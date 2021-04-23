Dozens of Palestinians Injured After Attacks By ‘Israeli’ Police in Occupied Al-Quds

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

By Staff, Agencies

The Palestinian Red Crescent announced that at least 105 Palestinian were wounded, of which around 20 have been transferred to hospital amid the confrontations that took place with the “Israeli” occupation forces overnight in East occupied al-Quds.

The ‘Israeli’ occupation regime forces fired stun grenades and foul-smelling skunk water cannons at Palestinians trying to hold their usual Ramadan evening gatherings after iftar outside the Damascus Gate, a historic landmark on the north side of the occupied Old City of al-Quds, on Thursday.

Dozens of arrests were made following the attacks and confrontations in downtown al-Quds, where ‘Israeli’ settlers and Palestinian demonstrators squared off with security forces – and reportedly with each other – as police struggled to keep them apart.

The occupied al-Quds District Police kept a heavy presence in the city on Thursday night and into Friday morning amid the confrontations, which saw scores of ‘Israeli’ settlers streamed through the holy city, some taking part in menacing chants such as “Death to the Arabs” and “May your village burn down,” according to local news reports.

Footage circulating on social media showed a number of scenes from the confrontation, including when police unleashed stun grenades and “skunk water” cannons on the crowds. Mounted officers were also present.

Other unconfirmed footage purported to show an attack on an Arab household by a Zionist group, in which settlers are seen hurling objects at the home, while yet another clip appeared to depict a Palestinian demonstrator hitting an officer with a stone at point-blank range.

Fires were also ignited in the street by protesters, with videos showing a vehicle going up in flames and what appeared to be a public security camera destroyed and set ablaze.

The unrest comes amid a string of violence during the Muslim holiday of Ramadan, which has seen tit-for-tat attacks and reprisals between Palestinians and Zionist occupation settlers.

Related

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Judaization, Nazi Israel, Palestine, Palestinians | Tagged: Alquds, Israeli Crimes, Popular Resistance, Settlers Attacks, Zionist barbarism |