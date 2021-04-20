Gilad Atzmon on Israel’s Pandemic at Keep Talking Meeting (London)

Ian Fantom writes: Israel had gone farther than any other country in mass vaccination and the introduction of vaccination passports. Atzmon queried how the ‘British variant’ of COVID-19 could have reached Israel, when international travel had virtually come to a stop. Then, in a series of statistical analyses he shows how the occurrence of the ‘British variant’ increases in the countries where mass vaccinations have taken place. That suggests that the spread of the ‘British variant’ is associated with the vaccinations rather than with the spread of a virus. During the Q&A session the question arose of just how it could be possible for the public to be so accepting. One person talked of the ‘hijacking’ of various organisations and movements. Gilad answered in some detail with his observations of how the Left had largely abandoned its original values and was now more interested in woke issues, and was now even supporting the Right on the issue of COVID.
Related
- The Probe into the Israeli Vaccine Policy and its Outcome is beyond Damning.
- UK Column: Gilad Atzmon discusses Israel: A Guinea Pig Nation
- The Vaxi-Nation – People like no one else
- Hot off the Press: Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla admits Israel is the ‘world’s lab.’
- The Israeli Mutant, the IDF prophecy and the Reality on the Ground
- Bibi, Pfizer and the Election
- Israel’s Third Lockdown- a Spectacle of Failure
- Israel leading Scientist Admits: “The vaccine may not be as effective as we thought.”
- Guinea Pigs United
- Israel, Corona and Abraham Wald
- The Meaning of Corona: Gilad Atzmon at Jason Liosatos Outside The Box.
- Corona Crisis: a Viral Episode or a Half-Life Nightmare*
- Being in the Age of Corona
- The Corona Future
Filed under: Corona virus | Tagged: COVID-19 pandemic, Gilad Atzmon, Mass vaccination |
Reblogged this on penelopap.