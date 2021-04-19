كتاب مفتوح إلى رئيس وأعضاء مجلس القضاء الأعلى An open letter to the president and members of the Supreme Judicial Council

Posted on by martyrashrakat

ناصر قنديل



–

تعقدون اجتماعاً اليوم، ربما تنتبهون أو لا تنتبهون إلى طابعه التاريخي بالنسبة لبلدكم لبنان، حيث كل شيء استثنائيّ. فالسلطة السياسية التي تشكل نواة النظام الدستوري معطلة ومنقسمة ومشوشة وتحكم مواقفها حسابات وتجاذبات دون مستوى التحديات، والسلطات المالية والنقدية التي كانت موضع ثقة وتقدير اللبنانيين لما بدا أنه نجاح في الحفاظ على سعر النقد والودائع، فقدت هذه الثقة مع انهيار سعر النقد وضياع الودائع، والسلطات العسكرية والأمنية ليست سلطات بالمعنى الدستوري، ولا تملك القيام بأكثر مما تقوم به من منع الانهيار الأمني والذهاب الى الفوضى، لكنكم تعلمون أن الأمل معدوم، وأن جوهر اليأس العام الذي يسيطر على اللبنانيين مصدره الشعور بأن لا مرجعية لإحقاق الحق، وهذه هي مهمة القضاء، الذي يعذره اللبنانيون في كثير من عناصر القصور والضعف، سواء لجهة غياب التشريعات التي تكرّس استقلاله كسلطة دستورية، او لجهة ضعف الإمكانات والمقدرات، او لجهة انعكاسات الإنقسام السياسيّ على الجسم القضائي، لكن إذا سقط الأمل بقدرة القضاء على إعادة بناء الأمل، فهذا يعني السقوط النهائي للوطن.

–

لا يطلب الناس من القضاء اليوم معجزة، ولا انتفاضة ولا ثورة، ولا حلولاً جذرية للمشكلات المزمنة، التي يجب التوجّه لطلب حلها الى غير القضاة، ولا يطلب اللبنانيّون في شؤون القضاء نفسها إنهاء كل القضايا العالقة، فما يطلبه اللبنانيون من القضاء هو أن يقول للبنانيين إنه في قضايا جوهرية واضحة وحساسة، تتصل بالملفات المالية وقضايا الفساد، ثمّة مرجعية يمكن الركون الى تحملها للمسؤولية، وهي المرجعية القضائية، التي تسقط أمامها وحدها بقوة القانون السرية المصرفية، وتسقط أمامها الحصانات لجهة الحق في توجيه الاتهام، وإن بقيت الحصانات في القدرة على إجراء المحاكمات بالنسبة للرؤساء والوزراء، والقضية عند اللبنانيين ليست في المحاكمة، بمقدار ما هي بتوجيه الاتهام، شرط أن يكون منصفاً ومبنياً على القانون، والقانون فقط.

–

تنظرون اليوم في مشكلة عنوانها، انتظام الجسم القضائي وفقاً لقواعد الهرمية والتراتبية، وهذا شأن يهمّ اللبنانيين، الذي لا يفرحهم أن يروا القضاء يتفكك وتدخل اليه الفوضى والانقسامات التي هشمت كل شيء، لكن السؤال الذي يشغل بال اللبنانيين هو بالتحديد، هل عليهم الاختيار بين صمت القضاء موحداً، وتفرّد صوت قضائي بدا لهم أنه يتجرأ على ملاحقة ما ينتظرون من القضاء أن يفعله مجتمعاً، أم أن الاختيار الذي ستضعونه أمام اللبنانيين هو بين فوضى قضائية لا تصل بالقضايا المفتوحة حتى نهاياتها لأن قانونيّتها مشوبة بالتجاوزات، وبين تماسك قضائي نشط وفعّال في ملاحقة شجاعة لكل القضايا الساخنة، والسير بها حتى نهاياتها، وهي محصنة بقوة القانون وصلابة الجسم القضائي، فإن كان الخيار الأول هو المعروض، فالأزمة تكون قد نخرت القضاء وأطاحت بآخر حصون الأمل، وإن كان الخيار الثاني فاللبنانيون سيصفقون للقضاء ويحمونه ويشكلون متراساً أمامياً للدفاع عنه.

