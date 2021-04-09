HTS Terrorist Attack On School Thwarted In Crimea (Video)

Posted on by martyrashrakat

South Front

ROSTOV-ON-DON REGION, RUSSIA – JULY 15, 2019: Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) officers detain two members of a cell of the Islamic State terrorist organization (banned in Russia). Video screen grab/ Russian Federal Security Service/TASS

On April 9, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) thwarted a terrorist attack in the city of Simferopol, the capital of Crimea.

In a statement, the FSB’s Public Relations Center announced that two supporters of the Syria-based terrorist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) –banned in Russia-, who were plotting an attack against an educational establishment with makeshift bombs, were detained.

“The Federal Security Service has thwarted an act of terrorism in the Republic of Crimea. Two Russian citizens (born in 1992 and 1999) were detained. Both are members of the international terrorist organization Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (outlawed in Russia). They were plotting an armed attack with the use of makeshift explosive devices against an educational establishment in Simferopol,” the statement reads, according to TASS.

The two terrorists planned to leave for Syria in order to join the ranks of HTS via Ukraine or Turkey after carrying out the attack in Simferopol.

Components used in the making of makeshift bombs like shrapnel and explosives were found at the detainees’ homes. Furthermore, the detainees’ communication devices contained instructions for making explosives and explosive devices, and text and voice messages they had exchanged with emissaries of HTS to discuss plans for terrorist attacks.

According to the FSB, a criminal case was opened over assistance to terrorist activities, propaganda of terrorism and illegal making of explosive devices. The two detainees may also face charges of preparations for a terrorist attack.

Despite the MSM ongoing efforts to whitewash HTS and present it as a moderate party, the al-Qaeda-affiliated group continues to act as a terrorist organization.

Terrorists from HTS’ al Tawhid wal Jihad, which was led by Sirajuddin Mukhtarov, were behind the 2017 metro bombing in Russia’s Saint Petersburg. At least 15 people were killed as a result of the terrorist attack.

Recently, Russian officials revealed that HTS was training terrorists in its stronghold, the Syrian region of Greater Idlib, to carry out terrorist attacks in various Russian cities.

