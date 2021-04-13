تعديل الحدود البحرية الجنوبية: لبنان يثبّت حقه في وجه العدوّ Amending the southern maritime borders: Lebanon is confirming its right in the face of the enemy

Posted on by martyrashrakat

الأخبار

ميسم رزق

الثلاثاء 13 نيسان 2021

بعدَ توقيع وزير الأشغال ووزيرة الدفاع ورئيس الحكومة على قرار تعديل الحدود البحرية الجنوبية، تتجه الأنظار إلى رد فعل العدو الإسرائيلي، بالتزامن مع حملة بدأت تشنّها جهات داخلية مقرّبة من الإدارة الأميركية ضد المرسوم، واتهام حزب الله بنسف المفاوضات غير المباشرة مع «إسرائيل». التعديل الذي ينقل الحدود من الخط 23 إلى الخط 29، لا يزال يحتاج إلى توقيع رئيس الجمهورية، وإرساله إلى الأمم المتحدة، بما يضمن تثبيت حق لبنان في مساحة بحرية تصل إلى 2290 كلم2إذا كانَت الأيام الأخيرة قد شهِدت ارتفاعاً ملحوظاً في سخونة ملف ترسيم الحدود البحرية، لجهة توقيع تعديل المرسوم 6433 (2011، تحديد حدود المنطقة الاقتصادية الخالصة اللبنانية)، إلا أن توقيع وزير الأشغال العامة والنقل ميشال نجار عليه، لا يعني إطلاقاً النوم على حرير. وإن كانَ بعض الجهات قد استخدم موضوع المرسوم للتصويب السياسي، فلا بدَ من الإشارة إلى أن توقيع نجار ووزيرة الدفاع زينة عكر ورئيس الحكومة حسان دياب هو الخطوة الأولى في قضية «استمهَل» فيها كُثر، في مقدمتهم كثيرون ممّن يحمِلون اليوم لواء «استرجاع الحقوق البحرية».



في جميع الأحوال، لم يخرُج الملف من دائرة الخطر ولا الجدل. أسهمَ التوقيع على المرسوم في تراجُع «الضغط». لكن ما يجِب السؤال عنه هو الضغوطات التي سيتعرض لها لبنان، فضلاً عن أن الجميع في انتظار ما سيحمِله الضيف الأميركي ديفيد هيل إلى بيروت، والذي لم يعُد هناك مجال للشك في أنه سيتطّرق إلى الأمر. كذلك تتجه الأنظار نحو ردّ الفعل الإسرائيلي على توقيع المرسوم وإيداعه لدى الأمم المتحدة. فهل يقبَل العدو بالعودة إلى المفاوضات، وعلى أيّ أسس، ووفقَ أيّ معيار؟

أولى الرسائل جاءت على لسان وزير الطاقة الإسرائيلي يوفال شتاينيتس الذي يشرف على المفاوضات غير المباشرة مع لبنان بشأن ترسيم الحدود البحرية، والذي قال إن أي «خطوات لبنانية أحادية الجانب ستقابل بخطوات إسرائيلية موازية». وتزامن ذلك مع حملة بدأت تشنّها جهات لبنانية داخلية مقرّبة من الإدارة الأميركية ضد المرسوم، تتهم فيها حزب الله بنسف المفاوضات.

في المسار الداخلي لملف الترسيم، لم تكُن مسارعة وزير الأشغال العامة إلى التوقيع مُفاجئة. العارِف بكواليس الاتصالات التي حصلت، ولا سيما مع عين التينة وحارة حريك، كانَ يُدرِك أن الأمر ذاهِب في اتجاه التوقيع، بمعزل عن الحملة المبالغ فيها ضد نجار ومرجعيته السياسية. ويُمكِن القول إن الموافقة على التوقيع، هي هدف في مرمى من استغلّ الملف للتخوين، وقطع الطريق على من حاول التهرب من التوقيع بحجة أنها مسؤولية نجار «أولاً». وقد أتى التوقيع نتيجة موقف نجار، والنائب السابق سليمان فرنجية، وعدم معارضة عين التينة وموافقة حزب الله بعدَ التشاور معها، وكذلِك بعدَ الاجتماع الذي عقده العقيد البحري مازن بصبوص مع مديرية النقل البري والبحري لشرح كل الإحداثيات الجديدة، والتي قالت مصادِر مطّلعة أنها «اقتنعت بها، وأعدّت محضراً ووقّعت عليه وأرسلته إلى الوزير».

