قوات الجيش واللجان تقترب من صحن الجن: مدينة مأرب .. قاب قوسين او أدنى The army and committees are approaching Sahn al-Jin: The city of Ma’rib … is about to fall

الميادين

19 نيسان/أبريل 2021

تساقط قادة المرتزقة من الصف الاول واحد تلو اخر بين قتيل وجريح ما يعكس السيطرة الميدانية لقوات صنعاء التي لم تفقد أي من قيادتها رغم انها قوات مهاجمة

فيما قوات المرتزقة التي تحاول دفاعها المستميت على المدينة يعتبر انتحاراً مما يدل على انها تعيش في مراحلها الاخيرة وما هي الا مسألة وقت حتى تتحرر مدينة مأرب التي بات المواطنون القاطنون فيها يعيشون ظروفاً مأسوية خاصة بعد انقطاع الكهرباء عنهم وعدم وجود البدائل وهو ما يدلل على عدمية القيادة المتواجدة فيها وارتباكها كونها لم تضع حساباتها لمعركة المدينة التي يسكن في نفسياتها الغرور الذي أوقعها في محرقة لم تحسب لها حساب من قبل .



خاص 26 سبتمبر

اليوم تشارف قوات الجيش واللجان الشعبية على تحرير المدينة ولكن المدنيين والنازحين الذين يتمترس خلفهم المرتزقة يعمل ابناء الجيش واللجان الشعبية على ادارة المعركة بنوع من الهدوء ليحافظ على ارواح المدنيين والنازحين الذين استرخص المرتزقة ارواحهم والاحتماء بهم لتأخير تحرير المدينة.

ومن بشائر النصر في اسوار مدينة مأرب إن دفع المرتزقة بخيرة قادتهم الذين كان لهم ابطال الجيش واللجان الشعبية بالمرصاد فتساقطوا واحدا تلو اخرى في جبهة غرب وشمال مدينة مأرب وهو ما اصاب قيادة المرتزقة في ارتباك وانهيار نفسي ومعنوي ما دفع بما يسمى برئيس اركانها صغير بن عزيز الى زيارتها لغرض ايقاف تدهورها وانهيارها الذي بات وشيكاً خاصة بعد كان الواقع هو الاقوى وقعاً عليهم في تقدم الجيش واللجان وتحرير عشرات المواقع والاقتراب من المدينة اكثر فأكثر فلا الزيارات لمن تبقى من قادة المرتزقة جديرة بإيقاف تقدمهم ولا المرتزقة انفسهم باتوا يصدقون وعود زيارات قادتهم التي لم تستطع حتى اليوم ايقاف ذلك التقدم بل زاد من انهيارهم وفرارهم من تلك الجبهات متأثرين بفقدان عشرات القيادات والتي كان ابرزهم اللواء الركن المرتزق أمين الوائلي قائد المنطقة العسكرية السادسة واللواء المرتزق محمد مشلي الحرملي اركان حرب ما يسمى المنطقة العسكرية السابعة والعميد المرتزق محمد عبدالعزيز العسودي قائد اللواء 203 والمرتزق العميد المرتزق سيف عبدالرب الشدادي قائد ما يسمى اللواء 159 مشاة و العميد المرتزق “عبدالغني شعلان قائد ما يسمى بقوات الامن الخاصة ” وقائد ما يسمى بفرع الشرطة العسكرية بالمحافظة العميد المرتزق عبدالله بن عبدالله دحوان المرادي وقادة اخرين سقطوا بضربة صاروخية اثناء اجتماع لهم قتل 11 مسلحا وأصيب 13 اخرين بينهم قيادات رفيعة بهجوم صاروخي استهدف معسكرهم شرق مدينة مأرب.



