nablus: 25 tree seedlings uprooted.

Israeli closure policy and restrictions on freedom of movement:

IOF imposed a complete 24-hour shutdown from Tuesday midnight, 23 March 2021, justifying it with the Israeli Knesset elections.

The Gaza Strip still suffers the worst closure in the history of the Israeli occupation of the oPt as it has entered the 14th consecutive year, without any improvement to the movement of persons and goods, humanitarian conditions and bearing catastrophic consequences on all aspects of life. The United Nations confirmed that the Gaza conditions are worsening, with deteriorating health, power, and water services. The UN emphasized that the Gaza Strip requires immense efforts in the housing and education sectors and to create job opportunities.

Meanwhile, IOF continued to divide the West Bank into separate cantons with key roads blocked by the Israeli occupation since the Second Intifada and with temporary and permanent checkpoints, where civilian movement is restricted, and they are subject to arrest.

Shooting and other Violations of the Right to Life and Bodily Integrity

At approximately 08:20 on Friday, 19 March 2021, Israeli gunboats stationed off Waha Shore, northwest of Beit Lahia, north of the Gaza Strip, chased Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 3 nautical miles and heavily opened fire around them, causing fear among the fishermen and forcing them to flee. No casualties were reported.

At approximately 08:50, IOF stationed along the Gaza’s border fence with Israel, east of Maghazi camp, in the center of the Gaza Strip, opened fire at Palestinian shepherds; no casualties were reported.

On Friday, 19 March 2021, in a new crime of excessive use of lethal force, IOF killed a Palestinian civilian during the suppression of a peaceful protest in Beit Dajan village, northeast of Nablus, northern West Bank. The civilian died with a bullet in his head shot by an Israeli soldier at him without him posing danger or imminent threat to the soldiers’ lives. According to PCHR’s investigations, at approximately 12:30 on Friday, 19 March 2021, a peaceful protest took off in front of Beit Dajan village council, northeast of Nablus, at the call of the villagers and with the participation of the national labor factions in Nablus, towards lands under the threat of confiscation, east of the village. The protestors raised Palestinian flags and chanted slogans against the Israeli occupation and settlers. They parked their vehicles in al-Marhan area, east of the village, and continued walking to the settlement outpost established on the eastern mount, around 2000 meters away from al-Marhan area. At approximately 12:50, the protesters were surprised with IOF deploying on the top of the mountain, around 1500 meters away from the outpost. IOF immediately opened fire at the protesters, and clashes that continued for 10 minutes broke out, during which the protesters threw stones where the Israeli soldiers were stationed. The soldiers moved forward until they were 70 meters away from the protesters. Meanwhile, one of the soldiers fired a live bullet at a protester; the bullet settled in his head wounding him under his right eye. The protesters carried the injured protester, whose face and head were all covered in blood, and took him to Harayeq al-Damanah prairie, where they put him in a civilian car that drove him to Nablus. A Palestinian ambulance was there, and when they wanted to put him inside the ambulance, he was already dead. His body was taken to Rafidia Governmental Hospital in Nablus. He was later identified as ‘Atef Yousif Ahmed Hanayshah (46), Imam of al-Jadeed Mosque from Beit Dajan village in Nablus. He was a father of 3 children, including a daughter with cancer.

At approximately 14:00 on Friday, IOF suppressed a peaceful protest organized by the residents of Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, international activists and representative of national activities in protest at vacating and displacing 7 Palestinian families from the neighborhood, north of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City, in favor of Israeli settlers. The protest started from the neighborhood, at the call of the families whose houses are threatened to be vacated, towards the neighborhood’s main entrance. The participants raised banners, chanted slogans against Israeli occupation and ethnic displacement in favor of Israeli settlers. The Israeli police surrounded the area and ordered the protestors to leave. Meanwhile, the participants headed to another place in the neighborhood. Few minutes later, IOF returned, attacked the suppressed the protest, prevented the protestors from raising the Palestinian flags, fired sounds bombs at them, beat them up, and attempted to arrest Bodour Hasan. It should be noted that the Israeli Central Court recently gave al-Kurd, al-Qasem, al-Ja’ouni, and Iskafi families until the beginning of May to vacate their houses for settlers, under the pretext that the ownership of the lands, where houses are established, belongs to settlers. Additionally, the Israeli Central Court gave Hammad, al-Dawoudi and al-Dejanu families until the beginning of August 2021 to vacate their houses.

