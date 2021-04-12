Hezbollah Deputy SG Terms US Return To JCPOA Great Victory for Iran

Posted on by martyrashrakat

12/4/2021

By Staff, Agencies

Hezbollah’s Deputy Secretary-General His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem described the US return to Iran nuclear deal as a great victory for the Islamic Republic.

Sheikh Qassem said if Iran could make the US return to Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action [JCPOA], it has achieved a great victory.

Iran’s victory will be considered as a victory for the Resistance Movement to ‘Israeli’ occupation of the Palestinian territories, he added.

Earlier, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said on Friday that the removal of sanctions by the US must be the first step to revive the JCPOA, adding that Iran would reverse all the remedial steps as soon as it verifies that sanction are gone.

There is no need to negotiate US’ rejoining the JCPOA, as US path is completely clear in this regard, Araqchi noted.

“As the US withdrew the deal and resumed illegal sanctions against Iran, it can rejoin the deal in the same way and reverse the sanctions it imposed in total disregard of the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2231,” he added.

Filed under: Hezbollah, Iran, Lebanon, USA | Tagged: JCPOA |