في صحن الجن

تتجه قوات الجيش واللجان الشعبية بعد تحقيق هذه الانتصارات نحو تطويق مدينة مأرب من المدخلَين الغربي والجنوبي تمهيداً لدخول المدينة التي باتت أقرب إلى السقوط من أي وقت مضى وفق ما يشير إليه مسار العمليات العسكرية وبعدما تقدما من الاتجاهين الغربي والشمالي الغربي نحو قاعدة «صحن الجن» العسكرية استكمل الجيش واللجان الشعبية منذ يومين سيطرتهما على سلسلة جبال البلق القبْلي ما من شأنه أن يمنحهما هامشا واسعا لتقييد حركة قوات المرتزقة في الطلعة الحمراء والإشراف على طريق مأرب ــــ صنعاء كما تمكن من السيطرة على إثره من السيطرة على حمة الحجيلي ونقْل المعركة إلى التومة العليا والتومة السفلى الواقعتين على بعد خمسة كيلومترات من مقر قيادة المنطقة العسكرية الثالثة التابعة لقوات المرتزقة والواقعة في نطاق الأحياء الغربية لمركز المحافظة. وتتجه وفق ما يشير إليه مسار المواجهات إلى تنفيذ خطة تطويق المدخلين الغربي والجنوبي للمدينة تمهيدا للحسم.

ويشير التقدم الجديد الذي أحرزته قوات الجيش واللجان في سلسلة البلق القبْلي من منطقة الزور وخلف سد مأرب جنوب غرب مأرب إلى بدء تلك القوات بتطويق مداخل المدينة من أكثر من اتجاه (الغربي والشمالي الغربي والجنوبي) تمهيدا للسيطرة على الطلعة الحمراء وتبت المصارية والتقدم في اتجاه مركز المحافظة من الاتجاهين الغربي والشمالي الغربي وفصْل جبهات مراد التي اشتعلت خلال اليومين الماضيين عن جبهات محيط المدينة بشكل كلي وتأمين جميع المواقع الخلْفية لدخول مأرب التي أصبحت أقرب من أي وقت مضى إلى تحرير المدينة.



فقدان ثقة

التطورات المتسارعة في مأرب أفقدت النظام السعودي الثقة بقوات هادي والاصلاح وبزعماء القبائل الموالين لها مما حدا بعدد من القبائل الى التمرد على تلك القيادات وقطع خطوط الامداد عن المدينة بعد إن ضاق بها الحالة والمعاناة من الممارسات والقمع والاختطافات لأبنائها من قبل قوات الارتزاق مطالبتاً بإطلاق عدد من المختطفين فيما ادخل المدينة بظلام دامس انعكس على حياة ومعاناة المواطنين في المدينة وأشارت المصادر إلى نصب قبائل عبيدة في منطقة العرقين على خط صافر جنوبي المدينة نقطة لقطع دخول الإمدادات النفطية وغيرها إلى قوات هادي في المجمع الحكومي ويعجل مثل تلك التحركات القبلية بقرب موعد سقوط المحافظة النفطية الهامة بيد قوات الجيش واللجان الشعبية وتفجر ثورة قبلية ضد قوات التحالف السعودي ومرتزقتهم .



إخفاق وفشل

في المقابل وبعدما أخفقت قوات المرتزقة في إعادة إشعال جبهات العلم الواقعة على بعد 65 كيلومترا شمالي مارب خلال الأيام الماضية حاولت التصعيد عسكريا في جبهة أسداس الواقعة ضمن مديرية رغوان شمال غرب المدينة لكنها فشلت في ذلك أيضا بسبب رفض القبائل في المديرية الانخراط في القتال وإعلانها الوقوف على الحياد بعدما أبرم زعماؤها اتفاقات مع صنعاء العام الماضي قضت بتحييد قراهم ومزارعهم عن الصراع.

وفي محاولات عدة لتخفيف الضغط عن مدينة مارب وعرقلة تقدم الجيش واللجان الشعبية قامت قوات المرتزقة بتعزيز ما تبقى لها من مواقع في الجبهة الغربية بمسلحين قبليين موالين للقيادي في «حزب الإصلاح» منصور الحنق لكن الأخير وقع في كمين مسلح نفذته قوات الجيش واللجان الشعبية في منطقة ذات الراء غربي مأرب ليصاب إصابة بالغة أسعف على إثرها إلى الرياض لتلقي العلاج. وأفادت مصادر لقوات هادي في مدينة مأرب بأن قائد اللواء 312 مدرع العميد فيصل عبد الله القعود قتل هو الآخر في هذا الكمين.



