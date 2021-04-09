Before becoming a terrorist leader, ISIS chief was a prison informer in Iraq for U.S., records show “واشنطن بوست”: زعيم “داعش” كان مخبراً للأميركيين في سجنه بالعراق

Posted on by martyrashrakat

U.S. military spokesman Rear Adm. Patrick Driscoll in Baghdad on Oct. 15, 2008. The United States had announced that day that a foreign insurgent killed in the city of Mosul was Abu Qaswarah, shown on screen, the No. 2 in the Islamic State of Iraq, previously known as al-Qaeda in Iraq. (Ali Abbas/AFP/Getty Images)

By Joby Warrick

April 7, 2021 at 3:54 p.m. PDT

In confidential interrogation reports, Iraqi detainee M060108-01 is depicted as a model prisoner, “cooperative” with his American captors and unusually chatty. At times, he seemed to go out of his way to be helpful, especially when offered a chance to inform on rivals within his organization, then known as the Islamic State of Iraq.

Over several days of questioning in 2008, the detainee provided precise directions on how to find the secret headquarters of the insurgent group’s media wing, down to the color of the front door and the times of day when the office would be occupied. When asked about the group’s No. 2 leader — a Moroccan-born Swede named Abu Qaswarah — he drew maps of the man’s compound and gave up the name of Abu Qaswarah’s personal courier.

Weeks after those revelations, U.S. soldiers killed Abu Qaswarah in a raid in the Iraqi city of Mosul. Meanwhile, the detainee, U.S. officials say, would go on to become famous under a different name: Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurashi — the current leader of the Islamic State.

U.S. officials opened a rare window into the terrorist chief’s early days as a militant with the release this week of dozens of formerly classified interrogation reports from his months in an American detention camp in Iraq. Although the Defense Department had previously released a handful of documents that cast the future Islamic State leader as an informant, the newly released records are an intimate portrait of a prolific — at times eager — prison snitch who offered U.S. forces scores of priceless details that helped them battle the terrorist organization he now heads. The Islamic State grew out of an organization that was once called al-Qaeda in Iraq.

“Detainee seems to be more cooperative with every session,” one 2008 report says of the man whose real name is Amir Muhammad Sa’id Abd-al-Rahman al-Mawla. “Detainee is providing a lot of information on ISI associates,” says another.

As spelled out over 53 partially redacted reports, Mawla’s cooperation with American forces included assisting with artists’ sketches of top terrorism suspects, and identifying restaurants and cafes where his erstwhile comrades preferred to dine.

In an ironic twist, Mawla appears in the reports to be particularly helpful in equipping the Americans to go after the group’s propaganda unit, as well as non-Iraqis in his organization — volunteers from across the Middle East and North Africa who joined the group during the U.S. occupation of Iraq. Foreign terrorism branches and media operations are regarded as the most effective components of today’s Islamic State.

“He did a number of things to save his own neck, and he had a long record of being hostile — including during interrogation — toward foreigners in ISIS,” said Christopher Maier, assistant secretary of defense for special operations and low-intensity conflict, who discussed in an interview the records released by the Combating Terrorism Center at West Point, a Pentagon-funded academic institution at the U.S. Military Academy. “With the rise of ISIS, and the desire to form a caliphate with thousands of foreign fighters, that’s problematic” for Mawla.

The records, which were released as part of an academic study, have helped U.S. officials fill in blanks in the biography of Mawla, a relatively obscure functionary in the Islamic State when he was named “caliph” after the death of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in October 2019. After some initial uncertainty about the true identity of the new leader, U.S. counterterrorism officials concluded that it was Mawla, an Iraqi figure well known to them from his previous captivity.

The Iraqi, then a 31-year-old mid-level official within the Islamic State of Iraq — later known simply as the Islamic State — was apparently captured in late 2007 or early 2008, and was subjected to dozens of interrogations by U.S. military officials. The precise date of his release is not known, but the interrogation record stops in July 2008. By then, Mawla has stopped being cooperative, and reports reveal that he was “anxious” about his status, suggesting that he expected to be rewarded for the quantity of information he supplied.

