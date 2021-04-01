جورج عبدالله: لن أتنازل عن موقفي ولا تُفاوضوا على براءتي George Abdullah: I will not give up my position nor negotiate my innocence

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

Al-Akhbar

Lea Al-Qazi Thursday, April 1, 2021

I will not regret, I will not bargain, I will still resist

The visit of Minister Marie-Claude Najm and General Abbas Ibrahim to Paris, and their meeting with French officials to discuss the issue of the Freedom Fighter Georges Ibrahim Abdullah, reactivated the stagnant waters and raised the level of hope as his release approaches. “Negotiations are advanced,” according to follow-up sources, without exaggerating, because France still requires Abdullah to apologize for his past, while he rejects the principle of researching the origin of his political position on his struggle and from his present and his present.

«… I promise you That I will not leave you,” French President Emmanuel Macron told the Lebanese after his visit to Mrs. Fairouz last September… He was the one who came, leaving Georges Ibrahim Abdullah in French custody. Since the August 4 Beirut explosion, Macron has come twice to Lebanon, without seeking to erase the shame of his country in the Abdullah case. He spoke about the titles of “Reform” and gave lessons in “nation-building”, forgetting France’s flagrant violation of human rights in the subject of Abdullah and the continued detention of his freedom despite the expiry of his sentence in 1999. 37 years have passed since the son of the “Lebanese Revolutionary Brigades” was arrested in Paris. Since then, France has implemented the orders of the USA and ‘Israel’ enemy to prevent his release and to implement requests for parole. In 2013, the Public Prosecutor’s Office in France abstained from implementing the decision of the Paris Sanctions Enforcement Chamber to release Abdullah, and then it was entitled to reject many requests for parole.

In 2018, the Lebanese state, for the first time, embraced the cause of the fighter George Ibrahim Abdullah, to no avail. The French “blackmailed” Abdullah with his freedom and stipulated that he apologize for his past and announce his repentance, which George refused. But suddenly, his has returned to the forefront of the Lebanese scene, and talk of his release is coming to an end.

In her first is the visit to the prison of “Lanmezan”, the Minister of Justice in the caretaker government, Marie-Claude Negm, met with George twice in one day for a period of three hours. The goal of visiting France was not to meet Abdullah, rather it was basically a private visit. Before leaving Lebanon, She discussed with President Michel Aoun, Caretaker Prime Minister Hassan Diab, and the rest of the concerned parties, if they would welcome her meeting with Abdullah, and the answer was positive.

President Aoun approached the French President, while he was in Lebanon, about Abdullah’s case. Macron raised the legal dimension, which led Aoun to decide to send a legal figure. Preparations for Najm’s visit to the prison took place after her arrival in France, and the French were keen to link approval of the visit request by not allowing the minister to give any information to the media before and after the visit, according to diplomatic sources.

Robert Abdullah, George’s brother, says that the latter “was comfortable during his meeting with Najm, especially since it was the first time that a Lebanese minister visited him, and she informed him that there is an official follow-up to his case.”

The French demand abdullah’s apology for his past to grant him a presidential pardon



The second development is the visit of the Director General of Public Security, General Abbas Ibrahim, France, and his meetings with French officials during which he discussed Abdullah’s release, as part of an additional agenda that includes the French position on the government issue in Lebanon and the background of French talk about sanctions against Lebanese officials on charges of obstructing the formation of the government.

“This time there is a French seriousness in the case of Georges Abdullah that we have not previously entrusted,” said sources following up on the issue, considering that “the negotiations have come a long way.” However, betting on the “French conscience” remains an obligation. The case did not reach the finish line, due to obstacles that the French authorities are still raising in the face of Lebanon. According to the information, before Najm’s visit accompanied by Ambassador Rami Adwan – and meeting prisoner Abdullah, she met with French officials who told her that “the key to resolving the issue is Abdullah’s issuance of a statement presenting his apology to the families of those who have fallen into the operations he was accused of carrying out and his remorse for the past, at which time a French presidential pardon will be issued for him. Set him free ».