تغيرات متسارعة

التغيرات المتسارعة في مسار معركة محيط مدينة مأرب أفقدت السعودية الثقة بقوات هادي وبزعماء القبائل الموالين لها في المحافظة, وفي هذا الإطار كشفت مصادر قبلية أن العميد يوسف خير الله الشهراني قائد عمليات المنطقة الشمالية الغربية والمعين قائدا للقوات السعودية في مأرب في تموز/ يوليو 2020 طالب مشايخ القبائل الموالين للرياض أثناء زيارة خاطفة قام بها إلى المدينة قبل أيام بتسليم الأسلحة والأطقم التي تسلموها من قيادة التحالف للقتال وذلك بعد انسحاب مقاتلي قبائل مراد وعبيدة من جبهات القتال قبل عدة أسابيع بعد إن رجحت كفة المعركة لصالح قوات الجيش واللجان الشعبية التي باتت أكثر قرباً من تحرير المدينة.

امتدّت المعارك إلى الخطّ العام الرابط بين صرواح ومدينة مأرب (أ ف ب )

الاخبار رشيد الحداد الإثنين 19 نيسان 2021

صنعاء | شهدت الجبهة الغربية لمدينة مأرب مواجهات عنيفة استُخدمت فيها مختلف أنواع الأسلحة، بين الجيش اليمني و»اللجان الشعبية» من جهة، والقوات الموالية للرئيس المنتهية ولايته، عبد ربه منصور هادي، من جهة أخرى، وعلى رغم كثافة غارات طيران العدوان السعودي ــــ الإماراتي الذي شنّ أكثر من 20 غارة، مساء السبت وفجر الأحد، على مناطق التماس في الطلعة الحمراء شرق صرواح وفي الجبهة الشمالية الغربية، تقدّمت قوات صنعاء غرب «الطلعة»، ونقلت المعركة إلى الشمال منها. وبحسب مصادر عسكرية، فقد نفّذ الجيش و»اللجان»، فجر السبت، عملية التفاف سريعة من مسارَين على مواقع قوات هادي وميليشيات «الإصلاح» وعناصر التنظيمات الإرهابية غرب الطلعة الحمراء، حيث استمرّت المواجهات لأكثر من عشر ساعات انتهت بمقتل وجرح عدد كبير من عناصر المجاميع الموالية لـ»التحالف» وقياداتها، بينهم قائد الجبهات الغربية للمدينة المُعيّن منذ أيّام، العميد أحمد راجح أبو إصبع، الذي أصيب إصابات بالغة. كما اعترفت قوات هادي بمقتل قائد الإمداد العسكري للطلعة الحمراء القيادي السلفي سالم صالح المُلقَّب بـ»أبو تراب»، والقيادي في «الإصلاح» عبد المقيت رفيق الخفجي، فضلاً عن إصابة القيادي عبد الإله ناجي القردعي إصابة بليغة. وبعد توقُّف المعارك لساعات، حاولت خلالها قوات هادي الدفع بتعزيزات جديدة من البيضاء وشبوة للدفاع عن الطلعة الحمراء التي بسقوطها سيصل الجيش و»اللجان» إلى منطقة الجفينة التي تُعدّ من ضمن الأحياء الجنوبية لمدينة مأرب، تجدَّدت المواجهات فجر أمس غرب «الطلعة»، لتتمكّن قوات صنعاء من السيطرة على الجانب الغربي منها ونقْل المعركة إلى شمالها.