At approximately 07:50 on Saturday, 20 March 2021, Israeli gunboats stationed off Waha Shore, northwest of Beit Lahia, north of the Gaza Strip, chased Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 3 nautical miles and heavily opened fire around them, causing fear among the fishermen and forcing them to flee. No casualties were reported.

At approximately 15:30, IOF stationed along the Gaza’s border fence with Israel, east of Deir al-Balah city in the center of the Gaza Strip, and east of Gaza Valley (Juhor al-Deek) village, southeast of Gaza City, opened fire at Palestinian shepherds; no causalities were reported.

At approximately 20:05 on Sunday, 31 March 2021, Israeli gunboats stationed off Gaza Seaport, west of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip, opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 6 nautical miles, causing fear among them and forcing them to leave. No causalities or material damage were reported.

At approximately 21:00, IOF stationed along the Gaza’s border fence with Israel, east of Deir al-Balah city, in the center of the Gaza Strip, opened fire at agricultural lands; no causalities were reported.

At approximately 07:00 on Monday, 22 March 2021, Israeli gunboats stationed off Waha Shore, northwest of Beit Lahia, north of the Gaza Strip, chased Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 3 nautical miles, heavily opened fire around them and pumped water at them, causing fear among the fishermen and forcing them to flee. No casualties were reported.

At approximately 20:00, IOF stationed along the Gaza’s border fence with Israel, east of Khan Yunis, opened fire at agricultural lands, east of Al-Fukhari village, east of Khan Yunis; no casualties were reported.

At approximately 01:40 on Tuesday, 23 March 2021, IOF along with Israeli settlers and accompanied with a bulldozer and a helicopter moved into al-‘Umra Mount, southeast of Beita village in Nablus, north of the West Bank. IOF suppressed dozens of civilians, who gathered in the area at 20:00 in the previous day to protect it from settlers. IOF fired live and rubber bullets and teargas canisters at the civilians to disperse them. The clashes continued until 11:40. As a result, a 25-year-old male was shot with a rubber bullet in his head and taken to Rafidia Hospital in Nablus. Also, dozens of civilians suffocated due to teargas inhalation and received treatment on the spot. IOF arrested Salem Hussain Dowikat (38), taking him to an unknown destination.

Incursions and arrests

Thursday, 18 March 2021:

At approximately 01:00, IOF moved into Hizma, northeast of the occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched Waleed Salem al-Khateeb’s (20) house and arrested him.

Around the same time, IOF moved into Beit Ummar, north of Hebron. They raided and searched Ibrahim Abdul Hameed Abu Maria’s (52) house, damaged its contents and detained all his family in one room. Meanwhile, IOF stormed two houses belonging to ‘Alqam and Awad families, and arrested Omar Abdul Aziz ‘Alqam (39), and Mahmoud Mohammed Awad (32).

Around the same time, IOF moved into Hebron. They raided and searched Ameed Ghazi Jabareen’s (29) house and arrested him.

At approximately 02:00, IOF moved into Qalandiya refugee camp, north of the occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched Ghassan Ali Shawamra’s (26) house and arrested him.

At approximately 02:30, IOF moved into Ya’bad, southwest of Jenin. They raided and searched several houses and arrested Thabet Waleed ‘Ataterah (23).

At approximately 17:00, IOF moved into al-Tur neighborhood. They raided and searched two houses belonging to Ahmed Ashraf Abu Sbeitan (16) and Abdullah Abu Ghannam al-Mukhtar (17) and arrested them.

At approximately 18:30, IOF stationed at the northern entrance to Salfit, arrested Yousef Mahmoud al-Yousef (32), from Kifl Haris, north of Salfit.

At approximately 19:00, IOF moved into Abu Dis, east of the occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched Mohammed Dawoud Bader’s (23) house and arrested him.

IOF carried out (11) Saffarin and Shufa, north of Tulkarm; Beit Lid, south of Tulkarm; Burin, Rujeib, Huwwarah and Sebastia, in Nablus governorate; Surif, Karma, Shuyukh and Bani Na’im villages in Hebron. No arrests were reported.