–

كان الرئيس سليم الحص، عافاه الله وأمدّ بعمره، يقول إن الأوطان عندما تكون أمام قضية غالباً ما تواجه مشكلة ناجمة عن القضية، وتنشأ الأزمة الوطنية عن انقسام الناس بين أهل القضية وأهل المشكلة، فتضيع البوصلة عند البعض، وينصرف لمواجهة المشكلة ولو أدّى ذلك الى موت القضية، بينما يتمسك أهل القضية بالدفاع عنها متجاهلين المشكلة، وكان كلامه في معرض شرح أسباب الحرب في لبنان والانقسام حول القضية الفلسطينية المحقة التي نتج عن أحقيّتها حمل اللاجئين الفلسطينيين للسلاح طلباً لحق العودة، ونتج عن هذا السلاح مشكلة عنوانها المساس بالسيادة، وصار اللبنانيون نصفاً يدافع عن أحقية القضية وهو حق، ونصفاً ثانياً يدافع عن السيادة، وهو حق، والأزمات الوطنية تنشأ عندما يصطدم الحق بحق آخر، وكان الرئيس الحص يخلص الى القول إن الأصل يبقى بالتمسك بالقضية والسعي لحل المشكلة تحت سقف الحفاظ على القضية. والقضية اليوم هي قيام القضاء بفتح ملفات الفساد والخراب المالي وضياع الودائع وتهريب الأموال الى الخارج، والمشكلة هي الانتظام القضائي وتراتبيته، والتحدي أمام القضاء هو بإثبات أهليته وقدرته على انتزاع ثقة اللبنانيين بأنه لم يقتل القضية ليحل المشكلة، وأنه قادر على ملاحقة كل القضايا التي يريد اللبنانيون رؤيته يذهب بها من العتمة الى الضوء، وهو يحمي تراتبيته والتزام الصلاحيات، ويحصن قراراته وإجراءاته بإغلاق كل النوافذ التي قد تطعن بصدقيّة أية ملاحقة قانونية.

–

النموذج الذي حمله قرار مدعي عام التمييز بإحالة ملف التحويلات المالية الى المدعي العام المالي، وما تضمّنه من طلب التحقيق في مطابقة التحويلات مع النصوص الإجرائيّة، لا يشكل الجواب المطلوب والذي ينتظره اللبنانيّون الذين يعلمون أن كل التحويلات، التي تمت إلى الخارج منذ عام 2017 والبالغة 40 مليار دولار استباقاً للأزمة التي كان يعلم بها عدد قليل من أصحاب السطوة والنفوذ في الأوساط المالية والسياسية، واستمرت خلال الأزمة وبعد انفجارها، قد استوفت الإجراءات المطلوبة، فهي حوّلت أموالاً يملك أصحابها حق التصرف بها، وسلكت طريق الحصول على الموافقات المصرفيّة والإداريّة. فهل هذه هي القضيّة، مرة أخرى عدنا الى القضية والمشكلة، القضيّة هي كيف حصل هؤلاء على فرصة تحويل أموالهم وحرم منها لبنانيون آخرون، ولماذا حوّل بعضهم أموالهم، وهم عندما فعلوا ذلك كانوا يقومون بتهريبها من لبنان، وهو ما يسمّى قانوناً بالإسهام بإضعاف النقد الوطني، لأنهم لم يفعلوا ذلك لتسديد مستحقات ولا بهدف توظيفها او استخدامها، بل لأنهم علموا بأن النظام المالي والمصرفي ذاهب إلى الانهيار. فهل سيعطينا التحقيق الجواب على هذه الأسئلة، أم أنه سيكتفي مرة أخرى بمعالجة المشكلة بقتل القضية؟

Nasser Kandil

-You are holding a meeting today, you may or may not pay attention to its historical character in your country, Lebanon, where everything is exceptional. The political authority that forms the nucleus of the constitutional system is disrupted, divided and confused, and its positions are governed by accounts and interactions below the level of challenges, and the financial and monetary authorities that were the subject of confidence and appreciation of the Lebanese for what appeared to be success in maintaining the price of cash and deposits, lost this confidence with the collapse of the currency rate and the loss of deposits, and the military authorities Security forces are not authorities in the constitutional sense, and they do not have the power to do more than they do in preventing security breakdown and going into chaos, but you know that hope is absent, and that the essence of the general despair that dominates the Lebanese comes from the feeling that there is no reference point for realizing the truth. This is the task of the judiciary, which the Lebanese excuse for many of the shortcomings and weaknesses, whether in terms of the absence of legislation that consecrates its independence as a constitutional authority, or with regard to the weakness of capabilities, or in terms of the repercussions of the political division on the judicial body, but if hope is lost in the ability of the judiciary to rebuild hope This means the final fall of the homeland.

