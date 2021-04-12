Oil Prices Rise After Targeting Thirty of Shaaban Operation

Posted on by martyrashrakat

News – Middle East: Oil prices rose, Monday, after the Yemeni Armed Forces announced the implementation of a large-scale military operation in the depths of Saudi Arabia, which targeted the facilities of the Saudi oil company “Aramco” in Jeddah and Jubail.

According to “RT” website, oil prices changed direction after the announcement of the operation, as they were in the red trading, in the morning.

According to Bloomberg data, US West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.22% to $ 59.45 a barrel, while Brent crude rose 0.38% to $ 63.19 a barrel.

The Yemeni armed forces announced, earlier, Monday, the implementation of the “Thirty of Shaaban” operation, in response to the escalation of US-Saudi aggression and its unjust siege.

News – Yemen: Yemeni Armed Forces announced, Monday, the implementation of the “Thirty of Shaaban” operation, which targeted the Saudi depth, in response to the escalation of the US-Saudi aggression and its unjust siege.

The Armed Forces spokesman, Brigadier General Yahya Sare’e, said in a statement that Thirty of Shaaban Operation was carried out by 17 drones and ballistic missiles.

He indicated that Aramco’s refineries in Jeddah and Jubail were hit with 10 Sammad-3-type drones, and sensitive military sites in Khamis Mushait and Jizan regions were also hit with 5 Qasif-2k-type drones and two Badr 1 ballistic missiles.

He pointed out that the operation lasted from yesterday evening until dawn today, Monday, and it has successfully achieved its objectives.

The Yemeni armed forces reiterated that their operations are continuing and escalating as long as the aggression and siege on our country continues.

