Yemeni/Syrian Uni students from Aleppo protest against ‘US-Saudi war’

Description:

TV report by the Al Masirah satellite channel on a protest event held by Yemeni and Syrian students from Aleppo University, in condemnation of the continuing ‘US-Saudi war on Yemen’.

Source: Hona Al Masirah (YouTube Channel)

Date: April 4, 2021

Transcript:



Reporter:

From Aleppo, here is Sana’a and here is Yemen. The Yemeni Students’ Union at Aleppo University has held an event marking the National Day of Steadfastness under the auspices of the Ba’ath Arab Socialist Party’s leadership, and in the presence of the Yemeni ambassador to Syria and the accompanying delegation.

Abdullah Ali Sabri, Yemeni ambassador to Syria:

The war on our country is an American aggression par excellence. The blockade imposed on our people is primarily an American, British and Zionist aggression. And even though Saudi Arabia is spearheading this aggression, it is no longer able to end the war without a U.S. decision. You are witnessing (today) the great signs of ISIS’ defeat, thanks to God, Ansarullah, the army, the popular committees, the steadfastness of the Yemeni people and the skilled revolutionary and political leadership of Sayyid Abdul-Malek al-Houthi (may God protect him).

(…We are open to an) honorable and just peace if they are (indeed) serious about it; otherwise we are ready to fight, as they well know. We are at the beginning of the seventh year (of the US-Saudi-led aggression), and moving forward with the victory from God and His support {and that day the believers will rejoice, In the victory of Allah}.

Reporter:

Syria, represented in the event by the leadership of the Aleppo University Branch of the Ba’ath Arab Socialist Party, stressed its solidarity with the leadership and people of Yemen against the aggression.

Dr. Ibrahim al-Hadid, Secretary of the Aleppo University Branch of Ba’ath Arab Socialist Party of Syria:

At the heart of aggression, and at the heart of the raging aggression, and the U.S. firepower against the Yemeni people, is that the Yemenis did not forget Palestine. They called for the right of Palestine, and stood by Palestine, despite that some were at the same time normalizing ties (with Israel); opening (Israeli) embassies; and boarding luxury aircrafts to al-Quds and Tel Aviv. The Yemenis have not and will not abandon this cause.

Reporter:

The event hall was filled with a large crowd of Syrian, Yemeni and Arab students, who have come, unified, to express their position against the aggression and praise the steadfastness and victories of the Yemeni people.

Adel al-Hadad, a member of the Yemeni Students’ Union at Aleppo university:

We came today, in this celebration of the National Day of Steadfastness, to express the feelings of Arab students, and Yemenis abroad in general, on the victory Yemen is achieving. We are hugely proud of every Yemeni fighter on the frontlines who achieved this victory for the dignity of this Ummah (nation) and the will of Yemen.

Abdullah al-Wasabi, chairman of the Yemeni Students’ Union at Aleppo university:

This is a message from all Yemeni students studying at home and abroad, that they do whatever possible to support the steadfastness of our resistant Yemeni people and convey their oppression and cause, as they are the intellectual elite and the leaders of the future.

Reporter:

(The crowds) stood together in solidarity with Yemen in the square of Aleppo University on the sixth anniversary of Yemen’s steadfastness, where they chanted in condemnation of the aggression’s forces.

The crowd:

“Down, down America”,

“Down, down America”,

“Down, down Israel”.

Reporter:

At the end of the event, (the Union) honored the event’s sponsor, organisers, and Al Masirah channel for its role in the media confrontation.

Kinan Al-Youssef, Al-Masirah channel, Aleppo.

