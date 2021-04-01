إذا لم يقف المواطن مع مؤسسات الدولة في هذه الحرب فسوف تخسرها مهما قمنا من إجراءات If the citizen does not stand with state institutions in this war, it will lose it, regardless of the measures we take

Posted on by indigoblue76

أكّد الرئيس السوري بشار الأسد وجود معركة تقاد من الخارج ضد الليرة السوريّة، داعياً إلى معاقبة التجار المتربّحين من انهيار العملة المحلّية.

وأشار الرئيس الأسد في اجتماع حكومي إلى أن «مجموعة الإجراءات والتشريعات والقوانين التي صدرت في الآونة الأخيرة للتخفيف عن المواطن تؤكد فكرة أنه لا يوجد شيء مستحيل».

وأضاف «إذا لم نكن قادرين على حل كل المشاكل، فإننا نستطيع أن نحل جزءاً من المشاكل.. وعندما لا نستطيع اليوم أن نحل مشكلة معينة نستطيع أن نحل مشاكل أخرى تخفف عن المواطن».

كما أوضح الرئيس الأسد أن أحد الأمثلة على هذه الإجراءات هو معركة سعر الصرف التي تمكنّا فيها من تحقيق إنجازات لم تتحقق سابقاً».

كذلك لفت إلى أنه «من الخطأ في مثل هذه الحالة.. أو هذا النوع من المعارك أن يعتقد الناس أن هذا الموضوع هو موضوع إجرائيّ.. إذ إن الموضوع أوسع.. حيث هناك مضاربون ومستفيدون.. وهناك معركة تُقاد من الخارج».

وتابع قائلاً «أصبحت أدوات الأعداء في هذه المعركة واضحة بالنسبة لنا.. ومن خلال وضوحها ومعرفة الآليات التي استخدمت قمنا نحن باستخدام آليات معاكسة.. وقد أثبتت هذه المعارك التي خضناها أن سعر الصرف في سورية الجزء الأكبر منه هو حرب نفسية».

وشدّد على ضرورة «مواجهة هذا النوع من المعارك أن نقوم بتوعية الناس بأن ما يحصل الآن بالنسبة لسعر الصرف لا يقل أهمية عن المعركة العسكرية لاستقرار البلد.. مثله مثل الحرب.. مثل الأمن الغذائي.. مثل الكثير من العوامل الأخرى.. يجب أن يتم التعامل معها كمعركة.. فإذا لم يقف المواطن مع مؤسسات الدولة في هذه الحرب فسوف تخسر المؤسسات مهما قمنا من إجراءات».

