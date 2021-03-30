US Occupation Agenda: QSD Kidnap Dozens of al-Houl Refugee Camp Residents, Seizes Houses in Vicinity of US Helicopters’ Helipad in Hasaka,

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Hasaka, SANA

The US occupation-backed QSD militia has continued to impose a siege on al-Houl refugee camp, which is controlled by the militia backed by the occupation forces in Hasaka eastern countryside since last Friday, in coincidence with launching widespread raid campaigns against the residents’ tents in the camp and kidnapping dozens of them.

Local sources told SANA reporter in Hasaka that after imposing a siege on al-Houl camp in the eastern countryside of refugees which is inhabited by more than 70,000 people for the fourth straight day, dozens of QSD militants on Monday carried out massive raid campaigns inside the camp and kidnapped dozens of its residents among them women, under different pretexts, and took them to an unknown destination.

The sources added that two days ago, QSD militia cut off all roads between Hasaka city and al-Houl refugee camp, whose residents live in tragic conditions that threaten a humanitarian catastrophe in light of the severe shortage of survival requirements such as water, medicine, food, security…etc., in addition to preventing the residents from moving inside the camp.

On Sunday, dozens of QSD militants began deploying to the vicinity of al-Houl refugee camp and they set up 15 armed checkpoints around it, in preparation for storming it with the help of the US occupation forces and carrying out large-scale kidnapping operations in the camp.

Hasaka, SANA

The US occupation-backed QSD militia has displaced the owners of houses in the vicinity of the occupation helicopters’ helipad in Ghwairan neighborhood by force of arms, and issued eviction warnings to the owners of other houses.

Although the homeowners have documents and property deeds, they found themselves homeless without housing amid the silence of all humanitarian organizations about the crimes committed against the locals in Hasaka.

The QSD militia, which seeks to empty the civilian areas surrounding the whereabouts of the American occupation forces, had previously emptied three storey buildings in the al-Jabsah dwellings between Ghwairan and al-Zouhor neighborhoods to the south of the occupation helicopters’ helipad and expelled their people from them by force of arms.

Mahmoud, a young man from the locals of al-Zouhor neighborhood, told SANA reporter that the militia has started to tighten the noose on the locals in the area extending from the areas where the US occupation forces are deployed till al-Zouhor neighborhood as its militants have closed the road leading to the neighborhood with berms, and the locals are currently forces to travel for long distances to reach the city center.

The militia has also notified a number of the owners of nearby houses to evacuate them.

Mahmoud added QSD militia has turned the residential buildings which it has completely occupied into military sites to fortify and reinforce the positions of the US occupation forces.

Citizen Khudir whose house was seized by force, says “These actions are against the law and all international norms which the QSD militia doesn’t recognize as it seeks to implement US occupation schemes to completely empty the area of its original inhabitants.”

The locals in the region believe that the practices and violations of the QSD militia are not much different from the attacks of the Turkish occupation mercenaries in Ras al-Ayn in the northwestern countryside of the province, as it practices a policy of displacement and forcing the people to leave their property and it displaces them and seize their properties to use them for military purposes.

