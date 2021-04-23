صاروخ ديمونا ليس حدثاً عابراً The Dimona missile is not a passing event

Posted on by martyrashrakat

* Please scroll down for the ADJUSTED English Machine translation *

ناصر قنديل

–

ليست قضيتنا مناقشة تذهب أبعد من تفحص الرواية التي قدّمها كيان الاحتلال وجيشه للصاروخ الذي بلغ مفاعل ديمونا، والتي تقول إنه صاروخ دفاع جويّ سوريّ انزلق وهو يلاحق إحدى طائرات جيش الاحتلال. وهذه الرواية تفترض أننا نتحدث عن صاروخ دفاع جوي بمدى يزيد عن 300 كلم. وهذا الصاروخ يفترض أنه ليس موجوداً لدى الجيش السوري وقوى المقاومة، فمدى صاروخ الـ أس 200 الذي تحدّث عنه جيش الكيان هو 160 كلم أفقياً ومدى صواريخ الـ أس 300 هو 100 كلم أفقياً وصواريخ أس 400 مداها هو 250 كلم، إلا إذا كان تفسير جيش الكيان يرتكز على استخدام صواريخ مطوّرة من شبكة الـ أس 400 من طراز (40N6)، الذي يصل مداه الى 400 كلم أفقياً، وفي هذه الحالة يكون مجرد استخدام الصاروخ حدثاً بحد ذاته.

–

في التعامل مع الغارات التي يشنها جيش الاحتلال على جوار العاصمة السورية، بات ثابتاً خلال مدة طويلة أن جيش الاحتلال يغير بواسطة طائرات من خارج الأجواء السورية، منذ إسقاط الدفاعات الجوية السورية لطائرة اف 16، عام 2017، وأن الدفاعات السورية كانت تحصر تعاملها مع الصواريخ وتستثني استهداف الطائرات المغيرة من خارج الأجواء السورية، وفيما لم يجرؤ جيش الاحتلال على العودة لانتهاك الأجواء السورية، تخطّت سورية قاعدة حصر استهدافها للصواريخ وصولاً لاستهداف الطائرات المغيرة من خارج الأجواء السورية بمرات محدودة، ما يعني ان هذا التخطي يترجم قراراً سياسياً، لأن التصدي للصواريخ شيء والتصدي للطائرات وخارج الأجواء السورية شيء آخر. وعندما تستهدف الطائرات المغيرة خارج الأجواء السورية فالأمر بين احتمالين، أن تسقط الطائرة، أو أن يواصل الصاروخ سيره حتى مداه النهائيّ وينفجر، ووجهة الإطلاق تحدد نقطة الانفجار، وهي ليست عشوائية أبداً، بل تتم بتحكم دقيق من جهة الإطلاق.

–

الأمر إذن بين احتمالين لا ثالث لهما، الأول ان صاروخ دفاع جوي تعمّدت سورية إطلاقه نحو الطائرات المغيرة وهي في سماء فلسطين المحتلة، فلاحقها وبقي يواصل سيره نحو ديمونا حيث انفجر، وهو في هذه الحال من طراز مطوّر وحديث من صواريخ إس 400، وبخلفيّته قرار سياسيّ مزدوج، بتظهير وجود شبكة أس 400 حديثة، وقرار بملاحقة الطائرات المغيرة من خارج الأجواء السورية، وصولا لفرضيّة انفجار الصاروخ في مدى عمق الكيان، يعلم بسهولة من أطلق الصاروخ ترجيح نقطة انفجار صاروخه في أجواء ديمونا، فيصير القرار مثلثاً برمزية ما تعنيه ديمونا ومفاعلاتها، والاحتمال الثاني أنه صاروخ أرض أرض باليستي أطلق من الاراضي السورية نحو منطقة قريبة من مفاعل ديمونا في رسالة مباشرة تقول إن المفاعل بات هدفاً مشروعاً لصواريخ سورية ومحور المقاومة رداً على الاعتداءات المتكررة، والرسالة ليست عادية ولا عابرة في هذه الحالة.

–

القضية الأهم التي يثيرها صاروخ ديمونا هي، فشل جيش الاحتلال في اعتراضه، رغم وجود قبته الحديدية، وشبكات صواريخ حيتس وباتريوت. والأمر هنا ليس بلوغ صاروخ أطلق من عمق مسافة لا تقل عن خمسين كلم داخل الحدود السورية، إلى منطقة القشرة الحدودية في الأراضي المحتلة، كما حدث قبل أسابيع قليلة عندما سقط الصاروخ السوري في الحدود الجنوبيّة للبنان، بعد عبور سماء الجولان المحتل من دون قيام شبكات صواريخ جيش الاحتلال بالنجاح في اعتراضه. فالقضية هذه المرة أن الصاروخ عبر أكثر من 250 كلم في سماء فلسطين المحتلة، وتجاوز شبكات رادار وإنذار مبكر وصواريخ، وصولاً الى ديمونا، ما يقول شيئاً غاية في الخطورة، وهو أن صاروخاً بمفرده ينجح بفعل ذلك، من دون أن تتولى صواريخ رديفة تشويش شبكات القبة الحديدية وردائفها، فكيف عندما تكون المواجهة المفتوحة، ويحدث ما يصفه قادة جيش الاحتلال بشتاء الصواريخ، المتعدّد المصادر والاتجاهات، وهذا إن قال شيئاً فهو يقول فقط، وفقط لمئة مرة، إن الكيان أوهن من بيت العنكبوت، وإن قادته يكذبون ليس في روايتهم عن الصاروخ فقط، بل في ما تحدثوا عنه مراراً من فعالية القبب الحديدية والفولاذية، فإذ هي مجرد قبب من ورق أو من حبر أو من كلام فقط وفقط.

فيديوات متعلقة

Nasser Kandil

– Our issue is not a discussion that goes beyond examining the account provided by the occupation entity and its army to the missile that reached the Dimona reactor, which says it is a Syrian air defense missile that slipped while pursuing one of the aircraft of the occupation army. This missile assumes that it does not exist with the Syrian army and the resistance forces, the range of the S-200 missile that the entity army talked about is 160 km horizontally and the range of the S300 missiles is 100 km horizontally and the S400 missiles have a range of 100 km horizontally 250 km, unless the interpretation of the entity’s army is based on the use of missiles developed from the S400 (40N6)network, which has a range of up to 400 km horizontally, in which case the mere use of the missile is an event in itself.

– In dealing with the raids carried out by the occupation army on the vicinity of the Syrian capital, the occupation planes have been bombing from outside the Syrian airspace, since the Syrian air defenses shot down the F-16, in 2017, and that Syrian defenses have been limiting their dealings with missiles and excluding targeting aircraft from outside Syrian airspace, and while the occupation army did not dare to return to violate Syrian airspace, Syria, in limited times, bypassed the rule of restricting its targeting of missiles to target of the raiding aircraft from outside the Syrian airspace, which means is that this bypassing reflects a political decision, because countering missiles is one thing and countering aircraft outside Syrian airspace is another. When aircrafts are targeted outside Syrian airspace, there is between possibilities that the aircraft will fall, or that the missile will continue to its final range and explode, and the launch destination determines the point of explosion, which is not random at all, but is carried out with precise control from the launch side.

– So there are two possibilities, the first is that an air defense missile deliberately fired by Syria towards the raiding planes in the skies of occupied Palestine, and continued to march towards Dimona reactor where it exploded, in this case a sophisticated and modern type of S-400 missiles, thus, reflecting a dual political decision, to confirm the existence of a modern S400 network, and a decision to pursue aircraft raiding from outside Syrian airspace, leading to the assumption of knowing who launched the missile easily to favor the point of its explosion in the airspace of Dimona, so the decision becomes tripartite symbolically what Dimona and its reactors mean, and the second possibility is that it is a surface-to-surface ballistic missile launched from Syrian territory towards an area close to the Dimona reactor in a direct message saying that the reactor has become a legitimate target for Syrian missiles and the axis of resistance in response to repeated attacks, and the message is not normal in this case.

– The most important issue raised by the Dimona missile is the failure of the occupation army to intercept it, despite the presence of its iron dome, Hitz and Patriot networks of rockets. This time, the issue is that the missile crossed more than 250 kilometers in the skies of occupied Palestine, bypassing radar networks, early warning and missiles, all the way to Dimona, which says something very dangerous, a single missile succeeds in doing so without auxiliary missiles taking over the disruption of the dome networks. How about when the confrontation is open, and what the leaders of the occupation army describe as the winter of missiles, multi-source and directional, and this incident confirms a hundred times that the entity is weaker than the spider’s web, and that its leaders lie not only in this incident, but in what they have spoken about repeatedly in terms of the effectiveness of iron and steel domes, as they are mere domes of paper, ink, or only words.

Related Videos

Related Articles

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Nazi Israel, Syria Assad | Tagged: Axis of Resistance |