What is clear from the reports is that over a period of at least two months in early 2008, Mawla was an interrogator’s dream, revealing the identities of terrorism leaders and providing maplike directions on how to find them. In one instance, he walked U.S. officials through his personal phone book, a black notebook that was seized when he was captured. In one session, he pointed out the phone numbers of 19 Islamic State officials and even disclosed how much money some of them made.

“Al-Mawla was a songbird of unique talent and ability,” Daniel Milton, an associate professor at the Combating Terrorism Center and one of the researchers who reviewed the documents, wrote in an essay published by the national security blog Lawfare. “These [interrogation reports] are chock-full of such details.”

The officials who released the documents clearly understood their potential as a source of embarrassment for Mawla, although the Islamic State leader’s background as an informant was already known within Islamist militant circles. Prominent commentators on pro-Islamic State social media sites criticized the decision to elevate the Iraqi to caliph, arguing that he was not qualified for the job.

He took the position several months after the liberation of the last of the Islamic State’s territorial holdings in Syria, and since that time, he has kept a relatively low profile. U.S. counterterrorism officials think he is hiding out in Iraq or Syria, the terrorist group’s traditional base. There, he has continued to wage a low-grade insurgency marked by frequent attacks against military outposts and government and tribal officials.

The group’s propaganda organs, meanwhile, have sought to shift attention to the achievements of Islamic State branches in Africa, where well-armed terrorists are regularly killing government soldiers and occasionally seizing territory. Last month, militants seized the town of Palma on Mozambique’s northern coast in a brazen operation that killed dozens.

U.S. officials warn that even a tarnished and partially defanged Mawla remains dangerous, given the ample opportunities to acquire money, weapons and recruits in ruined and largely lawless provinces in eastern Syria.

“They’re biding their time and waiting for circumstances to change in their favor,” said John Godfrey, the State Department’s acting special envoy for the global coalition against the Islamic State. “They’re conducting just enough high-profile attacks to show that they’re still there and still relevant.”

كشف تقريران صدرا عام 2008 عن القرشي واسمه الحقيقي أمير محمد سعيد عبد الرحمن مولى أن المحتجز يبدو أكثر تعاوناً مع كل جلسة استجواب وأنه يقدم الكثير من المعلومات عن الشركاء في تنظيم “الدولة الإسلامية في العراق”.

صورة أرشيفية للزعيم “داعش” المعروف باسم أبو إبراهيم الهاشمي القرشي

كشفت صحيفة “واشنطن بوست” الأميركية أن الزعيم الحالي لتنظيم “داعش” أبو إبراهيم الهاشمي القرشي كان “متعاوناً” مع خاطفيه الأميركيين خلال استجوابه، وخاصة عندما عرض عليه الإبلاغ عن منافسيه داخل تنظيمه السابق لـ”داعش”، الذي كان يُعرف آنذاك باسم “دولة العراق الإسلامية”.

M060108-01

وقالت الصحيفة إنه في تقارير الاستجواب السرية الأميركية، تم تصوير المعتقل العراقي ذي الرقم أم 060108-01 بأنه سجين نموذجي “متعاون” مع خاطفيه الأميريكيين ويتحدث بشكل غير عادي وبذل واسع جهده كي يكون مفيداً. وأضافت الصحيفة أنه بعد أسابيع من هذه الاستجوابات، قتل جنود أميركيون أبو قسورة في غارة على مدينة الموصل العراقية.

وأوضحت الصحيفة أن هذه المعلومات كشف عنها المسؤولون الأميركيون مع الإفراج عن عشرات من تقارير الاستجواب السرية السابقة هذا الأسبوع تضمنت معلومات نادرة عن الأيام الأولى للقائد الإرهابي من الأشهر التي قضاها في معسكر اعتقال أميركي في العراق.