Friday, 19 March 2021:

At approximately 02:00, IOF moved into Beit Awwa, southwest of Dura, southwest of Hebron governorate. They raided and searched Mahmoud Mohammed Sweity’s (37) house and no arrests were reported.

At approximately 03:00, IOF moved into Teqoa, east of Bethlehem. They raided and searched Khader Abdullah al-‘Amour’s (20) house and handed him a summons to refer to the Israeli Intelligence Services at “Gush Etzion” settlement, south of the city.

At approximately 14:00, IOF moved into Tura village, southwest of Jenin. They raided and searched several houses and arrested Majd Mohammed Qabha (19).

At approximately 15:00, IOF established a temporary military checkpoint on a bypass road, northwest of Jenin. They arrested Sedqi Sadeeq Zakarnah (18), from Qabatiya, southeast of Jenin. IOF took him to an unknown destination.

IOF carried out (13) incursions in Ya’bad, Bir al-Basha, Kufeirit, Jaba’, Fandaqumiya, Sanur, Arabbuna and Deir Ghazaleh, in Jenin governorate; Dura, Sa’ir and Shuyukh al-Arrub in Hebron; Abu Shukheidim and Kobar, north of Ramallah. No arrests were reported.

Saturday, 20 March 2021:

At approximately 02:00, IOF moved into Hebron. They raided and searched Anwar Mohammed Massouda’s (33) house and arrested him.

At approximately 10:00, IOF arrested Ra’fat Sameeh Najeeb (39), while present in Souq Khan al-Zeit (market), in the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City, and took him to one of the police centers. IOF released him after several hours of interrogation.

At approximately 16:20, IOF moved into Khillat Hassan area, west of Salfit, arrested (7) civilians from Sanniriya village, south of Qalqilya, and took them to unknown destinations. The arrestees are: Mohammed Ibrahim A’mar (35), his brother Hussam (32), Mahmoud Ali Taha (27), his brother Ahmed (24), Mohammed Hamed Younis (32), Anis Ma’zouz Younis (26), and Anas Riyad Younis (23).

At approximately 15:05, IOF stationed at the bypass road between Tulkarm and Kafr al-Labad, south of Tulkarm, arrested Mohammed Nabil al-‘Amouri (22). IOF took him to an unknown destination.

IOF carried out (2) incursions in Shuyukh and Deir al-A’sal villages in Hebron. No arrests were reported.

Sunday, 21 March 2021:

At approximately 02:00, IOF moved into Dhahiriya, south of Hebron. They raided and searched Ahmed Wael al-Toll’s (28) house and arrested him.

At approximately 02:30, IOF moved into Beit Fajjar, south of Bethlehem. They raided and searched several houses, severely beaten and arrested (4) civilians; Fayez Mohammed Taqatiqa (27), his brother, Salama (25), Waleed Eisa Taqatiqa (23), and Atef Mohammed Thawabtah (22).

At approximately 04:00, IOF moved into al-Tur neighborhood, east of the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched several houses and arrested Mohammed Ayman Abu al-Hawa (16), and Dawoud Khaled al-Huneity (21).

At approximately 07:00, IOF established a checkpoint to ambush civilians near Ya’bad, southwest of Jenin, and arrested Ahmed Mohammed al-Damj (21) and Wadea’ Sameer al-Ghoul (21), both from Jenin refugee camp, west of Jenin. IOF took them to unknown destination.

IOF carried out (6) incursions in Shuqba, northwest of Ramallah; Dura and Kharsa, in Hebron; Saffarin, Shufa and Beit Lid villages in Tulkarm governorate. No arrests were reported.

Monday, 22 March 2021:

At approximately 01:00, IOF moved into Abu Dis, east of the occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched Ameer Yousef Rabea’s (24) house and arrested him.

Around the same time, IOF moved into al-Dhahiriya, south of Hebron, and stationed at al-Deir area. They raided and searched (3) houses and arrested (3) civilians; Hani Abdul Aziz Qaisiyah (30), Nabil Hashem Qaisiyah (37), and Mohammed Fadel Qaisiyah (39). IOF took them to “Otniel” settlement military camp, south of Hebron, and released them on the morning of the next day.

