اجتماع السرايا يؤمّن التوافق على تعديل الحدود الجنوبيّة: نسف المفاوضات مع العدوّ؟ Saraya meeting that secures consensus on amending the southern torpedoing

Lebanon may present two new options in border talks

الأخبار

ميسم رزق

الجمعة 9 نيسان 2021

حسان دياب

بعد أشهر من النقاش والجدال، وافق رئيس حكومة تصريف الأعمال حسان دياب والوزراء المعنيون على توقيع تعديل الحدود البحرية الجنوبية. تطوّر كبير قد ينسف المفاوضات غير المباشرة مع العدو الإسرائيلي، ويثبّت حق لبنان بمساحة 1430 كيلومتراً مربعاً، ويمنع «إسرائيل» من سرقة ثروة لبنان النفطيةقُضيَ الأمر. أخيراً، استدركَت الحكومة النتائج الكارثية التي كانَت ستنجُم عن تأخير تعديل المرسوم 6433 (الصادر عام 2011، والذي يحدد حدود المناطق البحرية الاقتصادية الخالصة للبنان)، وقررت إضافة مساحة 1430 كيلومتراً مربعاً إلى المنطقة «المتنازَع عليها» عند الحدود الجنوبية. بعدَ انقسام سياسي دامَ أشهراً، ونقاشات بينَ القوى السياسية ومراسلات مع الجهات المعنية، وجدَ رئيس الحكومة حسان دياب والوزراء المعنيون بالتوقيع أنفسهم أمام خيارين: إما التوقيع وتثبيت حقّ لبنان في هذه المساحة وإبلاغ الأمم المتحدة بذلك، أو تركها ملاذاً لشركات التنقيب التي تعمَل مع الحكومة الإسرائيلية لتسرح وتمرَح فيها، وتُصبِح الحدود «السايبة» هي البوابة التي يستغلها العدو الإسرائيلي لشفط ثروة لبنان النفطية، وخاصة أن التنقيب في هذه المنطقة تحديداً (حقلي «كاريش» و«72») سيبدأ في حزيران المقبل. وفي حال سلوك تعديل المرسوم الطريق المتوقع له، ستمتنع شركات التنقيب عن العمل في المنطقة التي ستُصبح «متنازعاً عليها».

فؤاد السنيورة

قرار التوقيع على تعديل المرسوم، اتّخذ مساءَ أمس في اجتماع وزاري ضمّ دياب ووزيرة الدفاع زينة عكر، ووزير الأشغال والنقل ميشال نجار، ووزير الخارجية شربل وهبة، والوفد العسكري المفاوض في الناقورة: العميد بسام ياسين والعقيد البحري مازن بصبوص. اقتراح التعديل كان قد ورد من قيادة الجيش، بعد سنوات على إنجاز دراسات مراسلات تجاهلتها الحكومات المتعاقبة. كان الجيش، منذ نحو 10 سنوات، يحاول تصحيح «الخطأ» الذي ارتكبته حكومة الرئيس فؤاد السنيورة الأولى، وحوّل مساحة 860 كيلومتراً مربعاً من المياه الجنوبية اللبنانية إلى منطقة «متنازع عليها». وبموازاة المفاوضات التي كانت تجرى بوساطة أميركية، تبيّن لفريق من التقنيين العسكريين والمدنيين أن حق لبنان يتجاوز تلك المنطقة «المتنازَع عليها»، ليصل إلى 2290 كيلومتراً مربعاً لا 860 كيلومتراً مربعاً فقط.

قرار التوقيع على التعديل لم يكُن سهلاً، فقد «استمر النقاش بين الوزراء لأكثر من ساعة ونصف ساعة حول من يُفترض به أن يوقّع أولاً». في البداية، «جرت محاولات من قبل وزراء لكي لا يكونوا أوّل الموقّعين»، لكن «رئيس الحكومة، ولأول مرة، كان متحمساً للحسم، فقال: إننا اجتمعنا اليوم لاتخاذ قرار، وعلينا توقيع المرسوم. وعندما يوقّع الوزراء سأقوم أنا فوراً بالتوقيع».

ميشال نجار حزب الكتائب

وبحسب المعلومات، دافع وزير الخارجية عن ضرورة تعديل المرسوم، وأكدت وزيرة الدفاع أنها ستوقّع وهي تتبنّى توجهات قيادة الجيش، بينما طلب وزير الأشغال مهلة ثلاثة أو أربعة أيام للتوقيع، لأنه يريد العودة إلى مديرية النقل البري والبحري في الوزارة، للاستيضاح حول عدد من النقاط. وخلال الاجتماع، «عرض الوفد العسكري على وزير الأشغال أن يحضر إلى الوزارة ويقدّم له عرضاً بكل المعلومات والإحداثيات الجديدة، لكن نجار أصرّ على العودة إلى المديرية كونها هي التي أعدّت المرسوم قبل إصداره عام 2011».

