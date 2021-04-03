«القاعدة» الوكيل «الرسمي» للسعودية: مسانَدة تركية لـ«الاخوان» في مأرب Al Qaeda, the “official” agent of Saudi Arabia: Turkish support for the “Brotherhood” in Marib

Posted on by martyrashrakat

**Please scroll down for the English Machine translation **

الأخبار

اليمن رشيد الحداد الجمعة 2 نيسان 2021

تصاعد الدور التركي في اليمن بعد تحسُّن العلاقات بين أنقرة والرياض (أ ف ب )

صنعاء | بات تنظيم «القاعدة»، بشكل لا لبس فيه، وكيل عمليات التحشيد السعودية لصالح جبهات القتال في محيط مدينة مأرب. إذ تكشف معلومات استخباراتية حصلت عليها “الأخبار” أنه أُوكلت إلى التنظيم، أخيراً، مهمّة تأمين سواحل محافظة أبين، بهدف استقبال مقاتلين من خارج اليمن، وإيوائهم، ومن ثمّ نقلهم عبر معقله المتبقّي له في محافظة البيضاء إلى محافظة مأرب. مخطّط تلعب فيه تركيا، بصورة غير معلَنة، دور المسانِد الخلفي، عبر تسهيل وصول أولئك المقاتلين وأسلحتهم، في ما يبدو أنه خطوة إضافية على طريق «إصلاح» العلاقات مع السعودية، من جهة؛ ومن جهة أخرى، تدعيم جهود بقاء الحلفاء «الإصلاحيين» الذين يوشكون على خسارة أهمّ معاقلهم في شمالي اليمن

لم يعد تدخُّل تركيا في الصراع الدائر في اليمن في دائرة التكهُّنات؛ إذ إن الكثير من المؤشّرات على الأرض تُجلّي تعاظُم الدور التركي المسانِد لميليشيات حزب «الإصلاح» (إخوان مسلمون). دخَلت أنقرة إلى هذا البلد منذ ثلاث سنوات تحت لافتة «العمل الإنساني» الذي لم يتجاوز خريطة سيطرة «الإصلاح» في محافظات تعز ومأرب وشبوة، حيث قدّمت الكثير من الخدمات اللوجيستية لميليشيات الحزب بطريقة غير مباشرة، قبل أن يتطوَّر هذا الدور إلى تأسيس ذراع عسكرية موالية لها مُتمثّلة في ميليشيات «الحشد الشعبي»، بتمويل قطَري، غربيّ محافظة تعز، قبل نحو عام، بعد فشلها في تأسيس ذراع مماثلة في محافظة شبوة (شرق) عقب سقوط المحافظة تحت سيطرة «الإصلاح» في آب/ أغسطس 2019. كذلك، تولّت تدريب العشرات من قيادات الحزب في قواعد عسكرية تركية خارج اليمن، فيما لا يزال دورها الاستخباري ملحوظاً في شبوة، التي تُعدّ لتكون معقلاً بديلاً لـ»الإصلاح» في حال سقوط مأرب. تحت أكثر من ذريعة، تَمكّن الحزب، خلال الأشهر الماضية، من تأمين مساحات ساحلية واسعة في مديرية رضوم الواقعة على سواحل بحر العرب، بتعاون لوجيستي تركي، بالتزامن مع قيامه بتأسيس معسكر دفاع ساحلي من دون أيّ توجيهات من وزارة الدفاع في حكومة الرئيس المنتهية ولايته، عبد ربه منصور هادي، في أحد أهمّ ممرّات التهريب البحري التي يستخدمها الحزب منذ عقود في تهريب المشتقّات النفطية والسلاح من الخارج. وعلى رغم رفض حكومة هادي التحرُّكات «الإخوانية» في سواحل شبوة، وكذلك تصاعُد اتّهامات القوى الموالية للإمارات لـ»الإصلاح» بتلقّيه شحنات سلاح تركية عبر ميناء قنا الواقع تحت سيطرته، ومطالَبتها التحالف السعودي – الإماراتي بتنفيذ «اتفاق الرياض» الذي يقضي بإخراج ميليشيات «الإصلاح» من شبوة وأبين ووادي حضرموت، عَزّز الحزب وجوده العسكري في سواحل شبوة منتصف الشهر الماضي، استعداداً لمواجهة أيّ هجوم محتمَل من الميليشيات الموالية للإمارات.

