Huge Explosion Rocks ‘Israeli’ Missile Factory

Zionist sources reported that a horrific explosion took place at a sensitive security factory in Gush Dan in central ‘Israeli’-occupied Palestinian lands.
‘Israeli’ Haaretz newspaper reported that the huge explosion took place this morning at a sensitive security factory in the center of occupied Palestine and that no details were yet available about the possible casualties.
According to the report, the residents of occupied Palestine saw huge smoke in Gush Dan this morning and started photographing it.
Haaretz wrote that the explosion took place in a factory for the production of advanced weapons, including missiles.
The paper claimed that the explosion took place following a normal experiment, but it is likely that a mistake was made in estimating the damage caused by this experiment, and a large explosion occurred.
Related
- Israeli Circles Deeply Concerned about Vienna Talks: Biden Administration Won’t Include Iran’s Regional Role, Ballistic Program in Nuclear Deal
- Powerful Explosion Rocks Sensitive Israeli Defense Factory
- Palestinian Resistance Repels Israeli Military Incursion in Southern Gaza
- ‘Israeli’ Analysts Highlight Role of Martyr Hijazi in Backing Resistance Forces
- Netanyahu Threatens Defamation Suit against Olmert
- Top Likud MK Says Party Is Headed Towards Bibi-Led Opposition
Filed under: Nazi Israel, Palestine | Tagged: Gush Dan, Zionist entity |
Reblogged this on penelopap.