George, who is celebrating his 70th birthday on April 2nd, reminded the Minister of Justice of his positions against imperialism, stressing his commitment to the resistance approach, reiterating his lack of remorse and refusal to apologize for his past. More importantly, George is sticking to what he had previously said: he refused to beg for his freedom, and he wishes the authorities in Beirut not to negotiate his release on French terms. He sees himself as a political prisoner, and France is responsible for his detention or even execution in prison.



Abdullah’s lawyer, Jean-Louis Chalansse, told Al-Akhbar that there were no new factors in the file, especially since “last September, we applied for a new parole for George, and we still have not received an answer until now.” The lawyer is currently considering transferring the file to the European judicial services.

The official French silence was matched by a rise in popular movements condemning the decision to arrest George. Robert Abdallah says that the movements are escalating “slowly but regularly, whether through popular solidarity or the letters that MPs send to the Elysee to release George.” It can be said that, to a certain extent, the subject has begun to turn into an issue of public opinion in France ». In this context, Alain Pujola, one of the founders of New Anti-Capitalism Party (NPA), says that in previous years, “we have been suffering from campaigns of intimidation and misinformation against George and his family in the French press.” Currently, participation in demonstrations and meetings is still relatively small, but they are widespread in many French cities.” Pujola is the founder of The Liberation Of Abdullah Rally, in an interview with Al-Akhbar, considered that “the ball is in the court of the Lebanese who have to exploit their relations with the French administration and press for release.”

The most basic rules of diplomatic work and international relations if it is committed to the release of Abdullah through the use of “legitimate” means, to suspend any cooperation with Paris until resolving Abdullah’s case ….

Not to allow Macron to restore his “colonial glories”, acting as if he were qualified to launch “rescue” initiatives, threaten political sanctions and appoint ministers and officials, Especially since Macron represents a continuation of the submissive French mentality in the face of “Israel” interests. His speech is still echoed at the Higher Institute of Business ESA before his election as president in 2017, when he announced from Beirut that he was “against France’s recognition of the Palestinian state without a peace agreement between the two parties, and against any pressure on Israel.” George is not accused of carrying out any operation against French citizens, but because his struggle was in the face of the forces of domination and colonialism and in defense of peoples, his “crime” will remain unpardoned.

الأخبار

ليا القزي الخميس 1 نيسان 2021

تقدّم محامي جورج بطلب إفراج مشروط في أيلول من دون جواب (مروان بو حيدر)

زيارة الوزيرة ماري كلود نجم واللواء عبّاس إبراهيم لباريس، ولقاؤهما مسؤولين فرنسيين لبحث قضية المناضل جورج إبراهيم عبد الله، أعاد تحريك المياه الراكدة ورفع منسوب الأمل باقتراب إطلاق سراحه. «المفاوضات مُتقدمة»، تقول مصادر مُتابعة، من دون أن تُبالغ بالإيجابية، لأنّ فرنسا ما زالت تشترط اعتذار عبدالله عن ماضيه، فيما هو يرفض مبدأ البحث في أصل موقفه السياسي من نضاله ومن حاضره«… أعدكم بأنّني لن أترككم»، قال رئيس فرنسا إيمانويل ماكرون للبنانيين بعد زيارته السيّدة فيروز في أيلول الماضي… هو الذي أتى تَاركاً جورج ابراهيم عبدالله في المعتقل الفرنسي. منذ انفجار 4 آب، قَدِم ماكرون مرّتين إلى لبنان، من دون أن يسعى في أيّ منهما إلى محو عار دولته في قضيّة عبدالله. تكلّم عن عناوين «إصلاحية» وأعطى دروساً في «بناء الدولة»، مُتناسياً انتهاك فرنسا الفاضح لحقوق الانسان في موضوع عبدالله واستمرار احتجاز حرّيته رغم انتهاء مدّة محكوميته سنة 1999. 37 سنة مرّت على اعتقال ابن «الألوية الثورية اللبنانية في باريس، ليُصبح في ذلك أقدم الأسرى السياسيين في أوروبا. ومن حينه، تُنفّذ فرنسا أوامر الولايات المتحدة الأميركية والعدّو الاسرائيلي في منع إطلاق سراحه وتنفيذ طلبات الإفراج المشروط. في الـ2013، امتنعت النيابة العامة في فرنسا عن تنفيذ قرار غرفة تطبيق العقوبات في باريس الإفراج عن عبدالله، ثمّ لحقها رفض العديد من طلبات الإفراج المشروط.