وعلى الرغم من أن وزارة الدفاع الأميركية كانت قد أصدرت سابقاً عدداً قليلاً من الوثائق التي تصور القرشي، زعيم “داعش” المستقبلي كمخبر، فإن السجلات التي تم إصدارها حديثاً هي صورة ودية لواشٍ في سجن غزير الإنتاج قدم للقوات الأميركية عشرات التفاصيل التي لا تقدر بثمن والتي ساعدتهم على قتال المنظمة الإرهابية التي يرأسها الآن والتي كانت تسمّى أنذاك “القاعدة في العراق”.

يقول تقرير صدر عام 2008 عن الرجل واسمه الحقيقي أمير محمد سعيد عبد الرحمن مولى: “المحتجز يبدو أكثر تعاوناً مع كل جلسة استجواب”. ويقول تقرير آخر: “المحتجز يقدم الكثير من المعلومات عن الشركاء في تنظيم “الدولة الإسلامية في العراق”.

وقالت الصحيفة إن أكثر من 53 تقريراً منقحاً بشكل جزئي أظهروا أن تعاون تضمن تعاون مولى (القرشي) مع القوات الأميركية تضمن المساعدة في رسم تقريبي لكبار المشتبهين بالإرهاب، وتحديد المطاعم والمقاهي التي يفضل رفاقه تناول العشاء فيها.

وأضافت أنه في مفارقة ساخرة، يظهر مولى في التقارير أنه كان مفيداً تحديداً في تزويد الأميركيين بالمعلومات اللازمة لملاحقة وحدة الدعاية التابعة للجماعة، وكذلك ملاحقة غير العراقيين في منظمته، وهم متطوعون من جميع أنحاء الشرق الأوسط وشمال إفريقيا انضموا إلى التنظيم أثناء الاحتلال الأميركي للعراق. تعتبر فروع الإرهاب الأجنبي والعمليات الإعلامية من أكثر المكونات فعالية لتنظيم “داعش” اليوم.

وقال كريستوفر ماير، مساعد وزير الدفاع الأميركي للعمليات الخاصة والصراع منخفض الحدة: إن مولى قام بعدد من الأشياء لإنقاذ رقبته، وكان لديه سجل طويل من العدائية – بما في ذلك أثناء الاستجواب – تجاه الأجانب في داعش”. وأضاف ماير، الذي ناقش في مقابلة السجلات الصادرة عن مركز مكافحة الإرهاب في ويست بوينت، وهي مؤسسة أكاديمية ممولة من البنتاغون في الأكاديمية العسكرية الأميركية: “مع صعود داعش، والرغبة في تشكيل خلافة بآلاف المقاتلين الأجانب، كان ذلك إشكالياً” لمولى.

وقد ساعدت السجلات، التي تم إصدارها كجزء من دراسة أكاديمية، المسؤولين الأميركيين في سد الفراغات في سيرة مولى، وهو مسؤول غامض نسبياً في “داعش” عندما سمّي كـ”خليفة” بعد مقتل أبو بكر البغدادي في تشرين الأول / أكتوبر 2019. فبعد بعض الشكوك الأولية بشأن الهوية الحقيقية للزعيم الجديد، خلص مسؤولو مكافحة الإرهاب الأميركيون إلى أن مولى هو شخصية عراقية معروفة لهم منذ أسره سابقاً.

وظهر أن العراقي، الذي كان آنذاك يبلغ من العمر 31 عاماً، وكان مسؤولاً متوسط ​​المستوى داخل “دولة العراق الإسلامية” – التي عُرفت لاحقاً باسم “الدولة الإسلامية” (داعش) – أُلقي القبض عليه في أواخر عام 2007 أو أوائل عام 2008، وخضع لعشرات الاستجوابات من قبل المسؤولين العسكريين الأميركيين. وغير معروف التاريخ الدقيق لإطلاق سراحه، لكن سجل الاستجواب توقف في تموز / يوليو 2008. وبحلول ذلك الوقت، توقف مولى عن كونه متعاوناً، وكشفت التقارير أنه كان “قلقاً” بشأن وضعه، مشيرة إلى أنه كان يتوقع أن يُكافأ على كمية المعلومات التي قدمها.

