NEVER ENDING ATTACKS: HOUTHIS STRIKE ANOTHER SAUDI AIRPORT

Posted on April 10, 2021 by martyrashrakat

09.04.2021

South Front

Illustrative image, source: the Houthis media wing

On April 9 afternoon, the Houthis (as Ansar Allah is known) launched yet another drone attack on the southern region of Saudi Arabia.

In an official statement, a spokesman for the Yemeni group said that a “sensitive post” in Abha International Airport in the province of ‘Asir was targeted with a Qasef-2K suicide drone.

The Qasef-2K drone is a copy of the Iranian-made Ababil-2. The drone has a range of 150 km and is armed with high-explosive fragmentation, HE-FRAG, warhead equipped with an approximately fuse.

“This targeting comes as a legitimate response to the aggression’s escalation and the complete blockade on Yemen,” the spokesman, Brig. Gen. Yahya Sari, said in the statement.

A few minutes after the Houthi announcement, the Saudi-led coalition claimed that a drone had been shot down over the city of Khamis Mushait in ‘Asir.

The Houthis stepped up their drone attacks on Saudi Arabia in the last few days. On April 8, two attacks targeted King Khalid Air Base in ‘Asir and another targeted Jizan Regional Airport in the province of Jizan.

So far, the Saudi-led coalition has failed to neutralize the Houthi offensive capabilities that seem to be growing by the day.

