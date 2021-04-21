Russian Bombing Eliminates 200 Terrorists Near Tadmor (Palmyra), Syria

Posted on by martyrashrakat

ARABI SOURI APRIL 20, 2021

Russian aerospace forces bombed a training camp near the city of Tadmor (Palmyra) killed at least 200 of US-sponsored ISIS-affiliated terrorists, the Russian Ministry of Defense said in a statement yesterday, 19 April 2021.

The bombing of the newly-erect base northeast of the central Syrian city of Tadmor also destroyed 24 machine-gun mounted SUV vehicles used by the terrorists, in addition to half a ton of ammunition the terrorists were using to make explosive devices.

Deputy Director of the Russian Coordination Center in Hmeimim, Marine Major General Alexander Karpov added in the statement conveyed by the Russian Ministry of Defense that ‘Terrorist groups are planning to launch terrorist operations and attacks on Syrian state institutions in large cities to destabilize the country ahead of the presidential elections, which are scheduled to take place on May 26,’ indicating that “terrorist training is taking place in their camps on lands outside the control of the Syrian state. This includes the Al-Tanf area, which is controlled by the American occupation forces.’

This is a considerable blow to the destructive efforts by the ‘most diverse and inclusive’ White House junta led by Biden against the Syrian state and the Syrian people, it’s also a message in the larger confrontation arena between the NATO alliance of neo-colonial countries and the real international community of independent countries by stripping the colonialists of one of their main assets in the region.

Russian forces deployed legally in Syria at the official request of the Syrian government help the Syrian armed forces and their allies in combatting NATO-sponsored terrorist groups, the likes of Al Qaeda and its derivatives including ISIS, Turkestan Islamist Party, Maghawir Thawra, HTS aka Nusra Front formerly known as Al Qaeda Levant, and others.

https://syrianews.cc/the-pentagon-threatening-to-revive-isis/embed/#?secret=tAavTFDBKf

After Trump killed the Iranian top General Qasim Soleimani and his companion the Iraqi top commander Abu Mahdi Mohandis in a drone attack in Baghdad, the US Pentagon worked overtime to revive ISIS terrorist groups in the Syrian desert areas along with other groups loyal to the Turkish madman Erdogan and their Kurdish separatist terrorist lapdogs, a number of bloody attacks carried out by these terrorists killed and injured dozens of Syrian army personnel and civilians in the past few months alone.

https://syrianews.cc/180-faylaq-al-sham-terrorists-killed-and-injured-by-a-russian-airstrike-in-idlib/embed/#?secret=K7zkjL6Lxj

To help us continue please visit the Donate page to donate or learn how you can help us with no cost on you.

Follow us on Telegram: http://t.me/syupdates link will open Telegram app.

Related Videos

MORE ON THE TOPIC:

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Al Qaeda, NATO, Russia, Syria Assad, Takfiris | Tagged: Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, Al-Tanf, Palmyra, Russian Aerospace Forces, Suleimani's Assassination, Syrian election |