المرسوم سيصدر بشكل استثنائي لأن الحكومة في حالة تصريف أعمال



وعلى الفور، أعلن وزير الأشغال في مؤتمر صحافي عقده ظهر أمس، أنه «حينما طلب الخميس الماضي مهلة لدراسة الأمر قبل التوقيع على مشروع مرسوم تعديل الحدود البحرية الذي أعدته وزارة الدفاع، فإن ذلك باعتبار أنه لم يجر إطلاعه من قبلُ على المرسوم وتفاصيله، وأن الأمر كان يقتضي منه الاطلاع على مضمونه بشكل دقيق مع المديرية العامة للنقل البري والبحري في الوزارة قبل اتخاذ أي قرار حرصا على المصلحة العامة».

المرسوم الموقّع عليه من قبل نجار وعكر، يشير إلى «عرضه على مجلس الوزراء وفقاً للأصول»، ما طرَح استفهاماً حول إذا ما كان يحتاج إلى جلسة للحكومة. لكن مصادر مطلعة قالت إن «من الطبيعي أن يتضمن أي مرسوم عبارة «بعد موافقة مجلس الوزراء». لكن في حالة هذا المرسوم، يصدر استثنائياً، لأن الحكومة هي في حالة تصريف أعمال، ولأن الأسباب الموجبة تؤكد أن هناك خطوات سيقوم بها العدو لوضع يده على جزء من المنطقة الاقتصادية الخالصة للبنان». وقد صدر عن المكتب الاعلامي في رئاسة مجلس الوزراء ما يوضح ذلِك، مشيراً في بيان إلى أن «الأمانة العامة أحالت إلى رئاسة الجمهورية اقتراح وموافقة رئيس الحكومة على مشروع المرسوم المتعلق بتعديل المرسوم الرقم 6433، وذلك لأخذ الموافقة الاستثنائية عليه من رئيس الجمهورية لإصداره وفقاً للأصول التي يتم اتباعها في جميع الملفات التي تستدعي العرض على مجلس الوزراء. ويستعاض عن موافقة مجلس الوزراء بخصوصها بموافقة استثنائية تصدر عن رئيس الجمهورية ورئيس مجلس الوزراء، وعلى أن يصار إلى عرض الموضوع لاحقاً على مجلس الوزراء على سبيل التسوية».

وفي انتظار سلوك المرسوم إلى الإقرار النهائي، ستتجه الأنظار في الأيام المقبلة إلى الموقف الإسرائيلي. لبنانياً، يؤكد المعنيون أنه بتوقيع المرسوم وإيداعه لدى الأمم المتحدة، يكون لبنان قد حفظ حقه في مساحة 2290 كيلومتراً مربعاً، مع مراهنة على أن «هذا الأمر سيدفع بالعدو الإسرائيلي إلى العودة إلى طاولة المفاوضات». لكن ذلِك يبقى في إطار التوقعات، وهناك احتمال كبير أن يُعانِد العدو ويغامِر بما يهدد «أمن الجبهة البحرية». يبقى أن يتمسّك لبنان بهذا الخط، خط 29 كخط حقوقي لا خط تفاوضي، من دون الرضوخ لأي ضغوطات من الداخل والخارج تدفعه إلى التراجع أو التنازل.

الأخبار

يحيى دبوق

الثلاثاء 13 نيسان 2021

هدّدت «إسرائيل»، أمس، لبنان بـ«المعاملة بالمثل»، عبر إجراءات أحادية الجانب، رداً على تعديل المرسوم 6433 الصادر عام 2011، المتعلق بالحدود البحرية اللبنانية الجنوبية و«المنطقة الاقتصادية الخالصة للبنان»، التي تدعي تل أبيب حقاً فيها، مشيرة إلى أنها ستتخذ من جانبها خطوات أحادية موازية، في مقابل الموقف اللبناني الذي وصفته بغير المسؤول والفاشل.

إلا أن تهديدات «إسرائيل» لم تأت منفلتة ومتطرفة عبر التلويح باستخدام القوة العسكرية لفرض إرادتها، بل تحدثت عمّا سمّته «إجراءات موازية» في إشارة مبطنة إلى إرادة تعديل حدودها البحرية وتمديدها شمالاً لتقضم جزءاً إضافياً من الحقوق اللبنانية البحرية. ما جرى يُضيف مزيداً من النزاع على المنطقة البحرية. وسيلجأ العدو إلى رفع سقف المطالب، بما يوازي التعديل اللبناني لمرسوم الحدود البحرية. وتراهن «إسرائيل» على أن قيامها بتعديل الحدود البحرية من جهتها يخدمها في أكثر من اتجاه، سواء اتجهت الأمور لاحقاً نحو استئناف المفاوضات، أو تحصيلاً لشرعية ما، في حال تحرك النزاع لمستوى تصعيدي لا يبدو أن تل أبيب تسعى إليه، وربما أيضاً تقوى على مواجهة تداعياته في المرحلة الراهنة.