Around the same time, IOF moved into Beit Ummar, north of Hebron, and stationed at the city center. They raided Ali Izz al-Dein Abu Maria’s (18) house and arrested him.

At approximately 02:00, IOF moved into al-Jadawil area in Beit Jala, northwest of Bethlehem. They raided and searched Nafiz Othman Shehada’s (33) house and arrested him.

At approximately 02:30, IOF moved into the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched several houses and arrested (13) civilians including 2 children. The arrestees are: Mohammed Khaled Sharifa (20), Mohammed Bassem Hijazi (17), Abdullah Omar al-Hirbawi (22), Ameer Fareed al-Basti (24), Mahmoud Hasan al-Shawish (21), Sufian Omar al-‘Ajlouni (22), Mustafa Eyad Abu Ghazaleh (17), Rawhy Mahmoud Kulghassi (24), Jihad Naser Qaws (25), Ameen Mohammed Dweik (35), Ya’qoub Mohammed Dabbagh (19), Mohammed Hazina (23), and Khaled Milhis (22).

At approximately 03:00, IOF moved into Aida refugee camp, north of Bethlehem. They raided and searched Abdu Faisal Abu Hammad’s (37) house and arrested him.

At approximately 03:00, IOF moved into Hebron, and stationed at Tamra area. They raided and searched Abdul Samea’ Mohammed al-Ja’bari’s (46) house, and no arrests were reported.

At approximately 04:00, IOF arrested Ahmed Eid Abu Akar (33) and Hamdi Mustafa Abu Akar (24), from Aida refugee camp, north of Bethlehem, while present in ak-Khadir village, south of the city. It should be noted that it was not the first time for IOF to raid the arrestees’ houses.

At approximately 04:00, IOF moved into al-Am’ari refugee camp, southeast of al-Bireh, north of Ramallah governorate. They raided and searched Bilal Kifaya’s (25) house and arrested him.

Around the same time, IOF moved into al-Shurfa neighborhood in al-Bireh. They raided and searched Mohammed Ahmed Hawamda’s (26) house and arrested him.

At approximately 10:00, IOF arrested Mansur Mahmoud (23) and Ahmed Haitham Mahmoud (20), while present at the entrance to al-Isawiya village, northeast of the occupied East Jerusalem. IOF took them to one of the police centers and released them after several hours of investigation.

At approximately 17:00, IOF arrested Ameer Anwar Qindah (23)v and Ahmed Nafiz Abu Shukheidim (22), from Abu Shukheidim village, north of Ramallah, while present at al-Khilla area, near “Nahliel” settlement, northwest of the city.

At approximately 23:00, IOF arrested Tha’er Jaber (22), while present near the bus station of Nablus street, in the occupied East Jerusalem.

Tuesday, 23 February 2021:

At approximately 03:00, IOF moved into ‘Anata, northeast the occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched Ra’ed Najeh Abu Ali’s (26) house, and arrested him.

At approximately 14:00, IOF moved into Bir Ayub neighborhood in Silwan, south of the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched Mohammed Abdullah Owda’s (44) house and arrested him along with his sons; Abdullah (20), and Khader (15).

At approximately 16:00, IOF arrested Suhaib Hamed Karaja (28), from Halhul, north of Hebron governorate, after stopping him on a temporary military checkpoint established on the northern entrance to the city.

At approximately 18:00, Israeli Intelligence Services arrested Ali Hussain Deiriyyah (26), from Beit Fajjar village, south of Bethlehem, after summonsing him for investigation at “Gush Etzion” settlement complex, south of the city.

At approximately 22:00, IOF moved into Isawiya village, northeast the occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched Eyas Hussain Obaid’s (19) house and arrested him.

At approximately 23:00, IOF moved into al-Tur neighborhood, east of the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched Ra’ed Rami Abu Sbeitan’s (21) house and arrested him.

IOF carried out (3) incursions in Hebron, Beit Ummar, and Tarqumiyah villages in Hebron. No arrests were reported.

