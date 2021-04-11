Large-Scale Covid Outbreaks in Michigan: The NYT Suppresses. Why?

Posted on by Zara Ali

By Stephen Lendman

Source

According to the Times, (seasonal flu-renamed covid) outbreaks rose sharply in Michigan in greater numbers than elsewhere nationwide.

Instead of earlier lockdowns that caused infinitely greater harm than any combination of serious diseases, Governor Gretchen Whitmer chose not to once again mandate draconian measures ordered earlier, saying:

“Policy change alone won’t change the tide,” adding:

“We need everyone to step up and to take personal responsibility here.”

Instead of truth and full disclosure, the Times falsely said there’s “no single reason Michigan has been hit so hard in recent weeks (sic),” adding:

“Recent infections suggest that (removing restrictions to) social gatherings (are) driving case increases (sic).

“Children are also accounting for a higher percentage of cases, with spring break trips and youth sporting events emerging as points of concern.”

The main, perhaps only, reason for increased outbreaks in the state has nothing to do with the above claims.

Independent medical professionals and scientists unconnected to government and/or Pharma know that vaxxing and covid jabs increase numbers of diseases they’re supposed to protect against but don’t.

Outbreaks of seasonal flu now called covid are greatly increasing in Michigan because the state leads the nation in complying with mass-jabbing with experimental covid drugs that don’t protect and risk possible irreversible harm to health when taken as directed.

Defying reality Michigan Health and Human Services Department spokeswoman Lynn Sutfin falsely claimed that many new covid outbreaks may be from viral infections before individuals were jabbed, adding:

“These cases are undergoing further review to determine if they meet other CDC criteria for determination of potential breakthrough, including the absence of a positive antigen or (meaningless) PCR test less than 45 days prior to the post-vaccination positive test (sic).”

“(T)hese persons have been more likely to be asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic compared with vaccinated persons (sic).”

The above is pseudo-science analysis, not the real thing.

Increasing numbers of covid outbreaks in Michigan are directly related to large-scale mass-jabbing.

They don’t protect, risk serious harm to health, and increase the chance of contracting seasonal flu now called covid.

Everything recommended or mandated in the US and West is harmful to health, not the other way around.

It’s no surprise that Michigan leads the nation in covid mass-jabbing compliance and percent of its population contracting the viral disease.

The way to reduce outbreaks and help state residents overall is by halting covid jabs entirely and restoring normality as existed pre-2020.

Instead, Whitmer called for voluntary compliance with greatly restricted public activities, continued mask-wearing, social distancing, and use of PCR tests not designed to diagnose viral infections so don’t work as falsely claimed.

She also wants greater mass-jabbing with harmful drugs, calling on the Biden regime to supply what’ll increase outbreaks, not reduce them.

She claimed that Washington has a covid strategy and it’s “working (sic).”

She’s right. The strategy is all about harming public health and sustaining protracted Main Street Depression so privileged interests can benefit from what’s harming most people.

The newest toxic drug to join the mass-covid jabbing sweepstakes for maximum profits at the expense of human health is causing large numbers of adverse events, including deaths.

According to Health Impact News, Colorado and North Carolina suspended mass-jabbing with J & J’s experimental covid vaccine because of disturbing numbers of blood clots and other adverse events.

On Friday, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) said it’s investigating numbers of blood clots following jabs with J & J’s high-risk experimental covid vaccine.

Through April 1, reported numbers of US adverse events from covid jabs totalled nearly 57,000, along with almost 2,800 deaths.

The EMA reported nearly 239,000 injuries and almost 5,400 deaths.

The above figures are a minute snapshot of far greater numbers of harmed individuals in the West from toxic covid drugs no one should touch — covering nearly a four-month period since December.

Yet Western governments and their media press agents continue urging everyone to be jabbed with what won’t protect and may irreversibly harm health.

Step one to protect what’s too precious to lose is halting covid jabbing altogether.

Step two is removing all covid related mandates, fully restoring free and open access to public places.

As long as mass-jabbing continues and restrictions prevent restoration of normality, conditions will worsen, not improve.

That’s what diabolical dark forces in Washington and elsewhere in the West intend — while pretending otherwise.

Going along with them risks far greater harm to public health and well-being than already — including exponentially greater numbers of adverse events and deaths.

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Corona virus | Tagged: COVAXX |