الرد الإسرائيلي جاء هذه المرة مباشراً وبشكل رسمي، عبر بيان صدر عن مكتب وزير الطاقة يوفال شتاينتس، أكد فيه أن إجراءات لبنان المبنية على «الكبرياء الوطني» هي تماماً كـ«الخطابات الحماسية»، تؤدي حصراً إلى مزيد من الفشل. وورد في البيان: «يبدو أنهم في لبنان يفضّلون تفجير المحادثات بدلاً من محاولة التوصل إلى حلول متفق عليها. للأسف الشديد، لن تكون هذه هي المرة الأولى خلال العشرين عاماً الماضية التي يغيّر فيها اللبنانيون خرائطهم البحرية لأغراض الدعاية والكبرياء الوطني، ما يؤدي إلى إفشال أنفسهم مراراً وتكراراً».

وطلب البيان من السلطات الرسمية في لبنان أن تحذو حذو دول أخرى في المنطقة، وأن تلجأ إلى التسويات كي تتمكن من استخراج الثروات الطبيعية، إذ «في حين أن دولاً أخرى في المنطقة، مثل إسرائيل ومصر وقبرص، تعمل منذ سنوات على تطوير احتياطياتها من الغاز الطبيعي لصالح مواطنيها، يُترك اللبنانيون وراء خطابات حماسية لا تقدم شيئاً».

وفيما غاب منطق التلويح باستخدام القوة وفرض الإرادة عبرها، أو التلويح بإجراءات متطرفة، اكتفى البيان الإسرائيلي بالإشارة إلى ما يمكن وصفه بـ«تناسب الرد» على مرسوم تعديل الحدود البحرية، من دون تحديد شكل الرد ومضمونه: «بالطبع سترد إسرائيل على الخطوات اللبنانية الأحادية الجانب بإجراءات موازية من جانبها». ويبدو أن تل أبيب تحبّذ في هذه المرحلة الامتناع عن التصعيد الكلامي، فضلاً عن التصعيد العملي، بانتظار نتيجة زيارة وكيل وزارة الخارجية الأميركية ديفيد هيل لبيروت، المقرر أن تبدأ اليوم، مع الترجيح أن يكون ملف الحدود البحرية ضمن أهداف الزيارة، وربما على رأس جدول أعمالها.

Mayssam Rizk

Tuesday 13th April 2021

After the Minister of Works, the Minister of Defense and the Prime Minister signed the decision to amend the southern maritime borders, all eyes turned to the reaction of the Israeli enemy, in conjunction with a campaign launched by internal parties close to the US administration against the decree and accusing Hezbollah of undermining indirect negotiations with “Israel”. The amendment that moves the borders from Line 23 to Line 29 still needs to be signed by the President of the Republic, and sent to the United Nations, in order to ensure the confirmation of Lebanon’s right to a sea area of ​​up to 2,290 km2 if recent days have witnessed a noticeable increase in the heat of the maritime boundary demarcation file, Regarding the signing of the amendment to Decree 6433 (2011, defining the borders of the Lebanese exclusive economic zone), the signature of the Minister of Public Works and Transport, Michel Najjar, does not mean at all to sleep on Harir (silk). And if some parties have used the issue of the decree for political correction, it must be pointed out that the signature of Najjar, Minister of Defense Zeina Aker and Prime Minister Hassan Diab is the first step in the case of many “neglected”, in the forefront of whom are many who today carry the banner of “restoring maritime rights.”.

In all cases, the file was not removed from the circle of danger or controversy. The signing of the decree contributed to the decline of “pressure”. However, what must be asked about are the pressures that Lebanon will be exposed to, in addition to the fact that everyone is waiting for what the American guest David Hale will bring to Beirut, and there is no longer any room for doubt that he will address the matter. Attention is also shifting to the Israeli reaction to the signing of the decree and its deposit with the United Nations. Will the enemy accept a return to negotiations, on what grounds, and according to what standard?

On the inside track of the demarcation file, it was not surprising that the Minister of Public Works was rushed to sign. Aware of the scenes of the contacts that took place, especially with Ain al-Tina and Haret Hreik, he was aware that the matter was going in the direction of signing, regardless of the exaggerated campaign against Najjar and his political authority. It can be said that agreeing to sign is a goal in the crosshairs of those who exploited the file to trap and cut off the way for those who tried to evade signing on the pretext that it is the responsibility of Najjar “first”.

The first messages came from the Israeli Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz, who oversees indirect negotiations with Lebanon regarding the demarcation of the maritime borders, and who said that any “unilateral Lebanese steps will be met by parallel Israeli steps.” This coincided with a campaign launched by internal Lebanese parties close to the US administration against the decree, accusing Hezbollah of undermining the negotiations.

The signature came because of the position of Najjar and former MP Suleiman Franjieh, the lack of opposition to Ain al-Tineh and the approval of Hezbollah after consulting with it, as well as after the meeting that Colonel Mazen Basbous held with the Land and Maritime Transport Directorate to explain all the new coordinates, which informed sources said were «convinced of it. She prepared and signed a report and sent it to the minister.”