المخطّط الجديد بدأ منذ أسبوعين بالتعاوُن مع «الإصلاح» وبإشراف مباشر من الجانب السعودي



تأمين سواحل شبوة من قِبَل «الإصلاح» خلال الأشهر الماضية، جاء بتنسيق مع تركيا، لتأمين وصول السفن التجارية التركية التي غالباً ما تُستخدَم لحمل شحنات سلاح تركية، كالقنّاصات والأسلحة المتوسّطة، التي تستخدمها ميليشيات الحزب في جبهات القتال في تعز ومأرب. لكن الدور التركي تصاعَد، خصوصاً، بعد تحسُّن العلاقات بين أنقرة والرياض الشهر الماضي، وإعلان التنظيمات الإرهابية الموالية لتركيا في سوريا التعبئة والاستنفار للقتال في اليمن «دفاعاً» عن مدينة مأرب، التي تُعدّ آخر معاقل «الإصلاح» في شمال البلاد، لينتقل المخطّط إلى محافظة أبين الواقعة غرب مدينة عدن، حيث أُوكلت مهمّة عملية تأمين وصول السفن ونقل العناصر الإرهابيين المُتوقَّع وصولهم من سوريا عبر تركيا، وبتنسيق سعودي، إلى تنظيم «القاعدة». وتؤكّد معلومات استخبارية، حصلت عليها «الأخبار»، وجود تحرُّكات نشطة للتنظيم، بدعم وتمويل سعوديَّين، في عدد من مديريات محافظة أبين القريبة من الساحل. وتكشف المعلومات أن قيادة التحالف السعودي – الإماراتي في مدينة عدن كَلّفت أمير تنظيم «القاعدة» في أبين بتأمين وصول سفن مجهولة

ستحمل مقاتلين قادمين من سوريا ودول أخرى مع أسلحتهم، وتأمين الطريق الساحلي الواقع بين محافظتَي شبوة وأبين، وإيواء أولئك المقاتلين، ومن ثمّ إيصالهم إلى جبهات مأرب.

المخطّط الجديد، الذي شارف تنظيم «القاعدة» على إنهاء تنفيذه في محافظة أبين بقيادة أمير التنظيم في المحافظة المدعو سالم الشنعاء، بدأ منذ أسبوعين بالتعاوُن مع ميليشيات «الإصلاح» في المحافظة، وبإشراف مباشر من الجانب السعودي؛ إذ نفّذ عناصر «القاعدة»، الأسبوع الماضي، عملية إعادة انتشار في مناطق واسعة قريبة من الساحل. وتفيد مصادر مطّلعة بأن التنظيم كثّف وجود عناصره في معسكر الخيالة التابع له في المحفد، وفي وادي حمراء ومناطق يحمس وخبر المراقشة الواقعة بين الوضيع وساحل أحور، والتي تتّسم بتضاريس مُعقّدة وجبال شاهقة، إضافة إلى منطقة موجان في مديرية الوضيع. وتؤكّد المصادر أن عناصر «القاعدة» يتحرّكون بشكل علَني، ويسلُكون الطرق الرئيسة، سواءً باتّجاه معسكرات تابعة لـ»الإصلاح» كمعسكر عكد، أم من معسكرات حكومة هادي إلى جبال مودية والمحفد ولودر والصومعة التي تُعدّ آخر معاقل «القاعدة» في محافظة البيضاء، بعد سقوط منطقة يكلا في مديرية ولد ربيع في المحافظة نفسها تحت سيطرة الجيش و»اللجان الشعبية» مطلع آب/ أغسطس الماضي.

