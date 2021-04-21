Huge Explosion Rocks ‘Israeli’ Missile Factory

The explosion at the Tomer factory in Israel, yesterday.
By Staff, Agencies

Zionist sources reported that a horrific explosion took place at a sensitive security factory in Gush Dan in central ‘Israeli’-occupied Palestinian lands.

‘Israeli’ Haaretz newspaper reported that the huge explosion took place this morning at a sensitive security factory in the center of occupied Palestine and that no details were yet available about the possible casualties.

According to the report, the residents of occupied Palestine saw huge smoke in Gush Dan this morning and started photographing it.

Massive explosion rocks sensitive Israeli missile factory A powerful explosion rocked a sensitive Israeli missile factory during a test at the advanced weapons factory which houses various types of missiles.

Haaretz wrote that the explosion took place in a factory for the production of advanced weapons, including missiles.

The paper claimed that the explosion took place following a normal experiment, but it is likely that a mistake was made in estimating the damage caused by this experiment, and a large explosion occurred.