The decree will be issued exceptionally because the government is in a caretaker state

Immediately, the Minister of Public Works announced in a press conference held yesterday noon, that “when he asked last Thursday for a time to study the matter before signing the draft maritime border amendment decree prepared by the Ministry of Defense, this is because he was not informed of the decree and its details before, and that the matter He was required to review its content carefully with the General Directorate of Land and Maritime Transport in the ministry before taking any decision, in the interest of the public interest ».

The decree signed by Najjar and Aker refers to “submitting it to the cabinet according to the rules,” which raised an inquiry about whether he needed a cabinet session. But informed sources said that “it is natural for any decree to include the phrase” after the approval of the Council of Ministers. ” But in the case of this decree, it is issued exceptionally, because the government is in a state of conduct of business, and because the necessary reasons confirm that there are steps that the enemy will take to get their hands on part of Lebanon’s exclusive economic zone.

The Information Office in the Presidency of the Council of Ministers issued what clarifies this, indicating in a statement that “the General Secretariat referred to the Presidency of the Republic the proposal and approval of the Prime Minister on the draft decree related to the amendment of Decree No. 6433, in order to obtain the exceptional approval of it from the President of the Republic to issue it in accordance with the principles that To be followed in all files that require presentation to the Cabinet. The approval of the Council of Ministers regarding it is replaced by an exceptional approval issued by the President of the Republic and the Prime Minister, and that the issue is subsequently presented to the Council of Ministers as a way of settlement ».

And while awaiting the final approval, in the coming days all eyes will turn to the Israeli position. On the Lebanese side, those concerned affirm that by signing the decree and depositing it with the United Nations, Lebanon will have preserved its right to an area of ​​2,290 square kilometers, with a bet that “this matter will push the Israeli enemy back to the negotiating table.” However, this remains within the framework of expectations, and there is a high possibility that it will resist the enemy and take risks that threaten “the security of the sea front.” It remains for Lebanon to stick to this line, Line 29, as a human rights line, not a negotiating line, without yielding to any pressures from inside and outside that push it to back down or concede.

Yahya Dabouq



Al-Akhbar

Tuesday 13th April 2021

Yesterday, “Israel” threatened Lebanon with “reciprocity”, through unilateral measures, in response to the amendment of Decree 6433 issued in 2011 regarding the Lebanese southern maritime borders and the “exclusive economic zone of Lebanon”, in which Tel Aviv claims a right, referring to On its part, it will take parallel unilateral steps, in contrast to the Lebanese position, which it described as irresponsible and unsuccessful.

However, the threats of “Israel” did not come uncontrolled and extremist by threatening to use military force to impose its will. Rather, it spoke about what it called “parallel measures”, in a veiled reference to the will to amend its maritime borders and extend them northward to bite off an additional part of the Lebanese maritime rights. What happened adds further conflict to the marine area. And the enemy will resort to raising the ceiling of demands, in line with the Lebanese amendment of the maritime borders decree. “Israel” is betting that adjusting the maritime borders on its part will serve it in more than one direction, regardless of whether matters are directed later towards resuming negotiations or obtaining some legitimacy, if the conflict moves to an escalating level that Tel Aviv does not seem to be seeking, and it may also be able to confront Its repercussions in the current stage.

The Israeli response came this time, directly and officially, through a statement issued by the office of Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz, in which he affirmed that Lebanon’s measures based on “national pride” are just like “enthusiastic speeches”, which exclusively lead to more failure. “It seems that they in Lebanon prefer to explode the talks rather than trying to reach agreed solutions,” the statement said. Unfortunately, this will not be the first time during the past twenty years that the Lebanese change their marine maps for the purposes of propaganda and national pride, which leads to thwarting themselves again and again.

The statement asked the official authorities in Lebanon to follow the example of other countries in the region, and to resort to settlements in order to be able to extract natural resources, as “while other countries in the region, such as Israel, Egypt and Cyprus, have been working for years to develop their natural gas reserves. In the interest of its citizens, the Lebanese are left behind enthusiastic speeches that offer nothing.

While the logic of hinting at the use of force and imposing the will through it, or hinting at extreme measures, was absent, the Israeli statement confined itself to referring to what could be described as “the proportionality of the response” to the decree to amend the maritime borders, without specifying the form and content of the response: “Of course, Israel will respond to the unilateral Lebanese steps. Parallel procedures on its part ». It seems that Tel Aviv at this stage prefers to refrain from verbal escalation, in addition to practical escalation, awaiting the outcome of the visit of the US Undersecretary of State David Hale to Beirut, which is scheduled to begin today, with the likelihood that the maritime borders file will be among the objectives of the visit, and perhaps at the top of its agenda.