عام 2018، تبنّت الدولة اللبنانية للمرّة الأولى قضيّة المناضل جورج إبراهيم عبدالله، عبر ثلاثي رئاسة الجمهورية – وزارة الخارجية والمغتربين – الأمن العام، من دون نتيجة. فالفرنسيون «ابتزّوا» عبدالله بحريته عبر اشتراط تقديمه اعتذاراً عن ماضيه وإعلانه التوبة، ما رفضه جورج. لكن فجأةً، عادت قضية المُناضل الأممي لتتصدّر المشهد اللبناني، ويرتفع الحديث عن اقتراب الإفراج عنه.

تطوران «يُبرّران» هذه الإيجابية؛ الأول هو زيارة وزيرة العدل في حكومة تصريف الأعمال، ماري كلود نجم، سجن «لانميزان» ولقاؤها جورج مرّتين في يومٍ واحد، لمدّة ثلاث ساعات. لم يكن هدف وجود نجم في فرنسا لقاء عبدالله، بل كانت زيارة خاصة في الأساس. قبل مغادرتها لبنان، بحثت مع الرئيس ميشال عون، ورئيس حكومة تصريف الأعمال حسّان دياب، وبقية المعنيين، إن كانوا يُرحّبون باجتماعها بعبدالله، فأتى الجواب إيجابياً. الرئيس عون كان فاتح الرئيس الفرنسي، أثناء وجوده في لبنان، بقضية عبدالله. ماكرون شرح البعد القانوني، وهو ما جعل عون يقرر إرسال شخصية معنية بالجانب القانوني. التحضيرات لزيارة نجم للسجن تمّت بعد وصولها إلى فرنسا، وقد حرص الفرنسيون على ربط الموافقة على طلب الزيارة بعدم تصريح الويزرة بأي معلومة للإعلام قبل الزيارة وبعدها، وفق ما تؤكّد مصادر دبلوماسية. يقول روبير عبدالله، شقيق جورج، إنّ الأخير «كان مُرتاحاً خلال لقائه نَجم، ولا سيّما أنّها المرّة الأولى التي يزوره فيها وزير لبناني، وهي أبلغته وجود متابعة رسمية لقضيته».

يشترط الفرنسيون اعتذار عبدالله عن ماضيه لمنحه عفواً رئاسياً



أما التطور الثاني، فهو زيارة المدير العام للأمن العام، اللواء عبّاس ابراهيم، فرنسا وعقده لقاءات مع مسؤولين فرنسيين بحث خلالها إطلاق سراح عبدالله، ضمن جدول أعمال إضافي يشمل الموقف الفرنسي من المسألة الحكومية في لبنان وخلفيات الحديث عن عقوبات مفترضة على مسؤولين لبنانيين بتهمة عرقلة تأليف الحكومة.

