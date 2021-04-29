رسالة.. برأس صاروخ متفجر A message .. with an explosive missile head

Posted on by martyrashrakat

* Please scroll down for the ADJUSTED English Machine translation *

2021/04/26

بقلم: ابراهيم الحمدان

نُشرت بواسطة نارام سرجون



لم تكن المنشٱت الإسرائيلية الثابتة بيوم من الأيام ومنذ عشرات السنين، خارج نطاق إحداثيات صواريخ تحالف تيار المقاومة إن كان في إيران او سورية او جنوب لبنان، وتلك الأهداف الثابتة، لا تعد ولا تحصى، وكل هدف قد يكون بمثابة قنبلة نووية.

والسؤال: لماذا لم يتم استهداف كل تلك المنشٱت من قبل سورية أو إيران ، رغم كل ما تعرضت له سورية من تدمير بشع !!! ورغم كل الاعتداءت الإسرائيلية التي باتت شبه أسبوعية على القوات السورية والإيرانيةالمتواجدة في سورية !! ؟؟

هذا السؤال يقود بالمنطق إلى نتيجة مفادها إن تيار المقاومة ( سورية وإيران) لا يضعون الحرب العسكرية ضمن خططهم للتعامل مع العد الإسرائيلي ،لا للدفاع عن النفس ولا للهجوم وتحرير الأراضي المحتلة..على الأقل في المدى المنظور.

تيار المقاومة يسعى إلى خلق توازن الرعب، وخلق حالة ردع للعدو الإسرائيلي… بمعنى ردع إسرائيل من الاعتداء علينا ، ومن يدقق بالبرنامج السياسي للمقاومة يرى أن شعارات المقاومة تكتفي بشعارين ( الصمود ، والتصدي ) ولم ترفع بيوم من الأيام شعار الهجوم على إسرائيل وشن حرب تحريرية. بينما نرى إسرائيل تقف خلف كل ما حدث من حرب على سورية و تحاول جر المنطقة ( كل المنطقة) إلى حرب، وتحرض أمريكا وأوروبا وتشكل تحالفات مع دول عربية وعلى رأسهم دول الخليج لمحاولة ضرب إيران ونشوب حرب عسكرية في المنطقة.

من هنا علينا أن ندرك أن الصاروخ الذي سقط على بعد ثلاث كيلو مترات عن مفاعل ديمونا الإسرائيلي، بالتأكيد لم يخطيء هدفه، ولم يكن هدفه لا مفاعل ديمونا ، ولا فتح حرب عسكرية مع إسرائيل ، بل نستطيع أن نفهم أن الصاروخ، اطلق من الدفاعات الجوية لصد هجوم من قبل الطيران الإسرائيلي، وبغض النظر إن كان أطلق خلف الطائرات الإسرائيلية، أم أطلق بشكل مباشر، فالرسالة واحدة، والهدف منه، تذكير المجتمع الاستيطاني الإسرائيلي أننا نستطيع الوصول إلى أخطر المواقع الإسرائيلية، لخلق حالة رعب وتذمر وضغط من قبل الجمهور على حكومة بنيامين نتنياهو واليمين المتطرف في كيان إسرائيل الغاصب، ليرضخ لشروط السلام، كما أنها أيضا رسالة إلى صناع القرار في أمريكا.

وهذه ليست إلا رسالة سورية تتوافق مع العديد من الرسائل الروسية الإقتصادية والسياسية الموجهة من موسكو إلى إسرائيل وامريكا ، بأن خيوط اللعبة وادارتها مازالت بيد روسيا، وعليكم أن تعودوا للتموضع الذي كان سائد مجيء بايدن للبيت الأبيض. هذه الرسالة الصاروخية في هذه المرحلة لن تكون الوحيدة والأخيرة بل تترافق مع رسائل اقتصادية بأن روسية قادرة على ٱفشال الحظر الاقتصادي على سورية، وقادرة على إبطال مفعول قانون قيصر إن لم تفعله ، أيضا تستطيع فتح النار على الشمال السوري وإحراق ما تبقى من إرهابيين وتحريرها، والرسالة الأهم في هذه المرحلة هي دعم روسيا للاستحقاق الانتخابي للانتخابات الرئاسية في سورية، والرسالة واضحة المعالم حيث تقول (أن الرئيس بشار الأسد قائد للدولةوالجيش والشعب في المرحلة القادمة) . وأتوقع قريبا جدا سنجد التغيير في لهجة بايدن اتجاه كل من روسيا وإيران وسورية، وسنرى أيضا في إسرائيل تقهقر لشعبية اليمين المتطرف وانتقادات حادة لجهة بنيامين نتنياهو، أو تغيير في لهجة الحكومة الإسرائيلية الحالية ، تحت ضغط الشارع الإسرائيلي ، أو التوجه نحو حكومة إسرائيلية تتموضع كما تريد روسيا والقبول بإعادة هضبة الجولان، وما تبقى من مزارع شبعا، والقبول بعملية سلام بين سورية وإسرائيل، وإعادة الاتفاق النووي الأمريكي الإيراني من طرف أمريكا، فكل هذه الملفات في سلة واحدة وكلها مرسلة من جهة واحدة متمثلة بروسيا وإيران وسورية، وبديل السلام ( الذي أعتقد كان متفق عليه بين روسيا من جهة وامريكا من جهة ثانية قبل مجيء بايدن) سيكون حرب لا يستطيع أحد إيقاف نارها التي لن تشعل إسرائيل فقط …. ولن تشعل الدول العربية وحدها، بل ستشتعل منطقة الشرق الأوسط برمتها، وستنشب الحرائق في تركيا وفي إيران و العراق والأردن ودول الخليج وسورية ولبنان، ولو كانت القيادة السورية أشعلت الفتيل وأطلقت رشقة صواريخ على إسرائيل عام ٢٠١١، واستهدفت أي موقع حيوي مثل مفاعل ديمونا.. من باب.. ( على وعلى أعدائي) لتغيرت الكثير من نتائج حرب العشر سنوات على سورية ، واذكر منذ عام ٢٠١١ ونحن نكتب ونطالب بنقل المعركة إلى إسرائيل، لكن القيادة السورية لم تتخذ هذا القرار في حينها، ولا أعتقد سيتخذ هذا القرار اليوم، ولا غدا، فالمعركة مع إسرائيل في حقيقتها لم تعد معركة حربية عسكرية محسوبة النتائج ، بل هي معركة سياسية ان كان مع إيران أو مع سورية،