وأكدت مصادر محلية امتداد المعارك إلى الخطّ العام الرابط بين صرواح ومدينة مأرب، وصولاً إلى الجبهة الشمالية الغربية. إذ شنّ الجيش و»اللجان» هجوماً مزدوجاً على مواقع قوات هادي وميليشيات «الإصلاح» المقابِلة لحمة الديرة التي سقطت الجمعة، وتقدَّما نحو أرض الهبوط القريبة من قاعدة صحن الجن العسكرية غربي المدينة. كما أكدت مصادر قبلية، بدورها، سقوط عدد كبير من المواقع الصغيرة الواقعة في أطراف وادي نخلا، وتقدُّم قوات صنعاء في منطقة ذات الراء بعد المشجح، ونقلها المعركة إلى مناطق حسّاسة غرب الطلعة الحمراء، قد تتسبّب بوقوع من تبقّى من قوات هادي في «الطلعة» تحت الحصار. وأفادت المصادر نفسها بأن المجاميع الموالية لـ»التحالف» فشلت في الحفاظ على مواقعها في محيط تبّة البس غربيّ المدينة، مضيفة إن تلك المجاميع دفعت، خلال اليومين الماضيين، بكلّ ثقلها العسكري إلى جبهات غرب المدينة وشمال غربها، لوقف تقدُّم الجيش و»اللجان» لكنها فشلت، متحدّثة عن وقوع «مقتلة كبيرة» لتعزيزات عسكرية تابعة لـ»الإصلاح» قَدِمت من البيضاء، وكانت في طريقها إلى الطلعة الحمراء للدفاع عنها بعد سقوط أجزاء منها غرباً. وأوضحت المصادر أن قوات صنعاء تلقّت، السبت، معلومات استخبارية من المتعاونين معها بأماكن وجود التعزيزات «الإصلاحية»، لت ستهدفها بهجوم صاروخي أوقع عشرات القتلى.وكانت قوات هادي قد فقدت عدداً كبيراً من قادتها العسكريين خلال الأسبوعين الماضيين (آخرهم عبد ربه الشدادي، نجل قائد المنطقة العسكرية الثالثة، والمُكلَّف بقيادة جبهات مراد)، وهو ما ضاعَف حالة الانهيار المعنوي في صفوفها، توازياً مع تساقُط مواقعها المتقدّمة غربي مأرب. مع هذا، حاولت تلك القوات، السبت، تجهيز ﺧﻂّ دﻓﺎﻉ جديد يمتدّ ﻣﻦ ﺣﻤﺔ ﺍﻟﺒﺲ وﺧﻂّ ﺍلأﻧﺒﻮﺏ إﻟﻰ منطقتَي ﺍﻟﺸﻌﻠﺔ ﻭﺍﻟﻤﻴﻞ شمال غرب المدينة، وذلك ﺑﻌﺪ اﻧﻜﺴﺎﺭ ﺧﻂّ دفاعها ﺍﻷﻭﻝ ﻓﻲ إﻳﺪﺍﺕ ﺍﻟﺮﺍﺀ ﻭﺍﻟﻌُﻄﻴﻒ وملبودة ودش الخشب والحمة الحمراء. لكن خطوتها هذه لم تَحُل دون خسارتها، السبت، عدداً من المواقع في منطقة الميل غربي المدينة. ووفقاً للناشط طارق بن سلامة، وهو من أبناء المحافظة، فقد سيطر الجيش و»اللجان» على أكثر من 10 مواقع صغيرة بالقرب من تبّة المصارية، آخر التباب الواقعة بالقرب من الأحياء الغربية لمركز المحافظة. وكان سقوط تبّة سنجر في جبهة المشجح، مطلع الأسبوع الفائت، قد وضَع تبّة ماهر، المقابلة لتبّة المصارية، تحت نيران قوات صنعاء.

وأكدت مصادر محلية امتداد المعارك إلى الخطّ العام الرابط بين صرواح ومدينة مأرب، وصولاً إلى الجبهة الشمالية الغربية. إذ شنّ الجيش و»اللجان» هجوماً مزدوجاً على مواقع قوات هادي وميليشيات «الإصلاح» المقابِلة لحمة الديرة التي سقطت الجمعة، وتقدَّما نحو أرض الهبوط القريبة من قاعدة صحن الجن العسكرية غربي المدينة. كما أكدت مصادر قبلية، بدورها، سقوط عدد كبير من المواقع الصغيرة الواقعة في أطراف وادي نخلا، وتقدُّم قوات صنعاء في منطقة ذات الراء بعد المشجح، ونقلها المعركة إلى مناطق حسّاسة غرب الطلعة الحمراء، قد تتسبّب بوقوع من تبقّى من قوات هادي في «الطلعة» تحت الحصار. وأفادت المصادر نفسها بأن المجاميع الموالية لـ»التحالف» فشلت في الحفاظ على مواقعها في محيط تبّة البس غربيّ المدينة، مضيفة إن تلك المجاميع دفعت، خلال اليومين الماضيين، بكلّ ثقلها العسكري إلى جبهات غرب المدينة وشمال غربها، لوقف تقدُّم الجيش و»اللجان» لكنها فشلت، متحدّثة عن وقوع «مقتلة كبيرة» لتعزيزات عسكرية تابعة لـ»الإصلاح» قَدِمت من البيضاء، وكانت في طريقها إلى الطلعة الحمراء للدفاع عنها بعد سقوط أجزاء منها غرباً. وأوضحت المصادر أن قوات صنعاء تلقّت، السبت، معلومات استخبارية من المتعاونين معها بأماكن وجود التعزيزات «الإصلاحية»، لتستهدفها بهجوم صاروخي أوقع عشرات القتلى.

