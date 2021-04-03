Kylie Moore-Gilbert Received ‘Israeli’ Training for Spying in Iran

Posted on by martyrashrakat

By Staff, Agencies

Political commentator Professor Tim Anderson shed light on the case of Kylie Moore-Gilbert, an Australian-British citizen who served a prison sentence over espionage charges in Iran, highlighting US media’s dishonesty in intentional concealing of the truth about Tehran’s assertion that the academic lecturer had passed a special training course under the Zionist regime’s direct supervision for her spying mission in the country.

Dr. Anderson, the director of the Center for Counter Hegemonic Studies [CCHS] in Australia, said in an article published on the center’s website on Friday that the American news mogul Rupert Murdoch’s media outlet had spread misinformation over the convicted ‘Israeli’ spy, Gilbert, who returned home to Australia from an Iranian jail late last year.

The media outlet claimed that Gilbert had been held in a “hellhole” in Iran for no reason at all.

The British-Australian academic was freed from Tehran’s Evin prison in November after serving about two years of her 10-year jail term.

Iranian media reported that Gilbert had passed a two-year special training course in the ‘Israeli’-occupied territories for her spying mission and she had become fluent in Persian during the course and got prepared to perform espionage activities inside Iran.

Anderson said he had provided Murdoch journalist Stephen Rice with evidence that Gilbert had engaged in ‘Israeli’ “leadership training” for her spying mission in Iran through a fellowship offer in the Ein Prat ‘Israeli’ leadership academy at the Alon Shvut settlement, one of many illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank.

Anderson added that Gilbert had received a scholarship for the course from Tikvah Fund, an institution committed to supporting the intellectual, religious, and political leaders of the Jewish people.

As cited by the CCHS’s website, Anderson said, “Stephen Rice was either too lazy or too dishonest” to look at the links he had sent him, and that Rice had mentioned in one ‘Israeli’ article that the linked article said nothing about “leadership” or “training” and those words were an “invention” by Anderson.

“Murdoch’s Megaphone @riceyontheroad was either too lazy or dishonest to recognize ‘Israeli’ sources backing Iran’s assertion that @KMooreGilbert took ‘Israeli’ leadership training in a militarized colony at the heart of Palestine’s occupied West Bank,” Anderson also said in a tweet.

Anderson also underlined that Rice pretended Gilbert’s ‘Israeli’ “leadership training” did not exist and he misled his readers.

“This willful ignorance and distortion of facts allows the Murdoch stable to keep representing the US backed regional wars in Palestine, Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya, Lebanon, Syria and Yemen as humanitarian exercises,” he noted.

Gilbert traveled to different Iranian cities as part of her mission and gathered information.

Unaware that she was being watched by Iranian intelligence forces, the woman went to religious and tourist places in order to make her sojourn in Iran look normal.

She later tried to get in touch with some figures and targets to obtain economic and military information about Iran as well as the anti-‘Israel’ resistance front, but she was arrested in September 2018.

Following legal and judicial proceedings, the spy was sentenced to 10 years in prison for acting against Iran’s national security through her intelligence cooperation with the ‘Israeli’ regime.

Saturday, 03 April 2021 10:33 AM [ Last Update: Saturday, 03 April 2021 10:43 AM ]

Kylie Moore-Gilbert, a British-Australian woman who served a jail sentence in Iran for espionage

A political commentator has shed light on the case of Kylie Moore-Gilbert, an Australian-British citizen who served a prison sentence over espionage charges in Iran, highlighting US media’s dishonesty in intentional concealing of the truth about Tehran’s assertion that the academic lecturer had passed a special training course under Israel’s direct supervision for her spying mission in the country.

Tim Anderson, the director of the Center for Counter Hegemonic Studies (CCHS) in Australia, said in an article published on the center’s website on Friday that the American news mogul Rupert Murdoch’s media outlet had spread misinformation over the convicted Israeli spy, Gilbert, who returned home to Australia from an Iranian jail late last year.

The media outlet claimed that Gilbert had been held in a “hellhole” in Iran for no reason at all.

Canberra: British-Australian serving time in Iran for spying is well

Canberra says its envoy to Iran has visited a British-Australian woman serving time in Iran for espionage and found her well, contrary to media claims about the inmate’s health condition.

The British-Australian academic was freed from Tehran’s Evin prison in November after serving about two years of her 10-year jail term.