Wednesday, 24 March 2021:

At approximately 02:00, IOF moved into Yatta, south of Hebron governorate. They raided and searched two houses and arrested Samer Mousa Abu Malash (39), and Mohannad Mahmoud Abu Malash (37).

At approximately 02:00, IOF moved into Qabatiya, southeast of Jenin. They raided and searched several houses and arrested (4) civilians; Ahmed Issam Abu al-Rab (21), Majed Faisal Nazzal (31), ‘Allam Ahmed Nazzal (22), and Mohammed Adel Saba’na (22).

At approximately 02:30, IOF moved into al-Hashemiya village, southeast of Jenin. They raided and searched several houses and arrested Mohammed Sati Jarrar (27).

At approximately 03:00, IOF moved into Tammun, southeast of Tubas. They raided and searched several houses and arrested Marwan Ahmed Bisharat (30).

At approximately 03:00, IOF moved into al-Saf street, in the center of Bethlehem. They raided and searched two houses belonging to Islam Adel Hijazi (22) and Marwan Saleh Abu ‘Aahour (27), and arrested them.

At approximately 03:30, IOF moved into Anazzah village, south of Jenin. They raided and searched several houses and arrested Ahmed Mohammed al-‘Amour (27).

At approximately 03:30, IOF moved into Um al-Sharayet neighborhood, south of al-Bireh, north of Ramallah governorate. They raided and searched the house of Hamas leader, Jamal Mohammed al-Tawil (58), and arrested him. IOF released him after several hours. It should be noted that al-Tawil spent 13 years in the Israeli prisons in separate periods.

At approximately 04:00, IOF moved into the southern side of Hebron. They raided and searched Makroum Naser al-Ja’bari’s (29) house, and arrested him.

At approximately 04:00, IOF moved into Jalazone refugee camp, north of Ramallah. They raided and searched several houses and arrested (7) civilians; Bajes Ma’rouf Nakhla (57), his son Ma’rouf (30), Eyad Mahmoud Safi (49), Maher Ayoub Dalaisha (46), Awwab Ahmed Mubarak (28), Abdul Aziz Mohye al-Dein al-Khateeb (20), and Mohammed Saher Dabour (21).

At approximately 04:00, IOF moved into Jaba’ village, south of Jenin. They raided and searched several houses and arrested (4) civilians; Ibrahim As’ad Baddad (45), Mohammed As’ad Shreim (32), Fareed Mohammed Balsha (48), and Nasri Saleh Khaliliyah (26).

At approximately 06:00, a group of Mista’arvim, (Israeli Special Unit dressed like Palestinian civilians), sneaked to a local market in the center of Jenin, using a vehicle with a Palestinian registration plate. Three gunmen came out of the vehicle and arrested Majdi Azmi Hasaniya (26), from Jenin refugee camp, while he was organizing vegetables at his father’s shop. IOF took him to an unknown destination.

At approximately 07:00, IOF moved into al-Tur neighborhood, east of the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched Khalil Atta Abu al-Hawa’s (18) house, and arrested him.

At approximately 07:30, IOF established a temporary military checkpoint near the entrance to Arraba, southwest of Jenin. They arrested Asem Mustafa Arqawi (18), and Mohammed Eyad Souqiyya (18), from Jenin. IOF took them to an unknown destination.

At approximately 10:00, IOF reinforced with several military vehicles moved 50-meters to the west of the border fence, east of al-Shawka village, east of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip. They combed and leveled lands and deployed again later.

IOF carried out (2) incursions in Dura and Idhna villages in Hebron. No arrests were reported.

III. Settlement Expansion and settler violence in the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem

Demolition and Confiscation of Civilian Property

On Thursday, 18 March 2021, Two brothers, Khaled and Monir al-‘Abbasi, vacated the contents of their 2-storey house in Deir al-Saneh neighborhood in Silwan village, south of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City, upon an Israeli Municipality’s notice to vacate their houses under the pretext of unlicensed construction.

