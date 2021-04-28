Turkey Re-uses Thirst As A Weapon:  Cutting off Water in Syria’s Al-Hasakah 

Posted on by martyrashrakat

By Mohammed Eid

Syria – The Turkish occupation forces and their mercenaries continue to blackmail the people of Al-Hasakah and its western countryside by cutting off drinking water from time to time.

As the summer is near, the Turks returned to practice their hobby of torturing the people and imposing a fait accompli on them. In response, the Syrian government continues digging more wells and using reserves to prevent a humanitarian catastrophe added to the massive spread of Covid-19 in the country.

Khalaf is a Syrian citizen who spends hours on his motorcycle carrying a few empty “gallons” looking for someone to fill it “at any price. However, his efforts remained fruitless as the hot sun rays and the long fasting hours added to his suffering. Suddenly, he stops in front of the Turkish soldiers and their mercenaries sending a heartbreaking angry cry to who “sold the homeland and its dignity at the lowest price.”

“Every time the Syrian government, the UN and the Russians interfere as mediators, things would ease up after the Turkish blackmail reaches its maximum,” Khalaf confirms to “Al-Ahed news” in extreme anger.

Khalaf’s suffering resembles the situation of the majority of the population waiting for a hot summer. “

The Turks have accustomed us to this scene since they set their occupation foot on this land,” Khaled told “Al-Ahed news” before lining up in line, waiting to fill out his “gallons” with the water of the reserve well that the government uses whenever the Turks return to a new chapter of their water terror series.

Meanwhile, Member of the Executive Office of the Municipal Councils’ Sector, Hassan Al-Shamhoud, confirmed that the only and main water source for Al-Hasakah city is Alouk water.

In remarks to “Al-Ahed news”, Al-Shamhoud pointed out that around 18 attacks were scored recently on the power lines linking Darbasiyah station to Alouk.

“This weakened the electrical energy reaching the station resulted in the ability to operate only one pump to the three wells. Thus, water does not reach its only destiny at Al-Hamma station,” he elaborated.

Regarding the alternative solutions, Al-Hasakah municipal official explained that “We are restoring to wells in the central city and neighborhoods, in addition to those 28 built by the City Council, along with some wells belonging to some people who help the rest of the population get free drinking water.”

It’s worth mentioning that Syria had urged the United Nations, its specialized agencies and the International Committee of the Red Cross to shoulder their responsibilities in terms of ending the unjustified Turkish escalation towards the Syrian citizens in Al-Hasakah province, after the Turks and their mercenaries continue to cut off water on more than a million Syrians for more than 16 days.

