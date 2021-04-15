قوات صنعاء تستهدف «أرامكو» ومنصّات «باتريوت» داخل السعودية Sana’a forces target “Aramco” and “Patriot” platforms inside Saudi Arabia

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

الأخبار

رويترز الخميس 15 نيسان 2021

أعلنت قوات صنعاء اليوم، أنها استخدمت طائرات مسيّرة وصواريخ لمهاجمة أهداف في مدينة جازان بجنوب السعودية، بينها هدف تابع لشركة «أرامكو» النفطية العملاقة، مما أدى لاندلاع حريق.



وفي بيان نشره على موقع «تويتر»، قال المتحدث بإسم الجيش واللجان الشعبية اليمنية، العميد يحيى سريع، «نفّذت القوة الصاروخية وسلاح الجو المسيّر، عملية هجومية مشتركة بـ11 صاروخاً وطائرة مسيّرة، استهدفت شركة «أرامكو» ومنصات «باتريوت» وأهدافاً حساسة في جيزان. حيث تم استهداف «أرامكو» وأهدافاً أخرى بسبعة صواريخ نوع «سعير» و«بدر»، وكانت الإصابة دقيقة بفضل الله، ونتج عنها اشتعال حرائق كبيرة في الشركة». وأضاف: «وتم استهداف مخازن وقواعد «باتريوت» بأربع طائرات مسيّرة نوع «صماد3» و«قاصف 2k»، وكانت الإصابة دقيقة».



وتوعّد سريع «النظام السعودي بعمليات أوسع وأكبر إذا استمر في عدوانه وحصاره على بلدنا».



ولم يرد تأكيد سعودي لاندلاع حريق أو لاستهداف منصّات «باتريوت» المضادة للصواريخ.



لكن التحالف بقيادة السعودية، قال إن بعض الشظايا من اعتراض أربع طائرات مسيّرة وخمسة صواريخ باليستية، أُطلقت خلال الليل وفي الصباح الباكر، سقطت داخل جامعة جازان، مما أدى لنشوب حريق محدود تم إخماده.

Sana’a forces announced today that they used drones and missiles to attack targets in the city of Jizan in southern Saudi Arabia, including a target belonging to the giant oil company, Aramco, which led to a fire.

In a statement posted on Twitter, the spokesman for the Yemeni army and popular committees, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, said, “The missile force and the air force launched a joint offensive operation with 11 missiles and a drone, targeting Aramco, Patriot platforms and sensitive targets in Jazan. . “Aramco” and other targets were targeted by seven “Sa`ir” and “Badr” missiles, and the hit was accurate, thanks to God, and resulted in large fires in the company. ” He added, “The Patriot stores and bases were targeted by four” Samad 3 “and” 2k bombers “, and the hit was accurate.”

This resulted in major fires in the company. He added, “The Patriot stores and bases were targeted by four” Samad 3 “and” 2k bombers “, and the hit was accurate.” Saree promised “the Saudi regime will carry out wider and bigger operations if it continues its aggression and siege on our country.” There was no Saudi confirmation of a fire or of targeting the Patriot anti-missile platforms. However, the Saudi-led coalition said that some shrapnel from intercepting four drones and five ballistic missiles, fired during the night and early in the morning, landed inside Jizan University, which led to a limited fire that was extinguished.

