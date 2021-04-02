Nine Fatah Candidates Withdraw from Electoral List

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

Nine members of the Palestinian National Liberation Movement – Fatah – withdrew on Thursday from the movement’s electoral list for parliamentary elections just as the Central Elections Commission closed registration for the polls.

Fatah candidate in Gaza, Riad Al-Astal, announced on Facebook that he had withdrawn from the movement’s electoral list to protest “the irresponsible decision to ignore the number of votes in Khan Yunis,” as well as the disregard of popular opinion and conduct that was not representative of Fatah’s spirit.

“Returning to that which is right is better than persisting in dishonesty;” he said in reference to the withdrawal of his nomination.

Al-Astal explained that more than five reputable electoral lists had offered him to join them, however, he refused their offers.

“I apologize to all these lists, and I wish them further progress and success,” he added.

Another Fatah candidate in Gaza, Prof Muhammad Abu Hamida who had also withdrawn from the movement’s electoral list said he had taken his decision for reasons that he will keep to himself.

Elsewhere, in the West Bank, unknown gunmen opened fire on the home of a Fatah candidate in the southern governorate of Hebron shortly after he officially announced joining the movement’s list.