Khaled al-Abbasi said that the 2-storey building was established in 2016; he lived with his wife, 5-year old child and 7-month baby in a 100-sqm apartment in the first floor while his brother Monir lived with his pregnant wife in his 90-sqm apartment in the second floor. Al-‘Abbasi added that the Israeli municipality promptly pursued them and issued an administrative decision to demolish their houses. Their lawyer managed to freeze the decision and applied for a house license, but in vain. Al-‘Abbasi pointed out that the Israeli Municipality imposed on him a fine of 70,000 shekels in 2019, and he is still paying it. He added that he and his brother were handed an order to vacate their houses within 21 days last September, so they headed to the Israeli court, which gave them until 11 March to self-demolish the house, but he did not do it. He said that the Israeli Police called him on Thursday morning to notify him to vacate his house to demolish it in the coming days. Al-‘Abbasi said that the construction of the house cost him 700,000 shekels while the lawyer fees were around USD 13,000.

On Sunday morning, 21 March 2021, Raja’ie Talal ‘Atiah self-demolished his house in al-Madares neighborhood in al-‘Isawiya village, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem, pursuant to the Israeli Municipality’s decision under the pretext of unlicensed construction.

Raja’ie ‘Atiah said that the house was under construction and he lived in the 120-sqm third floor. He added that he started building the house 5 months ago so that his son, Ahmed, move in, but the Israeli Municipality promptly haunted him and issued a decision to demolish the house. ‘Atiah added that he hired a lawyer to appeal the decision, but the Israeli District Court issued a decision to self-demolish his house and gave him a month to carry out the demolition. He pointed out that the Israeli Municipality called him yesterday afternoon and threatened him that a fine of 200,000 shekels would be imposed on him if the Municipality’s vehicles carried out the demolition.

On the same morning, Mohammed Bassam al-Sabbah Karshan self-demolished his 2-storey house in Sho’fat refugee camp, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem, pursuant to the Israeli Municipality’s decision under the pretext of unlicensed construction.

Mohammed Karshan said that he built his house 7 months ago on an area of 500sqms, but it is still under construction. The first floor was supposed to include 5 shops and the second floor should include 2 residential apartments. Karshan added that the Israeli Municipality notified him last November to stop the construction works and then handed him an administrative demolition decision under the pretext of unlicensed construction and its location near Sho’fat refugee camp checkpoint. He said that he appealed the decision and hired a lawyer, but the court notified him that a fine of 300,000 shekels would be imposed on him if he did not carry out the demolition.

In the same morning, Sami Mohammed Sa’ied ‘Abbeid self-demolished his house in al-‘Issawiya village, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem, pursuant to the Israeli Municipality’s decision under the pretext of unlicensed construction. Sam’ ‘Abbeid said that the 100-sqm house was under construction, and he started building it at the end of last year so that his son, Mohammed, moves in, but the Israeli Municipality promptly pursued him and issued a decision to demolish his house. ‘Abbeid added that he hired a lawyer to try to freeze the demolition decision, but the court rejected his request and insisted on the demolition decision. ‘Abbeid said that he was forced to self-demolish his house after the Israeli Municipality threatened him of imposing a fine in case its vehicles carried out the demolition.

At approximately 10:00, IOF accompanied with an Israeli Civil Administration SUV raided an auto-repair workshop near ‘Arraba intersection, southwest of Jenin. The Civil Administration officer asked the workers for the workshop’s owner. When they told him that the owner was not here, he fixed a notice to the workshop door relevant to the demolition of the workshop, which is a 150-sqm tinplate barrack and costs 150,000 shekels. The workshop, which belongs to Hussam ‘Emad Abu Salah, from ‘Arraba village, southwest of Jenin, was notified under the pretext of illegal construction in Area C.

At approximately 12:00 on Sunday, 21 March 2021, IOF handed a military order to confiscate 17 dunums and 497 sqms from civilians’ lands in Burqin village and Haris and Sarta villages, to build a settlement road that connects Barkan settlement with the “Trans-Samaria Highway,” which connects Tel-Aviv with the Jordan Valleys. Tens of settlements were established on both sides of the road, and many changes and expansions were made to the road that led to changes in the features of Salfit City and confiscation of tens of Palestinian agricultural dunums.

At approximately 08:00 on Wednesday, 24 March 2021, the Israeli municipality bulldozers demolished the concrete pillars and floor belonging to Mahmoud ‘Alqam in Shu’fat refugee camp, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem, under the pretext of unlicensed construction.