وفي خلال الأسبوع الفائت، وفي إطار تنفيذ «القاعدة» المهمّة الموكَلة إليه بضمان وصول الأسلحة والمقاتلين إلى الصومعة ومن ثمّ إلى مأرب، أقدَم التنظيم على شنّ عدد من الهجمات ضدّ نقاط تابعة لميليشيات «المجلس الانتقالي الجنوبي» الموالي للإمارات في محافظة أبين، على خلفية رفْض تلك الميليشيات إخلاء نقاطها. ووفقاً لمصادر محلّية، فإن المواقع المستهدَفة في مديريتَي أحور والوضيع ذات أهمية استراتيجية؛ إذ يستخدم «القاعدة» طرقاً تربط بين أحور والمحفد ومودية ولودر والساحل، تجتمع كلّها شرق مديرية الوضيع. وتوضح المصادر أن استهداف نقطة الريدة في الوضيع جاء بعد أن قَدّمت ميليشيات «الإصلاح» عروضاً وإغراءات مالية لعناصر «الانتقالي» للانسحاب، وهو ما تمّ رفضه.

وأثارت تحرُّكات «القاعدة» في سواحل أبين ومديريات أحور والوضيع ومودية مخاوف «الانتقالي»، الذي وَجّه، مطلع الأسبوع الحالي، الميليشيات التابعة له كافّة برفْع درجة الاستعداد القتالي والتأهُّب الأمني استعداداً لأيّ طارئ، مُحذّراً من مخاطر تلك التحرُّكات التي وصفها بـ»المشبوهة»، ومتّهماً، خلال اجتماع أمني عقَده في مدينة عدن، السبت الماضي، «الإصلاح» بالوقوف وراء تسهيل نشاط التنظيمات الإرهابية للسيطرة على مواقع ومساحات وصَفها بـ»الحسّاسة» على امتداد محافظتَي أبين وشبوة ووادي حضرموت. لكن «الانتقالي» سلّم، الأربعاء، تحت ضغوط سعودية، مهامّ الأمن في مدينة أحور إلى قوات موالية لهادي، بعد مقتل 14 عنصراً من قوّاته، الأسبوع الفائت، على يد «القاعدة»، وهو ما أثار سخطاً في صفوف أنصاره الذين اتّهموا المجلس بخيانة دماء قتلاه، وتنفيذ أوامر الجانب السعودي لصالح التنظيمات الإرهابية.

قرار بايدن سحْب «الباتريوت» مرتبط بالهجمات اليمنية؟



كشف مصدر يمني، لـ«الأخبار»، أن الهجمات التي شنَّتها القوات اليمنية على أهداف في العمق السعودي، لمناسبة دخول الحرب عامها السابع، طاولت، وعلى وجه غير مسبوق، قواعد تحوي منصّات إطلاق «باتريوت» أميركية. وتسبَّب الهجوم بغضب وإرباك أميركيَّين. كما رُصد أن الصواريخ والطائرات المسيّرة التي أُطلقت من اليمن في اتجاه الأهداف السعودية، في الأيام التي تلت الهجوم، وصلت إلى أهداف في الرياض والعمق السعودي بلا عمليات اعتراض. ولا يستبعد التقدير اليمني أن يكون قرار الرئيس الأميركي، جو بايدن، سحب منصّات «باتريوت» وقوّات وعتاد من السعودية والخليج متعلّقاً بنجاح هذه الهجمات في تعطيل المنصّات، لما قد يُسبّبه من إحراج لسمعة السلاح الأميركي. وكانت صحيفة «وول ستريت جورنال» قد نقلت عن مسؤولين أميركيين قولهم إن بايدن أصدر أمراً لـ»البنتاغون» ببدء إزالة بعض القدرات العسكرية والقوات من منطقة الخليج، في خطوة أولى لإعادة تنظيم الحضور العسكري للولايات المتحدة في العالم، بعيداً من الشرق الأوسط. وعلى إثره، أُزيل ما لا يقلّ عن ثلاث بطاريات صواريخ من نوع «باتريوت» من المنطقة المذكورة، ومن ضمنها واحدة من قاعدة الأمير سلطان الجوية في السعودية.