وكانت قوات هادي قد فقدت عدداً كبيراً من قادتها العسكريين خلال الأسبوعين الماضيين (آخرهم عبد ربه الشدادي، نجل قائد المنطقة العسكرية الثالثة، والمُكلَّف بقيادة جبهات مراد)، وهو ما ضاعَف حالة الانهيار المعنوي في صفوفها، توازياً مع تساقُط مواقعها المتقدّمة غربي مأرب. مع هذا، حاولت تلك القوات، السبت، تجهيز ﺧﻂّ دﻓﺎﻉ جديد يمتدّ ﻣﻦ ﺣﻤﺔ ﺍﻟﺒﺲ وﺧﻂّ ﺍلأﻧﺒﻮﺏ إﻟﻰ منطقتَي ﺍﻟﺸﻌﻠﺔ ﻭﺍﻟﻤﻴﻞ شمال غرب المدينة، وذلك ﺑﻌﺪ اﻧﻜﺴﺎﺭ ﺧﻂّ دفاعها ﺍﻷﻭﻝ ﻓﻲ إﻳﺪﺍﺕ ﺍﻟﺮﺍﺀ ﻭﺍﻟﻌُﻄﻴﻒ وملبودة ودش الخشب والحمة الحمراء. لكن خطوتها هذه لم تَحُل دون خسارتها، السبت، عدداً من المواقع في منطقة الميل غربي المدينة. ووفقاً للناشط طارق بن سلامة، وهو من أبناء المحافظة، فقد سيطر الجيش و»اللجان» على أكثر من 10 مواقع صغيرة بالقرب من تبّة المصارية، آخر التباب الواقعة بالقرب من الأحياء الغربية لمركز المحافظة. وكان سقوط تبّة سنجر في جبهة المشجح، مطلع الأسبوع الفائت، قد وضَع تبّة ماهر، المقابلة لتبّة المصارية، تحت نيران قوات صنعاء.

Al-Mayadeen



19 April 2021

The mercenary commanders from the first row fell one by one between one dead and one wounded, which reflects the field control of the Sana’a forces, which have not lost any of their leadership even though they are attacking forces.

While the mercenary forces trying to desperately defend the city of Ma’rib is considered suicide, which indicates that it is only a matter of time until the city of Ma’rib is liberated. Ma’rib citizens are living in tragic conditions ,especially after the electricity was cut off from them and the lack of alternatives, which indicates the nihilism, vanity and confusion of the mercenary leadership.



On Sept. 26, Army forces and people’s committees were about to liberate the city, but civilians and displaced people, who are preyed upon by mercenaries, are working to manage the battle with a kind of calm to preserve the lives of civilians and displaced people whose lives have been taken by mercenaries and taken cover to delay the liberation of the city.

One of the signs of victory was that the mercenaries pushed the best of their leaders into the battle, and they fell one by one in the front of the west and north of the city of Ma’rib, which afflicted the mercenary leadership in confusion and psychological and moral collapse, which prompted its chief of staff, Saghir bin Aziz, to visit its chief of staff, Saghir bin Aziz, to visit it to stop the deterioration as a result of the advance of the army and committees, liberating dozens of sites and approaching The city is more and more. The mercenaries themselves did not believe their leaders, which could not stop the progress and their collapse and their flight increased the loss of dozens of leaders, the most prominent of them are Major General Mercenary P.S.C Amin Al-Waeli, Commander of the Sixth Military Region, and Major General Muhammad Mashli al-Haramli, Staff of the War of the so-called Seventh Military Region, Brigadier General Muhammad Abdulaziz al-Asoudi, Commander of the 203rd Brigade and the mercenary Brigadier General Saif Abd al-Rab al-Shaddadi, commander of the so-called 159 infantry brigade and the mercenary Brigadier General Abdul-Ghani Shaalan and the commander of the so-called Military Police branch in the governorate, Brigadier General Abdullah bin Abdullah Dahwan al-Muradi and other commanders were killed by a missile strike during a meeting with them, 11 militants were killed and 13 others, including high commanders, were wounded by a missile attack Their camp targeted the east of the city of Ma’rib.

