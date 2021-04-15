مواقف تضامنية مع الصحافية صابرين دياب ورفض إقدام الاحتلال على احتجازها قسرياً في منزلها Solidarity with the journalist Sabreen Diab and rejecting the occupation’s forced detention in her home

Posted on by martyrashrakat

أعلنت الحملة الأهلية لنصرة فلسطين وقضايا الأمة، في بيان انه «منذ أسبوع والصحافية المناضلة صابرين دياب من قرية طمرة في فلسطين المحتلة عام 1948، تتعرّض للاحتجاز القسري في منزلها من قبل سلطات الاحتلال الصهيوني، وذلك لمنعها من ممارسة أي نشاط وطني أو قومي في مواجهة الاحتلال ودعم قضايا الأمة ورموزها».

وأشارت الحملة في بيان إلى أنّ «هذا الاحتجاز القسري يأتي بحجة وضعها تحت التحقيق بعد استدعائها من سلطات الاحتلال عشية فعالية هامة كانت تنظمها المناضلة صابرين مع عدد من الشخصيات الوطنية في فلسطين تأبيناً للراحلين الدكتور اللواء بهجت سليمان (من سورية) والمثقف الرؤيوي أنيس النقاش (من لبنان) على قمة جبل الطور المطلّ على الأقصى».

وأكدت الحملة تضامنها مع دياب ودعت كلّ الهيئات القومية والإنسانية والحقوقية داخل فلسطين وعلى المستوى العربي والدولي إلى التحرك للتضامن معها ومع الأسرى والمعتقلين».

كما دعت إلى أوسع مشاركة في اللقاء التضامني عبر تطبيق (الزوم) الذي دعت إليه لجنة دعم الصحافيين (مقرّها جنيف)، تضامناً مع الصحافية دياب وسائر الصحافيات والصحافيين الفلسطينيين المعتقلين في السجون الإسرائيلية، في الساعة التاسعة من مساء اليوم الخميس (توقيت فلسطين).

من جهته دعا المحامي عمر زين الأمين العام السابق لاتحاد المحامين العرب، رئيس المنظمة العربية للدفاع عن الصحافيين وسجناء الرأي، منسق عام اللجنة الوطنية للدفاع عن الأسرى والمعتقلين في سجون الاحتلال الصهيوني إلى التحرك تضامناً مع الصحافية صابرين دياب.

وقال زين في بيان أمس «إنّ سلطات الاحتلال الصهيونية أقدمت على فرض الإقامة الجبرية على الصحافية الفلسطينية العروبية المناضلة صابرين دياب ومنعتها من أيّ اتصال، وذلك في محاولة لتعطيل أيّ فعالية أو نشاط تقوم ب، وآخرها فعالــية تأبين اللواء السفير الدكتور بهجــت سليمان والمناضل الكبير أنيس النقاش، التي كان مقررا إقامتها في جبل الطور المطلّ على القدس، بمشاركة حشد من الشخصيات الوطنية الفلسطينية.

وإذ أدان هذا الإجراء التعسّفي الصهيوني الجديد من قبل سلطات الاحتلال التي تواصل جرائم الاغتيال والاعتقال والتهجير والاستيطان الاستعماري في عموم الأرض الفلسطينية، دعا زين كلّ الاتحادات والمنظمات المعنية بحرية الصحافة وحقوق الإنسان الى التحرك للإفراج عن الصحافية صابرين وعن كلّ المعتقلين والأسرى في سجون الاحتلال، مؤكداً قيام المنظمة العربية للدفاع عن الصحافيين وسجناء الرأي واللجنة الوطنية للدفاع عن الأسرى بإجراء الاتصالات اللازمة على المستويين العربي والدولي للضغط على سلطات الاحتلال لوقف ممارساتها العدوانية ضدّ الشعب الفلسطيني البطل بما فيها ما يجري من هدم منازل أهالي الشيخ جراح وحي البستان في القدس، وحارة خان الأحمر في إطار تهويد الأرض الفلسطينية وإقامة المستعمرات الصهيونية مكانها

The Civil Campaign to Support Palestine and the Nation’s Issues announced in a statement that “A week ago, patriotic journalist, Sabreen Diab, from the village of Tamra in Palestine occupied in 1948, has been subjected to forcible detention in her home by the Zionist occupation authorities, in order to prevent her from practicing any patriotic or national activity in the face of the occupation and support for the nation’s causes and its symbols. ”

The campaign stated in a statement that “this forced detention comes under the pretext of placing it under investigation after being summoned by the occupation authorities on the eve of an important event that was organized by the militant Sabreen with a number of national figures in Palestine in memory of the late Dr. Major General Bahjat Suleiman (from Syria) and the visionary educator Anis Al-Naqash (from Lebanon) on the summit of Mount Al-Tour overlooking Al-Aqsa ».

The campaign affirmed its solidarity with Diab and called on all national, humanitarian and human rights organizations inside Palestine and at the Arab and international levels to move in solidarity with her and with the Palestinian prisoners and detainees.

It also called for the widest participation in the solidarity meeting through the application of (Zoom) called by the Journalists Support Committee (based in Geneva), in solidarity with the journalist Diab and all the Palestinian journalists and journalists detained in Israeli prisons, at nine o’clock in the evening, Thursday (Palestine time).

For his part, lawyer Omar Zain, the former Secretary General of the Arab Lawyers Union, called on the head of the Arab Organization for the Defense of Journalists and Prisoners of Conscience, and the General Coordinator of the National Committee for the Defense of Prisoners and Detainees in the Zionist Occupation Prisons to act in solidarity with the journalist Sabreen Diab.

Zain said in a statement yesterday, “The Zionist occupation authorities imposed house arrest on the Palestinian Arab journalist, Sabreen Diab, and prevented her from any contact, in an attempt to disrupt any activity she undertakes, the last of which is the memorialization event of Major General Ambassador Dr. Bahjat Suleiman and the great fighter Anis Al-Naqqash, which was scheduled to be held on Mount Tur, overlooking Jerusalem, with the participation of a crowd of Palestinian national figures.

Condemning this new Zionist arbitrary measure by the occupation authorities that continue the crimes of assassination, arrest, displacement and colonial settlement throughout the Palestinian Territory, Zain called on all unions and organizations concerned with freedom of the press and human rights to take action to release the journalist Sabreen and all detainees and prisoners in the occupation prisons, affirming that The Arab Organization for the Defense of Journalists and Prisoners of Conscience and the National Committee for the Defense of Prisoners to conduct the necessary contacts at the Arab and international levels to pressure the occupation authorities to stop their aggressive practices against the heroic Palestinian people, including the demolition of the homes of the people of Sheikh Jarrah and the Al Bustan neighborhood in Jerusalem, and the Khan al-Ahmar neighborhood within the framework of Judaizing the Palestinian land and establishing Zionist colonies in its place.