(الأخبار)



Turkey’s role in Yemen escalates after the improvement in relations between Ankara and Riyadh (AFP)

Sana’a

Al-Qaeda has unequivocally become the agent of Saudi-made operations in favor of the battle fronts around Marib. Intelligence obtained by Al-Akhbar reveals that it has finally entrusted the group with the task of securing the coasts of Abyan province, with the aim of receiving fighters from outside Yemen, and then transporting them through its remaining stronghold in Al-Bayda province to Marib province. A scheme in which Turkey plays, unannouncedly, the role of rear-end supporters by facilitating the arrival of these fighters and their weapons, in what appears to be an additional step on the path of “reforming” relations with Saudi Arabia, on the one hand, and on the other hand, strengthening the efforts of the “Islah Party” allies who are about to lose their most important strongholds in northern Yemen

Turkey’s involvement in the conflict in Yemen is no longer a source of speculation, as many indications on the ground show turkey’s growing support for Islah militias. Ankara entered the country three years ago under the banner of “humanitarian action” which did not exceed areas under the control of « Islah militias » in the provinces of Taiz, Marib and Shabwa, providing indirectly lot of logistics services to the militias of the party , before this role developed into the establishment of a loyal military arm It is represented by the Popular Mobilization Militia, funded by Qatar, in western Taiz province, about a year ago, after it failed to establish a similar arm in the eastern province of Shabwa after the province fell under Islah control in August 2019. It has also trained dozens of Islah leaders at Turkish military bases outside Yemen, while its intelligence role remains remarkable in Shabwa, which is considered an alternative stronghold for Al-Islah in the event of the fall of Marib. Under more than one pretext, the Islah party has been able, in the past months, to secure large coastal areas in the Radum district on the coast of the Arabian Sea, with Turkish logistical cooperation, in conjunction with the establishment of a coastal defense camp without any guidance from the Ministry of Defense in the government of outgoing President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi, in one of the most important maritime smuggling corridors used by the party for decades to smuggle oil products and weapons from abroad.

Despite Hadi’s government’s rejection of Brotherhood moves on the Shabwa coast, as well as mounting accusations by pro-Islah forces of receiving Turkish arms shipments through the port of Qena under his control, and demanding that the Saudi-UAE coalition implement the Riyadh Agreement to remove Islah militias from Shabwa, Abyan and Wadi Hadhramaut, the group has strengthened its military presence on the coasts of Shabwa in the middle of last month, in preparation for any possible attack from pro-UAE militias.

The new plan started two weeks ago in cooperation with al-Islah and under direct supervision from the Saudi side



The fact that shabwa’s coast has been secured by al-Islah over the past months has come in coordination with Turkey, to secure the arrival of Turkish merchant ships often used to carry Turkish arms shipments, such as snipers and medium weapons, used by the militias on the battle fronts in Taiz and Marib. But turkey’s role has escalated, particularly, after improved relations between Ankara and Riyadh last month, and pro-Turkish terrorist organizations in Syria announced mobilization and preparation to fight in Yemen “in defense” of Marib, the last ISIS stronghold in the north of the country, moving the planned to Abyan province west of Aden, where the task of securing the arrival of ships and transferring terrorist elements expected to arrive from Syria via Turkey, under Saudi coordination, was entrusted to al-Qaeda. Intelligence obtained by Al-Akhbar confirms the existence of active movements of the organization, supported and financed by Saudis, in a number of directorates in the province of Abyan near the coast. The information reveals that the Saudi-UAE coalition command in Aden has assigned the Emir of al-Qaeda in Abyan to secure the arrival of unidentified ships

It will carry fighters from Syria and other countries with their weapons, secure the coastal road between Shabwa and Abyan provinces, and shelter those fighters, and then deliver them to the Marib fronts.