وما يتضح من التقارير هو أنه على مدى شهرين على الأقل في أوائل عام ، كان مولى حلم كل محقق، حيث كشف عن هويات قادة الإرهاب وقدم توجيهات شبيهة بالخرائط حول كيفية العثور عليهم. وفي إحدى الحالات، كشف للمسؤولين الأميركيين عن دفتر هاتفه الشخصي، وهو دفتر ملاحظات أسود صودر عندما تم القبض عليه. وفي إحدى جلسات الاستجواب، أشار إلى أرقام هواتف 19 من مسؤولي “الدولة الإسلامية”، بل حتى كشف عن مقدار الأموال التي جناها بعضهم.

وكتب دانيال ميلتون، الأستاذ المشارك في مركز مكافحة الإرهاب وأحد الباحثين الذين راجعوا الوثائق، في مقال نشرته مدونة الأمن القومي “لاوفير” Lawfare: “كان مولى طائراً مغرداً يتمتع بموهبة وقدرة فريدتين. وتقارير الاستجواب هذه مليئة بمثل هذه التفاصيل”.

وقالت الصحيفة إن المسؤولين الأميركيين الذين نشروا هذه الوثائق قد أدركوا إمكاناتها كمصدر لإحراج مولى، على الرغم من أن خلفية زعيم “داعش” كمخبر كانت معروفة بالفعل داخل الأوساط الإسلامية المتشددة. وكان معلقون بارزون مؤيدون لـ”داعش” قد انتقدوا على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي الموالية للتنظيم قرار ترقية مولى إلى منصب الخليفة، بحجة أنه غير مؤهل لهذا المنصب.

وقد تولى مولى هذا المنصب بعد أشهر عدة من تحرير آخر معاقل تنظيم “داعش” في سوريا ، ومنذ ذلك الوقت، ظل بعيداً عن الأضواء نسبياً. يعتقد مسؤولو مكافحة الإرهاب الأميركيون أنه يختبئ في العراق أو سوريا، القاعدة التقليدية للجماعة الإرهابية. وهناك، واصل شنّ تمرد منخفض الدرجة تميز بهجمات متكررة ضد المواقع العسكرية والمسؤولين الحكوميين والقبليين.

في المقابل، سعت أجهزة الدعاية لتنظيم “داعش” إلى تحويل الانتباه إلى إنجازات أفرع التنظيم في إفريقيا، حيث يقوم الإرهابيون المسلحون بشكل جيد بقتل الجنود الحكوميين بشكل منتظم والاستيلاء على مناطق جديدة أحياناً. فالشهر الماضي، استولى متشددون على بلدة بالما على الساحل الشمالي لموزمبيق في عملية جريئة أسفرت عن مقتل العشرات.

ونقلت “واشنطن بوست” أن المسؤولين الأميركيون يحذرون من أنه حتى مولى، الملطخة سمعته جزئياً، لا يزال خطيراً، نظراً للإمكانات الوفيرة للحصول على المال والأسلحة والمجندين في المحافظات المدمرة في شرق سوريا، والتي ينعدم فيها القانون إلى حد كبير.

وقال جون غودفري، القائم بأعمال المبعوث الخاص لوزارة الخارجية الأميركية إلى التحالف العالمي ضد “داعش”: إن مقاتلي “داعش” ينتظرون حلول وقتهم وينتظرون تغيّر الظروف لصالحهم. فهم يشنّون ما يكفي من الهجمات البارزة لإظهار أنهم ما يزالون هناك ولا يزالون مفيدين.

نقله إلى العربية بتصرف: الميادين نت

