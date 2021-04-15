President Aoun Receives Hale, Underscores Importance of Continuing Negotiations over Demarcation of Maritime Borders الرئيس عون استقبل هيل: لن نفرط بالسيادة والحقوق والمصالح اللبنانية

Posted on by martyrashrakat

April 15, 2021

Lebanese President Michel Aoun

President of the Republic, General Michel Aoun, highlighted the necessity of the continuation of the negotiations over the demarcation of maritime borders between Lebanon and ‘Israel’ and the US commitment to its role as an ‘honest and fair’ mediator.

The President indicated that Lebanon has the right to develop its position according to its interest, in line with an international law, and in accordance with constitutional principles.

In addition, President Aoun called for the accreditation of international experts to demarcate the border line and commitment not to carry out oil or gas work and not to start any exploration work in the “Karish” field and in adjacent waters.

Moreover, the President stressed that he would never compromise the sovereignty, rights and Lebanese interests, asserting the necessity that border demarcation be a subject of consensus among the Lebanese.

The President’s remarks came while meeting US Assistant Secretary of State for Political Affairs, Ambassador David Hale, US Ambassador to Lebanon, Dorothy Shea, and an accompanying delegation, today at the Presidential Palace.

For his part, Hale said, “Over the past three days, I have met with many Lebanese leaders to discuss the prolonged political gridlock and deteriorating economic conditions here.”

We have long called for Lebanon’s leaders to show sufficient flexibility to form a government that is willing and capable of reversing the collapse under way, Hale added.

Source: NNA

Related Article

كد رئيس الجمهورية اللبنانية العماد ميشال عون انه “يحق للبنان أن يطور موقفه وفقا لمصلحته وبما يتناسب مع القانون الدولي ووفقا للأصول الدستورية بخصوص ترسيم حدوده البحرية”، ولفت الى أهمية الاستمرار في مفاوضات ترسيم الحدود البحرية بين لبنان وفلسطين المحتلة واستكمال الدور الأميركي من موقع الوسيط.

واكد الرئيس عون خلال استقباله مساعد وزير الخارجية الأميركية للشؤون السياسية السفير ديفيد هيل ترافقه السفيرة الاميركية دوروثي شيا والوفد المرافق انه “لن يفرط بالسيادة والحقوق والمصالح اللبنانية”، وشدد على “ضرورة ان يكون ترسيم الحدود موضع توافق بين اللبنانيين”، وطالب “باعتماد خبراء دوليين لترسيم الخط والالتزام بعدم القيام باعمال نفطية أو غازية وعدم البدء بأي أعمال تنقيب في حقل كاريش وفي المياه المحاذية”.

واشار الرئيس عون الى انه “مؤتمن على السيادة والحقوق والمصالح ولن يفرط بها”، وتابع “يجب تجنيب لبنان أي تداعيات سلبية قد تتأتى عن أي موقف غير متأن”، ودعا “لبذل كل الجهود ليكون ترسيم الحدود موضع توافق بين اللبنانيين وليس موضع انقسام بهدف تعزيز موقف لبنان في المفاوضات”.

المصدر: الوكالة الوطنية للإعلام

Related Videos

Related Articles

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Lebanon, USA | Tagged: “Karish” field, David Hale, Decree No. 6433, Demarcation of the Lebanese border, Leb maritime border demarcation Framework, Michel Aoun |