Fatah, PLO: No Elections without Jerusalem

April 19, 2021

East Jerusalem. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

Member of Fatah’s Central Committee and the PLO’s Executive Committee Azzam Al-Ahmad yesterday reiterated that the PLO and Fatah will not accept carrying out elections without Jerusalem.

Speaking to Voice of Palestine radio, Al-Ahmad said:

“Israel continues its aggressive policies against Jerusalem – the capital of the state of Palestine,” pointing to the increasing raids on Al-Aqsa Mosque, settlement expansion, house demolitions, and the prevention of Palestinian activities. Regarding the elections, he said: “Israel started to put obstacles ahead of carrying out the elections such as preventing Fatah candidates from holding consultation meetings.”

Shtayyeh: we continue efforts with international partners to conduct elections in Jerusalem https://t.co/w0JVDIxx1X — Joe Catron 🇾🇪 #BidenEndTheBlockade (@jncatron) April 19, 2021

“We, the Palestinian leadership, and the people of Jerusalem have insisted from the beginning that this is our land and the capital of our state and it is our right to have its people participate in the democratic process in order to renew the legitimacy of their leadership,” he stressed.

Al-Ahmad said that the Palestinian Authority had sent a letter to Israel regarding carrying out elections in Jerusalem, adding that the EU and other world countries had taken similar steps but Israel “ignores these letters.”

Israeli occupation forces prevent Palestinian candidates running for the upcoming legislative elections from holding a press conference at St George Hotel in occupied #Jerusalem, today. pic.twitter.com/j41e1ZedQx — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) April 17, 2021

The senior Fatah and PLO leader stressed that this election will be a form of resistance against the Israeli occupation, noting that this issue of election in Jerusalem would be discussed during the Fatah Central Committee and PLO Executive Committee meetings.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

