كيف نفهم أخبار محاولة الانقلاب في الاردن؟ الحديقة التوراتية الخلفية لإسرائيل How do we understand the news of the coup attempt in Jordan? Israel’s Biblical Back Garden

كتب نارام سرجون

من يعرف تكوين النظام الاردني لن يشغل نفسه بأخبار الانقلاب الملكي في الاردن.. فالأردن نظام يستحيل فيه قيام انقلاب من داخل القصر او خارجه لأن كل ما في القصر مضبوط الحركة ومراقب بالمخابرات البريطانية والصهيونية.. منذ ان نشأ هذا الكيان الوظيفي كان معلوما انه غير قابل للحياة بفصله عن محيطه السوري الطبيعي.. انه الحديقة التوراتية الخلفية لإسرائيل التي تحمي ظهرها.. فهو اقتصاديا لا يقدر على ان يجد حتى الماء .. وليست فيه اراض زراعية كافية ولا ثروات.. فهو صحراء كبيرة.. لا زراعة ولا صناعة ولا سياحة ولا نفط ول اغاز .. ولكنها تحقن بالكورتيزون الاقتصادي كي تبقى منتعشة وواقفة ومستيقظة ….

ومع ذلك فمنذ ان دخلت جيوش لورنس العرب الى الاردن لم تحدث فيها اي حركة تمرد واعطيت ادارتها لموظف سمي ملكا من بني هاشم.. وهو يتبع للتاج البريطاني.. فالملك حسين تربية بريطانية صرفه.. وكان يدرك انه ليس ملكا الا امام شيوخ العشائر الاردنية، ولكنه امام السفير البريطاني هو موظف بريطاني.. وكان الرئيس حافظ الاسد قد سئم من سلوك هذا الملك وأصر على وصفه بما يليق به في خطاب شهير قال فيه (ان الملك حسين جاسوس بريطاني يقضّي اجازاته في الأردن) وكان هذا التوصيف أفضل تلخيص حقيقي دون مبالغة.. وهذا الشعور من الملك ان ملكه مجرد نكتة ربما كان السبب في ان يقبل بعمل اضافي كموظف في السي أي ايه وعمل كجاسوس باسم مستر (نو بيف) مقابل مليون دولار سنويا وفق الوثائق الأميركية التي اكدت ان كارتر هو من اوقف هذا الراتب واعتبر انه لا يجوز لملك ان يعمل كجاسوس بأجر..



القصر الملكي الاردني هو ملحق بالسفارة البريطانية ولا تصدر عنه اي قرارات مصيرية الا بالرجوع للمملكة المتحدة.. والبريطانيون لا يسمحون لأحد ان يلعب في ملعبهم.. ولذلك فان الملك حسين تم تزويجه من الملكة نور وهي امريكية اسمها اليزابيت (ليزا) الحلبي ويقال انها من أصول يهودية سورية.. ثم عندما زوجته من الفلسطينية علياء طوقان وجدت ان ذلك الاختراق للقصر قد يخلخل او يسرب بعض اسراره.. فتم التخلص منها.. لتدخل الملكة منى بدلا عنها.. والملكة منى هي يهودية ايضا واتخذت اسم منى للتمويه واسمها الحقيقي هو أنطوانيت غاردنر ..

لذلك التمرد الوحيد والتحدي الذي تعرض له الموظف البريطاني حسين بن طلال كان مع المنظمات الفلسطينية التي اصطدم معها في ايلول وقام بتصفيتها بمساعدة بريطانية واسرائيلية وسعودية ..

وعندما اقتربت وفاته تقررت ولاية العهد في بريطانية التي أرسلت على الفور البديل المناسب وهو عبد الله (ابن اليهودية منى) والذي كان لا يعرف النطق بالعربية.. ولكن البريطانيين لا يسمحون لهذا العرش الوظيفي ان يتم تداوله الا وفق قرار مدروس يكفل ان تستمر وظيفته كحديقة توراتية خلفية لإسرائيل التي هي حديقة للمملكة الصليبية القديمة …



لذلك إذا كان هناك كلام عن انقلاب في الاردن فأنني لا أبالي به لإنه يستحيل فالمخابرات الاردنية محشوة بالمخابرات الاسرائيلية والانكليزية.. ولا يمكن ان تحدث مؤامرة بسبب ان اجهزة الامن تشرف عليها المخابرات البريطانية من الألف الى الياء..

