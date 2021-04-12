Oil Prices Rise After Targeting Thirty of Shaaban Operation

Posted on April 12, 2021 by martyrashrakat
Oil Prices Rise After Targeting Thirty of Shaaban Operation

News – Middle East: Oil prices rose, Monday, after the Yemeni Armed Forces announced the implementation of a large-scale military operation in the depths of Saudi Arabia, which targeted the facilities of the Saudi oil company “Aramco” in Jeddah and Jubail.

According to “RT” website, oil prices changed direction after the announcement of the operation, as they were in the red trading, in the morning.

According to Bloomberg data, US West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.22% to $ 59.45 a barrel, while Brent crude rose 0.38% to $ 63.19 a barrel.

The Yemeni armed forces announced, earlier, Monday, the implementation of the “Thirty of Shaaban” operation, in response to the escalation of US-Saudi aggression and its unjust siege.

Thirty of Shaaban Operation Hits Saudi Depth with 17 Drones, Ballistic Missiles

Thirty of Shaaban Operation Hits Saudi Depth with 17 Drones, Ballistic Missiles

News – Yemen: Yemeni Armed Forces announced, Monday, the implementation of the “Thirty of Shaaban” operation, which targeted the Saudi depth, in response to the escalation of the US-Saudi aggression and its unjust siege.

The Armed Forces spokesman, Brigadier General Yahya Sare’e, said in a statement that Thirty of Shaaban Operation was carried out by 17 drones and ballistic missiles.

He indicated that Aramco’s refineries in Jeddah and Jubail were hit with 10 Sammad-3-type drones, and sensitive military sites in Khamis Mushait and Jizan regions were also hit with 5 Qasif-2k-type drones and two Badr 1 ballistic missiles.

He pointed out that the operation lasted from yesterday evening until dawn today, Monday, and it has successfully achieved its objectives.

The Yemeni armed forces reiterated that their operations are continuing and escalating as long as the aggression and siege on our country continues.

Chosen Articles

Filed under: American crimes, Yemen | Tagged: , , , , , , , |

« »

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: