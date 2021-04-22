What was Putin referring to? (OPEN TREAD #16)

Posted on by martyrashrakat

This is an excerpt of the (relatively short) part of Putin’s speech dealing with foreign issues:

“We really want to maintain good relations with all those engaged in international communication, including, by the way, those with whom we have not been getting along lately, to put it mildly. We really do not want to burn bridges. But if someone mistakes our good intentions for indifference or weakness and intends to burn or even blow up these bridges, they must know that Russia’s response will be asymmetrical, swift and tough.

Those behind provocations that threaten the core interests of our security will regret what they have done in a way they have not regretted anything for a long time.

At the same time, I just have to make it clear, we have enough patience, responsibility, professionalism, self-confidence and certainty in our cause, as well as common sense, when making a decision of any kind. But I hope that no one will think about crossing the “red line” with regard to Russia. We ourselves will determine in each specific case where it will be drawn.”

So, what do you think did Putin have in mind when he spoke that?

To whom is this addressed?

Enjoy the open thread!

(question: do you like these open threads or shall I limited them to acute crisis situations?)

PS: the Russians are announcing that they will move some forces back to their permanent bases but, at the same time, they are still having large scale maneuvers.

