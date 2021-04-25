Israel Bombs Syria in Retaliation for ‘Controlled Explosion’ in Israel

Posted on by martyrashrakat

MIRI WOOD APRIL 22, 2021

Israel has again bombed the Syrian Arab Republic in the early morning, engaging in its more than 100th such war criminal attack. Four SAA soldiers were injured; infrastructural damage has not yet been reported. `Israel’s own backstory would be risible were it not for its attempt, and that of NATO, to impose the final solution on the SAR; the timing of the military attack, however, is coherent with ongoing criminal propaganda.

To have a better understanding of the babbling behind the war crime, let us again seek the assistance of our friends, the maps (author recommends using the oasis Be’er Sheva as reference point):

Massive explosion in Ramle, later reported as ‘controlled.’

At 2:28 p.m., Times of Israel reported that the explosions heard around Ramle (also transliterated “Ramla”) were controlled — though apparently nobody remembered to tell anyone. At 2:17 a.m., the same medium reported that sirens had gone off near the Dimona nuclear facility, that an errant ground-to-air missile from Golan, Syria, had somehow missed its target in Golan, Syria which is criminally occupied by Israel, and magically found its way to near the nuclear facility, where there were no reported injuries and no reported infrastructural damage, after which Israel [war criminally] ‘retaliated.’

Did Israel neglect to tell Israelis of the impending ‘controlled test’ in Ramle?

For those who may have forgotten, not only has Israel functioned as al Qaeda’s first air force against Syria, but it also has bragged about providing state of the art trauma care to ISIS terrorists in Golan, Syria, criminally occupied by Israel.

When it comes to terrorists on the occupied Golan, Israel spares no US taxpayer expense in state of art medical care

Syria News also reminds our readers that when President Biden was a mere senator, he bragged that Israel is our rabid dog of war in the region, that it deserved every penny it drains from the American taxpayer teat, and that it is so important that if it did not exist, the US would have to create it.https://www.youtube.com/embed/FYLNCcLfIkM?feature=oembed

On cue, NATO stenographers /NATO stenography-journalists immediately launched its mandatory propaganda campaign, yelping whines of non-existent self-defense, and never, ever, questioning if Israel has a right to any nuclear facility, though the shameless gaggle cheered the bombing of Osirak, supports NATO supremacists control over Iranian nuclear development, and also has been able to forego the little blue pill after Trump, May and Macron bombed Syria’s non-nuclear Barzeh Pharmaceutical and Chemical Research Institute in 2017.

Though Israel’s backstory for its most recent war criminal bombing of Syria is utterly ridiculous, far beyond Hollywood screenwriting’s suspension of disbelief, it’s timing is in NATO colonial supremacy chronological order: While the Oops! Forgot to tell you! ‘controlled’ demolition was happening in Ramle, the NATO OPCW was busy in The Hague, lying about Syria’s non-existent chemical weapons — based on al Qaeda reports to investigators too terrified of terrorists to physically investigate — and censoring Syria’s voting rights at the CWC.

The NATO klansmen who led the precedent-setting, anti-Syria thuggery at The Hague also gloated about holding a ménagerie à trois — avec beacoup de voyeurs de l’OTAN — VTC viewing, with the alleged physician who practices medicine nowhere, but meets with NATO heads of state everywhere, the viewing of the filthy Nuremberg indictable fraudumentary, The Cave, which shows kidnapped children FX’d with moulage trauma, and Mengele sadists claiming to perform surgery without anesthesia.

NATO klansmen of OPCW held VTC viewing with phony physician one day before stripping Syria of its voting rights.

Emotional war pornography is the lubricant, the blue pill, and the foreplay of NATO klansmen, the unindicted war criminal Military-Industrial-Complex con artists.

Israel — NATO’s rabid dog in the Levant — again bombed Syria, per NATO dictum, and immediately after the klan censored the SAR at The Hague.

— Miri Wood

