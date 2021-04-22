The Americans’ battle in Yemen is reeling in Marib معركة الأميركيّين في اليمن تترنّح في مأرب

Posted on by martyrashrakat

** Please scroll down for the ADJUSTED English Machine translation **

21/4/2021

د. وفيق إبراهيم

هناك مَن يعتقد أن هزيمة قوات هادي الموالية للسعودية في مارب هي أكبر من هزيمة للمشروع الأميركي – السعودي في اليمن.

فمأرب التي حقق أنصار الله تقدماً ملحوظاً في معظم اتجاهاتها ليس مجرد ناحية جغرافية تتمتع بمميزات بشرية ونفطية وموقع جغرافي هام وكتلة بشريّة لا بأس بها ودور أساسي في الحرب على اليمن من جهات أخرى.

لذلك من الواجب التنويه أن مأرب تجمع بين أهميات استراتيجية واقتصادية وتاريخية وزراعية ونفطية وقوة بشرية معتدلة 700 ألف نسمة وهي البوابة الى الشمال ومخازن النفط والغاز.

والمعروف عن أهلها شدّة بأسهم كما كانت تصفهم ملكة سبأ وحافظوا على هذا الوصف بتطبيق فعليّ مشكلين تلك الهراوة اليمنيّة التي لا تكل ولا تمل في دفاعها عن منطقتها مع كامل يمنها السعيد.

هذا جزء من تلك المعارك التي تدور رحاها على أرض مأرب وتثبت أن المعركة أميركية صرفة، والدليل أن خط الدفاع عن مأرب هو أميركي سعودي الى ان يتبين ان المنطقة ملأى بالنفط والغاز ما يؤكد الاهتمام الأميركي بها والتلاعب السعودي بها أسبابه نفطية وغازية وموقع استراتيجيّ على علاقة بضرورات استمرار الحرب على اليمن ومنع أي انتصار يمنيّ يصل بقبائلها إلى خط الحدود مع السعودية. وهذا يعني سقوط السعودية نفسها وتضعضع جزيرة العرب.

يتضح الاستنتاج أن الشماليين من أنصار الله نجحوا في السيطرة على القسم الأكبر من مأرب ولولا التدخل الأميركيّ السعوديّ للسيطرة عليها بكاملها وربطها بخط تعز. ما يعني سيطرة انصار الله على منطقة القاعدة المنتشرة في مأرب وتعز. والمعروف أن المنظمات الإرهابية مدعومة عسكرياً ومادياً من الفريق الأميركي السعوديّ ولولا وجود القاعدة في مأرب لكانت هذه المنطقة مع أنصار الله منذ مدة طويلة من الزمن.

يجب الانتباه أيضاً إلى أن مأرب هي آخر المعاقل الأميركية السعودية في حرب اليمن الأمر الذي يكشف مدى الاهتمام الخارجيّ بها وحرصهم على منع أنصار الله من الإمساك بها نهائياً، فمعركتها هي معركة الحرب الأكثر أهمية في اليمن وربما في جزيرة العرب.

بعد التقدّم الشماليّ في مأرب لا بدّ من تأكيد أن المعارك في اليمن لن تقف عند خطوط حمر.

لكنها أصبحت معروفة ومكشوفة أنها حرب الأميركيين على اليمن والحرب التي تشنها السعودية لمنع اليمن من تحقيق استقلاله وعنفوانه.

هناك جوانب أخرى لحرب مأرب فالانتصار فيها معنوي قتالي نفطي، ويشكل مادة أساسية لجعل حرب اليمن تترنّح من جهة وتصبح غير قادرة من جهة أخرى على الاستمرار بقوة خصوصاً أن مأرب هي بوابة الشمال.

اما النقاط الإضافية فحرب مأرب هي أم المعارك التي تسمح بتقدّم اليمانية نحو الحدود السعوديّة. وهذا يعني تلقائياً تقدّم القوات الإصلاح نحو جزيرة العرب. ما يطرح السؤال التالي: لماذا يدافع الأميركيون عن الهجمات اليمنية على السعودية ويحمون آبار النفط وقصور الملك خالد ومحطات البترول التي يقصفها.

هذه أسئلة كبيرة وتحتاج الى أجوبة غير موجودة حتى الآن، فها هي مواقع السعوديين تتعرّض لقصف يمني صائب يضع كامل إمكانات النفط والقصور السعوديّة تحت مرمى صواريخ عاديّة يمنيّة تنطلق وتخترق الحمايات الأميركيّة والسعوديّة وتسجل إصابات دقيقة في مرمى آل سعود وممتلكاتهم.

