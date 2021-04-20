Gilad Atzmon on Israel’s Pandemic at Keep Talking Meeting (London)

Posted on by samivesusu

APRIL 12, 2021 BY GILAD ATZMON

Ian Fantom writes: Israel had gone farther than any other country in mass vaccination and the introduction of vaccination passports. Atzmon queried how the ‘British variant’ of COVID-19 could have reached Israel, when international travel had virtually come to a stop. Then, in a series of statistical analyses he shows how the occurrence of the ‘British variant’ increases in the countries where mass vaccinations have taken place. That suggests that the spread of the ‘British variant’ is associated with the vaccinations rather than with the spread of a virus. During the Q&A session the question arose of just how it could be possible for the public to be so accepting. One person talked of the ‘hijacking’ of various organisations and movements. Gilad answered in some detail with his observations of how the Left had largely abandoned its original values and was now more interested in woke issues, and was now even supporting the Right on the issue of COVID.