In Sahn Al-jin: after achieving these victories, the army and the popular committees are heading towards encircling the city of Ma’rib from the western and southern entrances in preparation for entering the city, which is closer to falling than ever before, according to what is indicated by the course of the military operations and after they advanced from the western and northwestern directions towards the “Sahn Al-Jin” military base. Two days ago, the army and the popular committees completed their control of the mountain range of the Balq control range, which would give them a wide margin to restrict the movement of mercenary forces on the Red Race and supervise the Ma’rib-Sanaa road as well as to control the control of Hama al-Hujaili and move the battle to the Upper Toma and Lower Touma, five kilometers from the headquarters of the third military zone of the mercenary forces located within the western neighborhoods of the provincial center. The army and the popular committees was also able to control Hama Al-Hujaili and transfer the battle to Al-Tuma Al-Upper and Lower Al-Touma, which are located five kilometers from the headquarters of the mercenaries’ third military region, and may go to encircle the western and southern entrances to the city in preparation for the settlement. The new progress in the tribal Balkan chain from the Al-Zour area and behind the Ma’rib Dam southwest of Ma’rib indicates that these forces began to cordon off the entrances to the city from more than one direction (west, northwest and south) in preparation for controlling the red flight and Tabit Al-Masariah and advancing towards the governorate center from the western and northwestern directions. And the complete separation of the fronts of Murad, which flared up during the past two days, from the fronts of the periphery of the city, and securing all the hidden sites for entering Marib, which has become closer than ever to the liberation of the city.

Loss of confidence: Rapid developments in Marib have lost the Saudi regime confidence in Hadi and Islah forces and the loyal tribal leaders, prompting a number of tribes to rebel against these leaders and cut off supply lines from the city after it was fed up with the situation and suffering from practices, repression and kidnappings of its children by mercenary forces demanding the release of a number of abductees while entering the city in darkness Damas reflected on the lives and suffering of citizens in the city and the sources pointed to the installation of Obeida tribes in the area of Arakin on the Safir line south of the city a point to cut off the entry of oil supplies and others to Hadi forces in the government complex and accelerate such tribal movements near the fall of the important oil province in the hands of the army forces and popular committees and blow up a tribal revolution against the Saudi coalition forces and their mercenaries.

Failure: On the other hand, after the mercenary forces had failed to re-ignite the Al-Alam fronts, located 65 kilometers north of Marib, during the past few days, they tried to escalate militarily in the Asdas front located within the Ragwan district northwest of the city, but they also failed to do so due to the refusal of the tribes in the directorate to engage in the fighting and their announcement that they would stand on Neutrality after its leaders concluded agreements with Sanaa last year that decided to neutralize their villages and farms from the conflict.

In several attempts to relieve the pressure on the city of Marib and obstruct the advance of the army and the popular committees, the mercenary forces reinforced what remained of their positions on the Western Front with tribal militants loyal to the leader of the “Reform Party” Mansour al-Hanq, but the latter fell into an armed ambush carried out by the army and the popular committees in the area of ​​That Al-Ra`a, west of Ma`rib, to be seriously injured, as a result, I am to Riyadh for treatment. Sources of Hadi’s forces in the city of Ma’rib reported that the commander of the 312nd Armored Brigade, Brigadier General Faisal Abdullah Al-Qoud, was also killed in this ambush.

Rapid changes: The rapid changes in the course of the battle around the city of Ma’rib have made Saudi Arabia lose confidence in Hadi’s forces and the tribal leaders loyal to it in the governorate, and in this context, tribal sources revealed that Brigadier General Yusef Khairallah al-Shahrani, commander of operations in the northwestern region, who was appointed commander of the Saudi forces in Marib in July 2020, a student sheikhs The tribes loyal to Riyadh during a lightning visit to the city a few days ago by handing over the weapons and crews that they received from the coalition leadership to fight, after the withdrawal of the Murad and Ubaida tribesmen from the fighting fronts several weeks ago after the battle tilted in favor of the army and the popular committees that became closer to liberating City.