Iranian media reported that Gilbert had passed a two-year special training course in Israeli occupied territories for her spying mission and she had became fluent in Persian during the course and got prepared to perform espionage activities inside Iran.

Anderson said he had provided Murdoch journalist Stephen Rice with evidence that Gilbert had engaged in Israeli “leadership training” for her spying mission in Iran through a fellowship offer in the Ein Prat Israeli leadership academy at the Alon Shvut settlement, one of many illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank.

Anderson added that Gilbert had received a scholarship for the course from Tikvah Fund, an institution committed to supporting the intellectual, religious, and political leaders of the Jewish people.

As cited by the CCHS’s website, Anderson said, “Stephen Rice was either too lazy or too dishonest” to look at the links he had sent him, and that Rice had mentioned in one Israeli article that the linked article said nothing about “leadership” or “training” and those words were an “invention” by Anderson.

“Murdoch’s Megaphone @riceyontheroad was either too lazy or dishonest to recognize Israeli sources backing Iran’s assertion that @KMooreGilbert took Israeli leadership training in a militarized colony at the heart of Palestine’s occupied West Bank,” Anderson also said in a tweet.

#Murdoch‘s Megaphone @riceyontheroad was either too lazy or dishonest to recognise #Israeli sources backing #Iran‘s assertion that @KMooreGilbert took Israeli leadership training in a militarised colony at the heart of #Palestine‘s occupied West Bank. https://t.co/zcjnIOcyuR https://t.co/Esl4OBhyLt pic.twitter.com/gCGpBAVZol— tim anderson (@timand2037) April 3, 2021

Anderson also underlined that Rice pretended Gilbert’s Israeli “leadership training” did not exist and he misled his readers.

“This willful ignorance and distortion of facts allows the Murdoch stable to keep representing the US backed regional wars in Palestine, Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya, Lebanon, Syria and Yemen as humanitarian exercises,” he noted.

Gilbert traveled to different Iranian cities as part of her mission and gathered information.

Unaware that she was being watched by Iranian intelligence forces, the woman went to religious and tourist places in order to make her sojourn in Iran look normal.

Video: Iran swaps Israel’s spy for three nationals jailed abroadIran releases an Australian-British citizen, who was serving a prison sentence for spying for Israel, in exchange for three Iranians detained abroad on false charges.

She later tried to get in touch with some figures and targets to obtain economic and military information about Iran as well as the anti-Israel resistance front, but she was arrested in September 2018.

Following legal and judicial proceedings, the spy was sentenced to 10 years in prison for acting against Iran’s national security through her intelligence cooperation with the Israeli regime.

Press TV’s website can also be accessed at the following alternate addresses:

www.presstv.ir

www.presstv.co.uk

www.presstv.tv

Iran: IRIB’s full documentary on Kylie Moore Gilbert (in Farsi, partial English translation below)

Rough translation of the first part of the Farsi narration:

“About two years ago Kylie Moore Gilbert, who is an Australian-British citizen, under the cover of research about Iran and Islam, came to Iran. She was born in 1987 in Australia in a Christian family but afterward converted to Judaism.

When she was 25 she got a boyfriend and this person helped her become a member of Mossad.

On the recommendation of Mossad she started her study in Asia and the Middle East. During the course she studied the Arabic, Hebrew and Japanese languages.

After that she married the man Ruslan Hodorov, who was also a member of Mossad.

On her first mission she went to Syria. After that mission she started to work on the Iranian nuclear program. As part of that mission she was obliged to collect information about the ways Iran bypassed sanctions and found the connections and ways of communication of the Resistance Axis members.

To do so Mossad drew up a program for her. After a two year course she was appointed as an inspector, so that when some Iranians went to Israel, she was the person in charge of inspecting and investigating them.

After all these events, when Mossad became sure that she was capable of working on Iran, they embedded her as an academic researcher and created her cover as the study of Iranian ethics and religion.

They sent her to a University in Qom. Under this pretext she was able to travel to Iran twice. On the first trip she was learning about Iranian ritual and traditions, and on the second, during Muharram, the time people are mourning for Imam Hussein, she came to collect information.

At first she did not try to link with political figures, but after a while changed her route and tried that. However Iranian intelligence, from her first visit, knew that she was a spy. Two years ago they arrested her and pressed charges. She was sentenced to ten years in jail. After two years the Islamic Republic of Iran decided to release her [in exchange for other prisoners] and send her home.”

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: American Lies, Iran, War on Iran, Western Lies | Tagged: Media Lies, MOSSAD, Zionist entity |