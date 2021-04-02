Max Blumenthal debunks US accusation of China’s ‘genocide’ against Uighurs

Posted on by indigoblue76

April 01, 2021

Max Blumenthal documents the deceptions behind the US government’s accusation that China is committing “genocide” against Uyghur Muslims in its Xinjiang region, picking apart NED-funded studies that rely on botched statistics and exposing extremist Adrian Zenz and his error-filled research

. This was part of a panel discussion held on March 19, 2021, hosted on Daniel Dumbrill’s channel: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xdw1N…

Filed under: American Lies, China, USA | Tagged: Max Blumenthal, NED, Uyghurs, Xinjiang