The battles extended to the main line linking Serwah and the city of Ma’rib (AFP)

Al-Akhbar Rashid Al-Haddad Monday, April 19, 2021

The western front of the city of Ma’rib witnessed violent confrontations in which various types of weapons were used, between the Yemeni army and the “Popular Committees” on the one hand, and the forces loyal to the outgoing President, Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi, and Islah militias on the other hand, and despite the intensity of the air raids of the Saudi-Emirati aggression that launched more than 20 raids, on Saturday evening and Sunday dawn, on the contact areas in the “Tala’a Hamra” east of Sirwah, and in the northwestern front, the forces of Sana’a advanced west of the ” “Tala’a”, and moved the battle to the north of it. According to military sources, the army and the “committees” carried out, at dawn on Saturday, a rapid turn-around operation of two lanes on the sites of Hadi forces, the “reform” militias, and other terrorist organizations, the clashes lasted for more than ten hours ended with the killing and wounding of a large number of terrorists, including the leader of the western fronts appointed days ago, Brig. Gen. Ahmed Rajeh Abu Isba’a, who was seriously injured. Hadi’s forces also confessed to the killing of the commander of the military supply of the Al-Tala’a Al-Hamra, the Salafi leader Salem Saleh, nicknamed “Abu Turab,” and the leader in “Al-Islah” Abdul-Muqit Rafiq Al-Khafji, in addition to the serious injury of the leader, Abdul-Ilah Naji Al-Qardai. After the fighting stopped for hours, during which Hadi’s forces tried to push new reinforcements from Al-Bayda and Shabwa to defend “Tala’a Hamra”, which with its fall, the army and the “committees” would reach the Al-Jufina area, a southern neighborhoods of Ma’rib. The confrontations renewed at dawn yesterday, west of Al-Tala’a, and the Sana’a forces managed to control the western side of it and moved the battle to its north.

Local sources confirmed that the fighting extended to the general line linking Sarawah and Marib, all the way to the north-western front. The army and the “committees” launched a double attack on the positions of Hadi’s forces and al-Islah militias corresponding to the meat of Deira, which fell on Friday, and advanced towards the landing ground near the Al-Jinn military base west of the city. Tribal sources also confirmed, in turn, the fall of a large number of small sites located at the outskirts of the Nakhla Valley, and the advance of the Sana’a forces in the area of ​​Dhat Ra`a after Al-Mushajeh, and the battle moved them to sensitive areas west of the “Tala’a Al-Hamra”, which may cause the remaining Hadi forces to fall into the “Tala’a” Under siege. The same sources reported that the groups loyal to the “coalition” had failed to maintain their positions in the vicinity of Tabbah Al-Bis west of the city, adding that, during the past two days, these groups had pushed with all their military weight to the fronts in the west and northwest of the city, to stop the advance of the army and the “committees.”, but failed, speaking of the “big killing” of the “Islah” terrorist’s that came from Al-Bayda, and was on its way to defend “Tala’a Hamra”. The sources explained that Sana’a forces received, on Saturday, intelligence from their collaborators about the reinforcements, and target it with a rocket attack that killed dozens of people.

Hadi’s forces had lost a large number of their military leaders during the past two weeks (the last of them was Abd Rabbuh al-Shaddadi, son of the commander of the Third Military Region, who was assigned to command the Murad fronts), which doubled the state of moral collapse in its ranks, parallel to the fall of its advanced positions west of Ma’rib.

On Saturday, however, those forces tried to prepare a new line of defense that extends from “Himat al-Biss” and the pipeline to the Al-Shuala and Al-Mel areas northwest of the city, after their first line of defense was broken. According to activist Tariq bin Salama, who is from the governorate, the army and the “committees” have taken control of more than 10 small sites near “Tabat al-Masariya”, the last of Tabat located near the western neighborhoods of the governorate center. The fall of the “Sanjar Tabbat” on the Al-Mashjah front, at the beginning of last week, put the “Maher Tebbat”, opposite the “Masariya Tabbah”, under fire from the Sana’a forces.