«هذه المرّة يوجد جدّية فرنسية في ملفّ جورج عبدالله لم نعهدها سابقاً»، تقول مصادر مُتابعة للقضية، مُعتبرةً أنّ «المفاوضات قطعت شوطاً مُهمّاً». إلا أنّ الحَذَر وعدم المبالغة في الرهان على «الضمير الفرنسي» يبقيان واجبين. القضية لم تصل خطّ النهاية، بسبب عراقيل ما زالت السلطات الفرنسية ترفعها في وجه لبنان. تُفيد المعلومات بأنّه قبل زيارة نجم – برفقة السفير رامي عدوان – الأسير عبدالله، التقت مسؤولين فرنسيين أبلغوها أنّ «مفتاح حلّ القضية هو إصدار عبدالله بياناً يُقدّم فيه اعتذاره لذوي الذين سقطوا في العمليات التي اتُّهم بتنفيذها وندمه عن الماضي، حينها سيصدر عفو رئاسي فرنسي عنه ويُطلق سراحه». جورج، الذي يحتفل في 2 نيسان بعيد ميلاده الـ70، ذكّر وزيرة العدل بمواقفه ضدّ الامبريالية، مؤكداً التزامه نهج المقاومة، ومُكرّراً عدم ندمه ورفضه الاعتذار عن ماضيه. والأهم من ذلك، أنّ جورج مُتمسّك بما أعلنه سابقاً: رفض تسوّل حريته، وهو يتمنى على السلطات في بيروت عدم التفاوض باسمه حول إطلاق سراحه بناءً على الشروط الفرنسية. وهو يرى نفسه سجيناً سياسياً، ولتتحمل فرنسا مسؤولية احتجازه أو حتى إعدامه في السجن.

يقول محامي عبدالله، الفرنسي جان لوي شالانسيه لـ«الأخبار»، إنّه لم تطرأ عوامل جديدة على الملفّ، خاصة أنّه «في أيلول الماضي، تقدّمنا بطلب إفراج مشروط جديد عن جورج، وما زلنا حتى الساعة لم نتلقّ جواباً». ويبحث المحامي حالياً في نقل الملفّ إلى الدوائر القضائية الأوروبية.

الصمت الفرنسي الرسمي، قابله ارتفاع في التحركات الشعبية المُندّدة بقرار اعتقال جورج. يقول روبير عبدالله إنّ التحركات تتصاعد «ببطء ولكن بانتظام، أكان عبر التضامن الشعبي أم الرسائل التي يوجهها نواب إلى الإليزيه لإطلاق سراح جورج. يُمكن القول إنّه إلى حدّ ما، بدأ الموضوع يتحوّل إلى قضية رأي عام في فرنسا». وفي هذا الإطار، يقول أحد مؤسّسي «الحزب الجديد المناهض للرأسمالية ، آلان بوجولا، إنّه في السنوات السابقة «كنّا نعاني من حملات ترهيب، والتضليل الممارس ضدّ جورج وعائلته في الصحافة الفرنسية. حالياً، ما زالت المشاركة في التظاهرات واللقاءات ضئيلة نسبياً، ولكن نجد أنّها مُنتشرة في العديد من المدن الفرنسية». بوجولا هو مؤسّس «تجمّع تحرير عبدالله» يعتبر في حديث مع «الأخبار» أنّ «الكرة في ملعب اللبنانيين الذين عليهم أن يستغلوا علاقاتهم مع الإدارة الفرنسية والضغط لإطلاق السراح».

أبسط قواعد العمل الدبلوماسي والعلاقات الدولية، تفرض أن يُعلّق لبنان أي تعاون مع باريس قبل حلّ قضية عبدالله… إذا كان مُلتزماً بالإفراج عنه عبر استخدام الوسائل «الشرعية». لا أن يُسمح لماكرون باستعادة «أمجاده الاستعمارية»، ويتصرّف كما لو أنّه أهلٌ لإطلاق مُبادرات «إنقاذية» والتهديد بعقوبات سياسية وتعيين وزراء ومسؤولين رسميين، خاصة أنّ ماكرون يُمثّل استمرارية للعقلية الفرنسية الخانعة أمام مصالح «إسرائيل». لا يزال يتردّد صدى خطابه في «المعهد العالي للأعمال قبل انتخابه رئيساً سنة 2017، حين أعلن من بيروت أنّه «ضدّ اعتراف فرنسا بالدولة الفلسطينية من دون اتفاق سلام بين الطرفين، وضدّ ممارسة أي ضغط على اسرائيل». جورج غير مُتهم بتنفيذ أي عملية ضدّ مواطنين فرنسيين، ولكن لأنّ نضاله كان بوجه قوى الهيمنة والاستعمار ودفاعاً عن الشعوب، ستبقى «جريمته» غير مغفورة لدى «ورثتهم».

