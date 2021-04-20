Continued lockdowns are a ticking time bomb that will cause a global health crisis in the near future

Posted on by martyrashrakat

April 14, 2021, RT.com

-by Eva K Bartlett

By continuing to push for lockdowns to ‘protect hospitals’, authorities worldwide are denying millions of cancer sufferers and other seriously ill people essential treatment. This will lead to many unnecessary deaths.

It is shocking that in 2021, surgeries for cancer and other critical ailments are being delayed. But thanks to the hysteria over overcrowded ICUs, staggering numbers of patients are being denied life-saving treatments for up to one year.

UK media recently reported a drop of around 350,000 urgent cancer referrals between March last year and January this year, compared to the same period in the previous 12 months. A researcher described the situation as a “ticking time bomb.” There has also been a decrease in surgeries and chemotherapy and radiology treatments, “with 44,000 fewer patients diagnosed with cancer starting treatment.”

This problem is not unique to Britain. Canadian provinces face similarly unacceptable numbers of delayed surgeries and treatments. As of April, Ontario has a backlog of 245,367 “medically necessary procedures.” A 60% drop in cancer surgeries was reported when the pandemic struck last March , leaving over 36,000 Ontario cancer patients in agonizing limbo.

During stay-at-home orders in 2020, some patients chose to avoid hospitals, either out of worry about becoming ill or through fear of being forcibly estranged from family and loved ones. But also, then and now, elective surgeries and treatments have been halted under the premise that ICUs are overwhelmed.

Ontario recently went into a new lockdown, and with it we saw an increase in alarmist reports of ICUs being crowded. And so elective surgeries have been stopped again. It’s worth bearing in mind that these are not necessarily cosmetic or trivial procedures, but refer to surgeries scheduled in advance, including those to treat cancer.

However, some Ontario doctors are now speaking out, providing anecdotal evidence that there are plenty of ICU doctors, and even that most are “underemployed.”

As I wrote last week, every year in flu season, we’ve had reports of overcrowding in hospitals, with some bursting at the seams.

But Ontario politicians and medical officers continue to claim that locking down is necessary to allow hospitals to cope with the influx of Covid patients.

Even if the figure of 109 new ICU hospitalizations of Covid cases between April 4 and 10 is correct, it’s worth pointing that Ontario’s population is just under 15 million. The province is locked down and surgeries are being halted because of a rise in ICU hospitalizations that equates to 0.007% of the population.

This is true. Most ICU doctors in Ontario are underemployed. https://t.co/quKgtvzjxG — Matt Strauss, MD (@strauss_matt) April 11, 2021

And while the media makes constant reference to the number of Covid cases, if you look at deaths attributed to the virus, the number is actually very low. As of April 13, Health Canada lists that number (for the last 14 days) as two in Ontario.

In my opinion, the reason for stopping elective surgeries has more to do with the ensuring the incessant alarmism around “rising cases” continues. Talk of “cases” is meaningless, as I’ve written about before, noting that the testing gives false positives. This was demonstrated by Tanzania’s late president when fruit he had tested for Covid came back positive.

A climate of fear also helps with the vaccine rollout and persuading the public into accepting rushed, potentially dangerous vaccines so that life can “go back to normal” and people can have the life-saving surgeries they are otherwise being denied.

On top of all this, there are also suggestions that the lockdowns are actually causing health issues. Common sense dictates that the lack of exercise and sunshine people have experienced, plus the increased stress and anxiety, despair, and loneliness, will affect their health and immune systems.

But there’s more.

In a tragic irony, some of the globally pushed measures to fight Covid have been shown to be dangerous. In addition to other negative results of prolonged mask wearing, there are types of face covering that potentially cause lung cancer. Canada’s state media highlighted the danger of some, noting: “One model of mask distributed to Quebec schools and daycares may be dangerous for the lungs as they could contain a potentially toxic material, according to a directive sent out by the provincial government.

“Health Canada conducted a preliminary risk assessment which revealed a potential for early lung damage associated with inhalation of microscopic graphene particles.”

Further, the goop people have been obsessively slathering on their hands can be toxic, containing cancer-causing benzene.

A recent Newsweek article spoke of “dangerous levels of benzene in 21 of 260 batches of hand sanitizer.” It stated, “In the case of hand sanitizers, benzene can enter the body through inhalation or absorption through the skin and is known to cause blood cancers such as leukemia.”

This is hugely concerning when you consider that, among the disturbing measures children were forced to follow when at school this past year, they were made to regularly cover their hands in sanitizer.

Is all this really what we want? I can’t imagine the physical pain and psychological torture patients and loved ones are enduring, knowing that treatable cancer is spreading and there is no light at the end of the tunnel. Or that patients with heart conditions will just have to hang in there until the powers that be decide there is no ICU crisis.

It’s a very twisted reality we live in, where cancer surgery and operations needed to stay alive are now deemed surgeries that will just have to wait. It doesn’t need to be this way – and the ultimate irony is that it’s being done in the name of ‘public safety’.

Friends, we are not clear of the storm yet. Hospital ICUs in some parts of the province are still under immense pressure and we need to ensure the sacrifices Ontarians have made aren’t wasted.



Please continue to stay at home. It is saving lives. pic.twitter.com/ZwzyYlbZ7N — Doug Ford (@fordnation) February 9, 2021

RELATED:

–Ontario has had the longest lockdown in North America – which has been so successful it’s just gone into another one

–The cruelties we have inflicted on children under Covid-19 are unethical and immoral, we’re devastating a whole generation

–Vive la lockdown révolution! Growing rebellion against draconian Covid restrictions by easygoing Canadians shows the world the way

–Canadians, if you aren’t furious at the politicians flagrantly flouting the Covid safety measures they imposed, you should be

–Canada’s mandatory Covid-19 hotel stays are not ‘internment camps’ but they are costly forced detentioe

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Canada, Corona virus | Tagged: COVID-19 pandemic, COVID-19 Vaccine, Eva Bartlett |