The Evil Cooperation: ’Israel,’ UAE Share Intel on Hezbollah’s Cyber Capabilities 

By Staff, Haaretz

As part of the growing cooperation between the “Israeli” apartheid entity and the United Arab Emirates to face any type of Resistance, the two allies have shared intelligence and information related to Hezbollah’s cyber activities.

In an interview with Haaretz, the Gulf state’s head of cybersecurity Mohamed al-Kuwaiti said: “There’s good information-sharing between us – for example, the last attack that happened with Hezbollah, referring to a cyberattack by the so-called ‘Lebanese Cedar’ group in January.

According to Kuwaiti, the UAE was targeted as well. “In the case of Lebanese Cedar, it was first found by the private sector. And then through our cooperation, its findings were circulated and we searched and found some indications that this happened here, too. There’s more sharing on the side of the ‘Israeli’ partner, which allows us to share more on these aspects as well.”

In what Kuwaiti described as a sign of the close ties with “Israel”, Dubai is currently hosting a leading “Israeli” cyber conference – the first time it has been held outside the entity.

Though both the Emirati and “Israeli” officials refused to confirm that sensitive military intelligence was being shared on Iran, Kuwaiti stressed that “it doesn’t matter who’s attacking us. What we all need is to share information on defense mechanisms, the tactics, techniques and procedures used by attackers, patterns of attack and even the unique signatures that allow attribution.”

He further admitted that “there’s an increased threat because of the upgraded relationship with ‘Israel’.

There are those who don’t want to see this happen. However, this also created a lot of added-value for us,” he said.

“There are those who would love to bother us, or try to target us, to downgrade the relationship – and many of the incidents reflect this,” Kuwaiti added, explaining how the attacks targeted not just infrastructure but also more public online spaces. These include websites that suffered defacement attacks to alter existing content.