Mahmoud ‘Alqam said that he built a cement floor 2 months ago on an area of 100 sqms, intending to build a house so that he moves in with his wife and 5 children; the eldest is 16 years old and the youngest is 6 months old. ‘Alqam added that he was surprised with IOF moving into Ras Khamis neighborhood and surrounding the place. They started demolishing the pillars and floor in addition to completely levelling the land and the fence surrounding it, without a prior warning.

Settler attacks on Palestinian civilians and their property

At dawn on Friday, 19 March 2021, a group of settlers burnt 2 vehicles and wrote racist slogans in Beit Iksa village, northwest of occupied East Jerusalem.

Sa’adah al-Khatib, Mayor of Beit Iksa village, said that a group of settlers moved into the village at dawn and wrote racist slogans on some walls in the village. They also burnt 2 vehicles belonging to Hamdan Karshan, and the Palestinian Civil Defense crews arrived to extinguish the fire, which completely caught the 2 vehicles. He added that this is the fourth incident of its kind during the past period.

At approximately 07:30 on Saturday, 20 March 2021, Monjed Ahmed al-Tamimi, from Deir Nidham village, arrived at his agricultural land in Wad Raya area, north of the village, which is 700 meters away from “Halamish” settlement, and was surprised that the land fence was cut and around 2400 almond seedlings were uprooted and broken. He added that he later found out that a group of settlers from “Halamish” settlement did this. It should be noted that in March, IOF confiscated a tractor belonging to al-Tamimi as well when he was plowing another land near al-Nabi Saleh village near Deir Nidham village.

On Sunday morning, 21 March 2021, settlers levelled vacant lands in Thaher al-Mazareb area in Kisan village, east of Bethlehem, to build a settlement road.

Ahmed Ghazal, Head of Kisan Village Council, said that a group of settlers from “Ma’ale Amos” settlement established on the Kisan lands built a settlement road of 4 kilometers in Thaher al-Mazareb area, east of the village, preluding to confiscate hundreds of dunums from the area lands.

At approximately 10:30 on Tuesday, 23 March 2021, 3 settlers on tractors from “Havat Gilad” settlement, established on southern Tal village, southwest of Nablus, attacked the Palestinian lands in Khelet Mohra al-Qebli, south of the village, uprooted 25 five-year-old olive seedlings and confiscated 22 of them. Those seedlings belong to Mohammed Ibrahim ‘Othman Ramadan from the village.

Closure policy and restrictions on freedom of movement of persons and goods:

The Gaza Strip still suffers the worst closure in the history of the Israeli occupation of the oPt as it has entered the 14th consecutive year, without any improvement to the movement of persons and goods, humanitarian conditions and bearing catastrophic consequences on all aspects of life.

The West Bank:

In addition to 108 permanent checkpoints and closed roads, this week witnessed the establishment of more temporary checkpoints that restrict the goods and individuals 75 temporary checkpoints, where they searched Palestinians’ vehicles, checked their IDs and arrested 6 of them. IOF closed many roads with cement cubes, metal detector gates and sand berms and tightened their measures against individuals’ movement at military permanent checkpoints.

Jerusalem:

On Sunday, 21 March 2021, IOF established a checkpoint near the entrance to Biddu village’s tunnel, northwest of occupied East Jerusalem.

On Wednesday, 24 March 2021, IOF established a checkpoint near the entrance to Biddu village’s tunnel, northwest of occupied East Jerusalem.

Bethlehem:

On Thursday, 18 March 2021, IOF established a checkpoint near al-Nashnash intersection, south of the city.

On Friday, 19 March 2021, IOF established a checkpoint at the northern entrance to Tuqu village, east of the city.

On Saturday, 20 March 2021, IOF established a checkpoint in ‘Aqabet Hassnah area, west of the city.

On Sunday, 21 March 2021, IOF established 3 checkpoints at the northern entrance to Tuqu village and at the entrances to Jannatah and Marah Rabah villages, south of the city.

On Monday, 22 March 2021, IOF established 2 checkpoints at the northern entrance to Tuqu village and at the entrance to Marah Rabah village, south of the city.

On Tuesday, 23 March 2021, IOF established a checkpoint at the western entrance to Tuqu village, east of the city.