فلماذا يصمت الأميركيون والأوروبيون والسعوديون والإماراتيون والأردنيون؟

إنّها الحبكة في الإجابة عن هذه الأسئلة التي تؤكد أن كل هذه القوى الغربية تفرّ وتهرب لأسباب تقنيّة أما القوات السعودية فضعيفة ولا قدرة لديها على مجابهة أدوات الحرب اليمنية التي تسجل تطوراً من صواريخ بسيطة وقاذفات الى طائرات مسيّرة وصواريخ بالغة التعقيد.

أما التفسير الوحيد للقرار الغربي من حروب السعودية فهي رفض الانخراط في حروب إيرانية سورية ويمنية. وهذا يعني أنها حروب قاسية قابلة للاتساع من جزيرة العرب الى إيران وسورية ولبنان وربما الى أمكنة أكثر اتساعاً. حرب اليمن إلى أين؟ إنها نموذج لحروب إدلب واليمن المنتصر هو القابل لإلحاق هزيمة بالكتلة الغربية السعودية ومعها أحزاب الجنوب التي أصبحت ترفض المعارك عليها من السعودية وحلفائها.

21/4/2021

Dr. Wafiq Ibrahim

There are those who believe that the defeat of Hadi’s pro-Saudi forces in Marib is greater than the defeat of the U.S.-Saudi project in Yemen.

Marib, who has made remarkable progress in most of its directions, is not just a geographical area with human and oil features, an important geographical location, a good human mass and a key role in the war on Yemen from otherparts.

It should therefore be noted that Marib combines strategic, economic, historical, agricultural, oil and a moderate human force of 700,000 people, which is the gateway to the north and oil and gas stores.

Its people are known for their severity, as the Queen of Sheba used to describe them, and they preserved this description in defence of their region and all Yemen.

Those battles that are taking place on the land of Marib is purely American, due to its strategic location related to the necessities of continuing the war on Yemen and prevent Yemeni victory which means the fall of Saudi Arabia itself and the weakening of the Arabian Peninsula. The line of defence of Marib is Saudi American until because the region is full of oil and gas, which confirms the American interest in it and Saudi manipulation.

The northerners, Ansar Allah, succeeded in controlling the greater part of Marib, and had it not been for the US-Saudi intervention, they would have controlled it in its entirety and linked it to Taiz line, and also took control of the al-Qaeda areas spread in Marib and Taiz. It is known that the terrorist organisations are supported militarily and materially by America and KSA. If it were not for the presence of al-Qaeda in Marib, this area would have been with Ansar Allah for a long time.

It should also be noted that Marib is the last American-Saudi stronghold in the Yemen war, which reveals the extent of foreign interest in it and their keenness to prevent Ansar Allah from seizing it permanently, as its battle is the most important war battle in Yemen and perhaps in the Arabian Peninsula. It must be confirmed that the fighting in Yemen will not stop at the red lines. The American war on Yemen is waged by Saudi Arabia to prevent Yemen from achieving its independence.

There are other aspects of the Marib war, as the victory in it is moral, combative and oil, and it constitutes an essential material to make the Yemen war falter on the one hand and become unable on the other hand to continue vigorously, especially since Marib is the gateway to the north.

Marib war is the mother of the battles that allow Ansar Allah to advance towards the Saudi border. This automatically means the advance of reform forces towards the Arabian Peninsula. This raises the following question: Why do the Americans defend the Yemeni attacks on Saudi Arabia and protect the oil wells, the palaces of King Khalid, and the oil oil plants?

These are big questions and need answers that do not yet exist, for here are the sites of the Saudis subjected to a sound Yemeni bombardment that puts the full potential of Saudi oil and palaces under the range of ordinary Yemeni missiles that launch and penetrate US and Saudi protections and record accurate injuries in the range of the House of Saud and their properties.

These are big questions and need answers that do not yet exist. The sites of the Saudis are exposed to correct Yemeni bombing, which puts the full potential of oil and Saudi palaces under the range of ordinary Yemeni missiles that launch and penetrate US and Saudi protections and record accurate injuries in Saudi Arabia.

Why do Americans, Europeans, Saudis, Emiratis and Jordanians shut up?

The answer to these questions confirms that all of these Western powers are fleeing for technical reasons. As for the Saudi forces, they are weak and incapable of confronting the Yemeni war tools, which are recording an evolution from simple missiles and bombers to drones and highly complex missiles.

As for the only explanation for the Western decision not to participate in the Saudi wars, it is that they are cruel wars that can expand from the Arabian Peninsula to Iran, Syria and Lebanon, and perhaps to more spacious places. Yemen war to where? It is a model for the Idlib wars, and Yemen is the one capable of inflicting a defeat on the Saudi western bloc, along with the southern Yemen parties, which have come to reject the battles against them by Saudi Arabia and its allies.

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Al Qaeda, USA, Yemen | Tagged: Ansarullah, Marib, Saudi-led war on Yemen, Yemeni Army and Popular Committees |