لا أتذكر في اخبار الانقلاب الا حكاية الانقلاب التركي المسرحي على اردوغان الذي كان طريقة وسيلة للقبض على التيارات التركية التي كانت تتململ.. فالتهديد بالخطر من الكيان الموازي لفتح الله غولن كان كفيلا بالسماح لأردوغان بأخونة الجيش وأخونة كل المؤسسات التركية والتسلط على كل شيء ومراقبة المعارضة وتخوين كل من يعارضه.. انها نفس طريقة احداث نيويورك فالقبض على كل السياسة الخارجية الامريكية قد تم وكذلك فان تنفيذ المحافظين الجدد لمخططهم كان لابد له من ان يمر عبر بوابة احداث سبتمبر ..

فماذا وراء الاكمة في الاردن؟؟ وهل هناك من يريد ان يصنع من الملك بطلا وهو ليس بطلا؟؟ ام اسرائيل تريد ان تضغط على الاردنيين وتقول لهم ان ملكهم العظيم في خطر لأنه يعترض على مخططات اسرائيل..

البطل الهصور في خطر .. وحامي القدس العظيم.. وبطل الهلال الشيعي.. في خطر.. ويا خوفي يقولو ان حزب الله وإيران وسورية خلف المؤامرة!!!

Naram Sergoon

Who knows the composition of the Jordanian regime will not bother with the news of the coup d’état in Jordan? Jordan is a system in which it is impossible to stage a coup from inside or outside the palace, because everything in the palace is controlled and monitored by British and Zionist intelligence. Since the creation of this functional entity, by separating it from its natural Syrian surroundings it has been known that it is not viable.

However, since the armies of Lawrence of Arabia have gone to Jordan, there has been no rebellion and their administration has been given to an employee named King of Bani Hashem, belonging to the British Crown.

King Hussein is a purely British upbringing. He knew he was not king but the sheikh of the Jordanian tribes, but in front of the British ambassador he was a British employee.

President Hafez al-Assad was fed up with the king’s behavior and insisted on describing it as appropriate in a famous speech in which he said that King Hussein was a British spy who was on vacation in Jordan. The king’s feeling that his king was a joke may have been the reason why he accepted overtime as a CIA employee and worked as a spy on behalf of Mr. No Bev for a million dollars a year, according to U.S. documents that confirmed that Carter had stopped the salary and considered that a king should not work as a paid spy.

The Royal Palace of Jordan is attached to the British Embassy and does not make any fateful decisions except to return to the United Kingdom. And the British don’t let anyone play in their own court. King Hussein was therefore married to Queen Noor, an American named Elizabeth (Lisa) al-Halaby, who is said to be of Syrian Jewish origin. Then, when his Palestinian wife, Alia Toukan, found that the breach of the palace might disturb or leak some of his secrets .. She was disposed of … so Queen Mona entered instead of her … Queen Mona is also Jewish, and she took the name Mona for disguise, and her real name is Antoinette Gardner ..

The only rebellion and challenge to British employee Hussein bin Talal was with the Palestinian organizations with whom he clashed in September and liquidated it with British, Israeli, and Saudi assistance.

When his death approached, the Covenant state in Britain, which immediately sent the appropriate alternative, Abdullah (son of The Jew Mona), who was not known to speak Arabic.



Therefore, if there is talk of a coup in Jordan, I don’t care because it is impossible because Jordanian intelligence is stuffed with Israeli and English intelligence.

I don’t remember the news of the coup except the story of the Turkish coup d’état against Erdogan, which was a way of catching the Turkish currents that were fidgeting.

What is behind the heap in Jordan ?? Is there anyone who wants to make the king a hero when he is not a hero ?? Israel wants to pressure the Jordanians and tell them that their great king is in danger because he objects to Israel’s plans.

The hero is in danger. And the great protector of Jerusalem. And the hero of the Shiite crescent. In danger. Oh my fear, they say that Hezbollah, Iran and Syria are behind the plot !!!