وزير الأشغال طلب مهلة ثلاثة أيام للعودة إلى مديريّة النقل البرّي والبحري



بعد الاجتماع، صدر بيان من الأمانة العامة لمجلس الوزراء أشار إلى أن «الرئيس دياب أكد خلال الاجتماع ضرورة الإسراع في بتّ هذا الملف. وبعدما قدم وفد الجيش شرحاً مفصلاً حول الملف، أكدت وزيرة الدفاع الوطني تبنّيها مشروع المرسوم المرفوع من قبلها. واستمهل وزير الأشغال العامة والنقل لدراسة هذا المشروع بالسرعة القصوى بالتنسيق مع قيادة الجيش تمهيداً لاستكمال الملف وتوقيعه من قبل وزيرَي الدفاع والأشغال ليصار بالنتيجة إلى عرضه على الرئيس دياب لتوقيعه وإحالته إلى رئاسة الجمهورية لإصدار الموافقة الاستثنائية المطلوبة».

اتخاذ قرار توقيع التعديل وتصحيح الخطأ السابِق، يُعدّ تطوراً كبيراً في ملف الترسيم البحري، جنوباً. فهو الأمر الذي سعى العدو الإسرائيلي جاهداً من أجل منعه، وكلّف الوسيط الأميركي بالضغط على الدولة اللبنانية من أجل التراجع عن الخط (29) الذي طرحه الوفد اللبناني المفاوض في الناقورة، بناءً على دراسات وخرائط وإحداثيات تؤكد حق لبنان بمساحة 2290 كيلومتراً في البحر، بدلا من الـ 860 كيلومتراً مربعاً «المتنازع عليها». وهو الأمر الذي دفعَ بالجانِب الإسرائيلي أيضاً، إلى تعليق عملية التفاوض غير المباشر وشنّ حملة في وسائله الإعلامية تتهم لبنان بنسف المفاوضات.

قد يؤدي تعديل المرسوم 6433 الى وقف المفاوضات فعلاً، وتعنّت العدو الإسرائيلي ورفضه العودة الى طاولة الناقورة. لكن الأكيد أن هذا التعديل سيكون ورقة قوية في يد الوفد اللبناني المفاوض، والأهم أنه سيُثبت حق لبنان حتى الخط (29)، ويحوّل مساحة 2290 كيلومتراً الممتدة إلى نصف حقل «كاريش» إلى منطقة متنازع عليها، الأمر الذي يمنَع شركة «إنرجين» اليونانية، أو أي شركة أخرى، من البدء بعملية التنقيب في هذا الحقل، لأنه يشكّل اعتداء على المنطقة الاقتصادية الخالصة التابعة للبنان.

في الاجتماع نفسه، ناقش رئيس الحكومة والوزراء والوفد المفاوض، موضوع ترسيم الحدود البحرية مع سوريا. وجرى تكليف وزير الخارجية شربل وهبة بمهمة التواصل مع الجانب السوري. وعلمت «الأخبار» أن وهبة وجّه دعوة إلى السفير السوري في لبنان علي عبد الكريم علي، حيث سيلتقيه في الوزارة يوم الثلاثاء المقبل، لإبلاغه باستعداد لبنان للتفاوض والبحث معه في الآليات المناسبة للبدء بالمحادثات، في انتظار وصول الكتاب الذي أعدّته قيادة الجيش ورأي المجلس الوطني للبحوث العلمية، ورسالة السفير اللبناني في دمشق سعد زخيا. وأكدت مصادر مطّلعة أن «الوفد العسكري ــــ التقني الذي يتولّى مهمة المفاوضات غير المباشرة مع العدو الإسرائيلي، هو نفسه من ستُوكَل إليه مهمة التفاوض المباشر مع الجانب السوري».

Al , Akhbar

Maysam Rizk

Friday, April 9, 2021

After months of debate, political division, discussions between political forces, Caretaker Prime Minister Hassan Diab and the ministers concerned agreed to sign the Southern Maritime Border Amendment. A major development that could torpedo indirect negotiations with the Israeli enemy, prove Lebanon’s 1,430-square-kilometer right, and prevent Israel from stealing Lebanon’s oil wealth. Finally, the government realized the disastrous consequences of delaying the amendment of Decree 6433 (issued in 2011, which sets the boundaries of Lebanon’s exclusive economic maritime zones) and decided to add an area of 1,430 square kilometers to the “disputed” area at the southern border.