– People are not asking the judiciary today for a miracle, no uprising, no revolution, nor radical solutions to persistent problems, whose solution must be directed to other than the judges, and the Lebanese do not ask in the judiciary affairs themselves to end all pending cases. What the Lebanese are asking from the judiciary is to tell the Lebanese that it is In clear and sensitive core issues related to financial files and corruption cases, there is a reference that can be relied upon to bear responsibility, and it is the judicial reference, before which alone by the force of the law banking secrecy falls, and immunities in respect of the right to press charges are waived, even if immunities remain in the ability to conduct trials As for the presidents and ministers, the issue for the Lebanese is not in the trial, as much as it is in the indictment, provided that it is fair and based on the law and only the law.

Today you are looking at a problem whose title is: the regularity of the judicial body according to the rules of hierarchy and hierarchy, and this is a matter of concern to the Lebanese, who are not happy to see the judiciary disintegrate and enter into chaos and divisions that have broken everything, but the question that preoccupies the Lebanese is precisely whether they have to choose between the silence of the judiciary Unified, and the uniqueness of a judicial voice that seemed to them dare to pursue what they are waiting for the judiciary to do collectively, or is the choice that you will make before the Lebanese is between judicial chaos that does not reach open cases to their ends because their legality is tainted by transgressions, and between active and effective judicial coherence in the courageous pursuit of each Hot issues, and walk them to their ends, and It is fortified with the force of law and the rigidity of the judiciary. If the first option is the one presented, then the crisis will have devoured the judiciary and toppled the last bastions of hope, and if the second option is, the Lebanese will applaud and protect the judiciary and form a frontier to defend it.

-President Salim Al-Hoss used to say that the homelands, when they are facing an issue, often face a problem arising from the issue, and the national crisis arises from the division of people between the people of the cause and the people of the problem, so the compass is lost for some, and he turns to face the problem even if that leads to death The case, while the people of the case insisted on defending it, ignoring the problem, and his speech was in the context of explaining the causes of the war in Lebanon and the division over the rightful Palestinian cause, which resulted in its entitlement to bear arms for Palestinian refugees seeking the right of return. On the right of the case and it is a right, and a second half defends sovereignty, which is a right, and national crises arise when a right collides with another right, and President Al-Hoss concluded by saying that the principle remains by adhering to the issue and seeking to solve the problem under the roof of preserving the issue. The issue today is that the judiciary opened files of corruption, financial ruin, loss of deposits, and smuggling of funds abroad, and the problem is judicial regularity and hierarchy, and the challenge before the judiciary is to prove its competence and ability to extract the confidence of the Lebanese that he did not kill the case to solve the problem, and that he is able to pursue all the cases that the Lebanese want. His vision is to take it from the dark to the light, and he protects his hierarchy and commitment to the powers, and fortifies his decisions and procedures by closing all windows that may challenge the credibility of any legal prosecution.

-The model carried by the Public Prosecutor’s decision to refer the file of remittances to the Financial Prosecutor General, and what it contained in the investigation request for matching transfers with the procedural texts, does not constitute the required response that is awaited by the Lebanese who know that all transfers, which have been made abroad since 2017, amounting to 40 One billion dollars in anticipation of the crisis that a small number of holders of power and influence in the financial and political circles knew about, and it continued during the crisis and after its explosion, had fulfilled the required procedures, as it transferred funds that the owners have the right to dispose of, and took the path of obtaining bank and administrative approvals. Is this the case? Once again we returned to the issue and the problem, the issue is how did these people get the opportunity to transfer their money and were deprived of it by other Lebanese, and why did some of them transfer their money, and when they did that they were smuggling it from Lebanon, which is legally called contributing to weakening the national currency, Because they did not do this to pay dues or to employ or use them, but because they knew that the financial and banking system was going to collapse. Will the investigation give us the answer to these questions, or will it once again settle for solving the problem by killing the case?

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Lebanon | Tagged: Corruption in the Lebanon's judicial system, Leb-Supreme Judicial Council, Lebanon’s financial collapse, Nasser Kandil |