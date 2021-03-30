China affirms support for Syria’s efforts to protect its national sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity

Posted on by martyrashrakat

New York, SANA -China has renewed its support for the efforts of Syrian government to protect its national sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity, stressing its opposition to the intentions and actions that endanger the Syrian national security.

“The terrorist groups positioned in Syria which are on the list of the Security Council could create chaos at any moment and threaten the security and stability of the country and even the whole region, thus the international community must remain vigilant, strengthen cooperation and firmly fight terrorism in accordance with international law and the Security Council resolutions, “Zhang Jun, China’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations said during the Security Council’s session last night .

Zhang added that countless facts have proven that with regard to the issue of combating terrorism, politicization and double standards do not benefit anyone and might cause endless harm, noting that working to achieve a political solution to the crisis in Syria is the hope that the Syrians need the most and it is in the interest of the countries of the region, and the international community as a whole.

He called for adhering to the right track to achieve a political solution to this crisis, improve the humanitarian situation, end the foreign occupation and fight terrorism, stressing the support to the Syrian people in independently determining the future of their country and within a process led by the Syrians themselves.

“We must take full advantage of the leading role of Syrian Government in order to fundamentally improve the humanitarian situation on the ground, and with regard to the severe epidemic and food security issues in Syria, targeted relief assistance must be provided with a focus on the humanitarian needs of women، children and other vulnerable groups,” Zhang added.

He added that the Syrian Government is cooperating with the UN, non-governmental organizations and other partners in promoting humanitarian operations and bringing medical supplies, expressing China’s appreciation for those efforts.

Zhang stressed that the need to lift unilateral sanctions and the economic blockade to help Syria restore its activity, calling on the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs “OCHA” to comprehensively evaluate the humanitarian repercussions of the unilateral coercive measures and submit a report to the Security Council.