Caretaker Prime Minister Hassan Diab and the ministers concerned ministers found themselves facing two options: either sign the Amendment and establish Lebanon’s right to this space and inform the United Nations, Or leave the “loose” borders as a haven for exploration companies working with the enemy entity a gateway to steal Lebanon’s oil wealth, especially since exploration in this particular area (Karish and 72 fields) will begin next June. After signing the amendment of the decree, exploration companies will refrain from working in the area, which will become “disputed”.

The decision to sign the amendment of the decree was taken yesterday evening at a ministerial meeting that included Diab, Defense Minister Zeina Aker, Minister of Works and Transport Michel Najjar, Foreign Minister Charbel Wahba, and the military negotiating delegation in Naqura: Brigadier General Bassam Yassin and Marine Colonel Mazen Basbous.

Siniora

The amendment proposal was received from the army command, years after the completion of correspondence studies ignored by successive governments. For nearly 10 years, the army has been trying to correct the “mistake” made by President Fouad Siniora’s first government, turning an area of 860 square kilometers of Lebanese southern waters into a “disputed” area.

In parallel with the U.S.-brokered negotiations, a team of military and civilian technicians found that Lebanon’s right exceeded that “disputed” area, reaching 2,290 square kilometers, not just 860 square kilometers.

The decision to sign the amendment was not easy. “The discussion between ministers continued for more than an hour and a half on who should sign first.” In the beginning, “attempts were made by ministers not to be the first to sign,” but “the prime minister, for the first time, was enthusiastic about making a decision, so he said:

We met today to make a decision, and we have to sign the decree.” When the ministers sign, I will immediately sign. ”

Michel Najjar, the Phalange Party

According to the information, the Foreign Minister defended the need to amend the decree, and the Minister of Defense confirmed that she will sign while adopting the directions of the army leadership, while the Minister of Works asked for three or four days to sign, because he wants to return to the directorate of land and sea transport in the ministry, to clarify a number of points. During the meeting, “the military delegation offered the Minister of Works to come to the ministry and present him with all the new information and coordinates, but Najjar insisted on returning to the directorate because it was the one who prepared the decree before it was issued in 2011.”

The Minister of Works requested a three-day deadline to return to the Directorate of Land and Maritime Transport

After the meeting, a statement issued by the General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers indicated that «President Diab stressed during the meeting the need to speed up the bit of this file. After the army delegation provided a detailed explanation of the file, the Minister of National Defense confirmed that she had adopted the draft decree submitted by her. The Minister of Public Works and Transport has begun to study this project as soon as possible in coordination with the army command in preparation for the completion of the file.

It was signed by the Ministers of Defense and Works to be presented to President Diab for signature and referred to the Presidency of the Republic to issue the required exceptional approval.”

The decision to sign the amendment and correct the previous error is a major development in the maritime demarcation file, south. This is what the Israeli enemy sought to prevent, and the U.S. mediator was tasked with pressuring the Lebanese state to reverse the line (29) put forward by the Lebanese negotiating delegation in Naqoura, based on studies, maps and coordinates confirming Lebanon’s right to 2,290 kilometers at sea, instead of the “disputed” 860 square kilometers. This has also prompted the Israeli side to suspend the indirect negotiation process and launch a campaign in its media accusing Lebanon of torpedoing the negotiations.

The amendment to Decree 6433 could effectively halt the negotiations, intransigence of the Israeli enemy and its refusal to return to the Naqoura table. But surely this amendment will be a strong paper in the hands of the Lebanese negotiating delegation, and most importantly it will prove Lebanon’s right to the line (29), and turn the area of 2,290 kilometers extending to half of the Karish field into a disputed area, which prevents the Greek company Energin, or any other company, from starting the exploration process in this field, because it constitutes an attack on Lebanon’s exclusive economic zone.

At the same meeting, the prime minister, ministers and the negotiating delegation discussed the demarcation of the maritime border with Syria. Foreign Minister Charbel Wahba was tasked with communicating with the Syrian side. Al-Akhbar learned that Wahba invited Syrian Ambassador to Lebanon Ali Abdel Karim Ali, where he will meet with him at the ministry next Tuesday, to inform him of Lebanon’s readiness to negotiate and discuss with him the appropriate mechanisms to start the talks, pending the arrival of the book prepared by the army leadership and the opinion of the National Council for Scientific Research, and the letter of the Lebanese ambassador in Damascus Saad Zakhia. Informed sources confirmed that “the technical military delegation that is in charge of indirect negotiations with the Israeli enemy, is the same one who will be entrusted with the task of direct negotiation with the Syrian side.”