On Wednesday, 24 March 2021, IOF established a checkpoint near al-Nashnash intersection, south of the city.

Ramallah:

On Thursday, 18 March 2021, IOF established a checkpoint near ‘Atara village’s bridge, north of the city.

On Friday, 19 March 2021, IOF established a checkpoint near ‘Atara village’s bridge, north of the city.

On Saturday, 20 March 2021, IOF established a checkpoint at the intersection of “Hallamish” settlement, northwest of the city.

On Sunday, 21 March 2021, IOF established a checkpoint at the entrance to Nabi Salih village.

On Monday, 22 March 2021, IOF stationed at “al-Mahkama” military checkpoint established near “Beit El” settlement, north of Al-Bireh city, tightened their measures, searched Palestinians’ vehicles and checked their IDs. Also, IOF established 2 checkpoints on a road connecting between Silwad and Ein Yabrud villages and at the entrance to Nabi Salih village.

On Tuesday, 23 March 2021, IOF established 3 checkpoints at the entrances to Beitin, Deir Abu Mash’al and Nabi Salih villages.

Jericho:

On Thursday, 18 March 2021, IOF established 2 checkpoints at Al-Auja village’s intersection and at the northern entrance to Jericho

On Friday, 19 March 2021, IOF established a checkpoint at the northern entrance to Jericho.

On Saturday, 20 March 2021, IOF established a checkpoint at the norther entrance to Jericho.

On Sunday, 21 March 2021, IOF established a checkpoint at the southern entrance to Jericho.

On Monday, 22 March 2021, IOF established 2 checkpoints at the southern and northern entrances to Jericho.

On Tuesday, 23 March 2021, IOF established 2 checkpoints at the southern and northern entrances to Jericho.

Nablus:

On Thursday, 18 March 2021, IOF established 2 checkpoints at the entrance to Awarta village and near the intersection of “Shafi Shimron” settlement, west of the city.

On Friday, 19 March 2021, IOF established a checkpoint near the intersection of Sarra village, southwest of the city.

Hebron:

On Thursday, 18 March 2021, IOF established 2 checkpoints at the southern entrance to Hebron and at the entrance to Fawwar refugee camp.

On Friday, 19 March 2021, IOF established 4 checkpoints at the entrances to Beit Awwa, Idhna and Khasa villages, and at the northern entrance to Hebron.

On Saturday, 20 March 2021, IOF established 3 checkpoints at the southern entrance to Hebron, at the entrance to Fawwar refugee camp and at the entrance to Beit Ummar village.

On Monday, 22 March 2021, IOF established 5 checkpoints at the entrances to as-Samu and ad-Dhahiriya villages, at the southern entrance to Halhul city, on Khelet al-Mayia road, and at the southern entrance to Dura city.

On Tuesday, 23 March 2021, IOF established 4 checkpoints at the entrances to Beit Ummar and Susya villages, at the western entrance to the city, and at the northern entrance to Yatta city.

On Wednesday, 24 March 2021, IOF established 2 checkpoints at the eastern entrance to Dura city and at the entrance to ad-Dhahiriya village.

Qalqilya:

On Saturday, 20 March 2021, IOF established a checkpoint at the entrance to Jit village, northeast of the city.

On Sunday, 21 March 2021, IOF established 2 checkpoints under the bridge of Azzun villages and at the entrance to Azzun village, east of the city.

On Tuesday, 23 March 2021, IOF established 2 checkpoints at the entrances to Hableh and Izbat al-Tabib villages, east of the city.

Salfit:

On Saturday, 20 March 2021, IOF established 2 checkpoints at the entrances to Kifl Haris and Kafr ad-Dik villages, west of the city.

On Sunday, 21 March 2021, IOF established 3 checkpoints at the entrances to Kafr ad-Dik, Deir Ballut and Haris

On Monday, 22 March 2021, IOF established 3 checkpoints at the entrances to Kafr ad-Dik and Deir Istiya villages and at the northern entrance to Salfit.

On Tuesday, 23 March 2021, IOF established 4 checkpoints at the entrances to Iskaka, Deir Istiya, Deir Ballut, and Az-Zawiya villages.