The new plan, which al-Qaeda is nearing to end in Abyan province under the leadership of the province’s Emir, Salem al-Shanais, began two weeks ago with cooperation with al-Islah militias in the province, under the direct supervision of the Saudi side, as al-Qaeda operatives last week carried out a redeployment in large areas near the coast. According to informed sources, the group has intensified its presence in its al-Khaylawa camp in Al-Mahif, wadi al-Hamra and the areas of Hamis and Akhbar al-Marasha, which lies between the lowly and the coast of Ahour, which is characterized by complex terrain and high mountains, as well as the Mojan area in the Directorate of The Lowly. The sources confirm that al-Qaeda elements move openly, and take the main roads, whether towards camps belonging to the “Reform” as camp Akkad, or from the camps of the Hadi government to the Mountains of Mudia, Al-Muhad, Lauder and Sa’maa, which is the last stronghold of al-Qaeda in Al-Bayda province, after the fall of the Area of Ykala in the directorate of Ould Rabie in the province itself under the control of the army and the “People’s Committees” in early August.



Over the past week, as part of al-Qaeda’s mission to ensure that weapons and fighters reach the silo and then to Marib, the group has launched several attacks against points belonging to the pro-UAE Southern Transitional Council militias in Abyan province, as they refuse to evacuate their points. According to local sources, the targeted sites in the Ahour and Al-Lowidi directorates are of strategic importance, as al-Qaeda uses roads linking Ahour, Al-Mahdi, Mudia, Lauder and The Sahel, all of which meet east of the Al-Dhei directorate. The sources explain that the targeting of the reeda point in the lowly came after the militias «Reform» made offers and financial inducements to elements of the “transitional” to withdraw, which was rejected.

Al-Qaeda’s movements on the coasts of Abyan, the O’Hare, Al-Dinandi and Mudia raised concerns about the “transitional” which, earlier this week, directed all its militias to raise the level of combat readiness and security preparedness in preparation for any emergency, warning of the dangers of such moves, which he described as “suspicious”, and accused, during a security meeting held in The city of Aden, last Saturday, “reform” behind the “reform” behind facilitating terrorist organizations to control sites and areas described as sensitive” throughout the provinces of Abyan, Shabwa and Wadi Hadar. But the “transitional” Wednesday, under Saudi pressure, handed over security tasks in the city of Ahour to forces loyal to Hadi, after the killing of 14 members of his forces, last week, by al-Qaeda, which provoked indignation among his supporters who accused the Council of betraying the blood of his killers, and executing the orders of the Saudi side in favor of terrorist organizations.

Biden’s decision to withdraw the Patriot sing-linked Yemeni attacks?



A Yemeni source revealed, to «News», that the attacks launched by Yemeni forces on targets in the Saudi rear, to mark the entry of the war in its seventh year, tabled, and unprecedentedly, bases containing the launch pads of the U.S. Patriot. The attack caused anger and confusion among Americans. He also observed that missiles and drones launched from Yemen in the direction of Saudi targets, in the days following the attack, reached targets in Riyadh and the Saudi rear without intercepts. Yemen’s assessment does not rule out that U.S. President Joe Biden’s decision to withdraw Patriot platforms, troops and equipment from Saudi Arabia and the Gulf is related to the success of these attacks in disrupting the platforms, as it could embarrass the reputation of U.S. weapons. The Wall Street Journal quoted U.S. officials as saying that Biden had ordered the Pentagon to begin removing some military capabilities and troops from the Gulf region, in a first step to reorganize the U.S. military presence in the world, far from the Middle East. At least three Patriot missile batteries were removed from the area, including one from The Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia.