وهذه المعركة السياسية تديرها روسيا بالتوافق مع القيادة في دمشق، والقيادة في طهران، والوزن الدولي للحليف الروسي، وحنكة ( بوتن ) ومصداقيته مع قيادات المقاومة تعطي روسيا الحق في الموافقه والتنسيق على أي تحرك عسكري اليوم، ومن الضرورة والمصلحة للمقاومة أن يتم التنسيق واخذ موافقة الحليف الروسي بالدرجة الأولى .

ولن يكون الهدف منه انتقام عسكري، وضربة بضربة ولا الهدف منه أذية الكيان الصهيوني الغاشم، بل الهدف منه تطويق إسرائيل بالنار لإجبار الشعب الإسرائيلي وإنذاره من خطورة ما يسعى إليه اليمين المتطرف المتمثل بنتنياهو، ، والتوجه للحل السياسي والتخلي عن الغطرسة والاعتداءات العسكرية التي تمارسها على سورية وعلى إيران. إذا نحن حقيقة أمام اعتداءت إسرائيلية شبه أسبوعية على سورية، وعلى القوات الإيرانية في سورية،ومحاولة إشعال النار في المنطقة من قبل إسرائيل، ورغم كل الاعتداءات الوقحة، والتي باتت غير مقبولة لم نرى رد واحد متمثل بصاروخ يقتل إسرائيلي واحد، إذا نحن أمام محاولات إسرائيلية للحل العسكري، مقابل محور المقاومة ( إيران وسورية) الذي يحاول عدم الانجرار إلى معارك حربية، رغم كل الاستفزازات العسكرية الإسرائيلية. وصاروخ اليوم كان صاروخ أصاب هدفه ، فالهدف لم يكن مفاعل ديمونا، بل الهدف منه ( قرب) مفاعل ديمونا… وهي رسالة واضحة…….. أننا نستطيع قصف مفاعل ديمونة، ولن تحمي سماء إسرائيل لا القبة الحديدية، ولا أمريكا قادرة عن صد صواريخ منتشرة في جنوب لبنان وفي سورية وفي إيران، فالرسالة الروسية باختصار أتت بعد مواقف بايدن من بوتن، وبعد الحركشات العسكرية في أوكرانيا، وبعد الضربات الإسرائيلية على سورية، وهذه الرسالة أرسلت من سورية وبيد الجيش العربي السوري، وستتلاحق الرسائل إلى أن يتم تموضوع إسرائيل، وبايدن كما يرسم لها بوتن.عملية السلام بين سورية وإسرائيل لن يستطيع أحد إعاقتها، لا إيران ولا سورية ولا إسرائيل ولا حتى أمريكا، لأن هذه التسوية ستعيد الجولان وما تبقى من مزارع شبعا لسورية، وسيعاد الاتفاق النووي لإيران، وتعيد التوازن الدولي لأمريكا في منطقة الشرق الأوسط، وهي فقط عائق لليمين الإسرائيلي المتطرف، من هنا، الرسالة موجهة للشعب الإسرائيلي تحديدا، وبيد الجيش العربي السوري، وترافقت مع الاستحقاق الانتخابي للرئيس بشار الأسد، وهي رسالة روسية إيرانية سورية ذات رأس متفجر .



ابراهيم الحمدان

26/04/2021

by: Ibrahim Al-Hamdan

For decades, Israeli fixed-line missiles have never been outside the coordinates of the Resistance Movement Alliance missiles, whether in Iran, Syria or southern Lebanon, and those fixed targets are innumerable, and every target could be a nuclear bomb.

The question is: Why were not all these facilities targeted by Syria or Iran, despite all the horrible destruction that Syria has suffered, despite all the Israeli attacks, which became almost weekly on the Syrian and Iranian forces present in Syria??

This question leads logically to the conclusion that the axis of resistance (Syria and Iran) does not include the military war in their plans to deal with the Israeli count, neither for self-defense nor for the attack and liberation of the occupied lands, at least in the foreseeable future. At least in the foreseeable future.

The axis of resistance seeks to create a balance of deterrent. In other words, deterring Israel from attacking us, the slogans of resistance axis are limited to (steadfastness and confrontation) and have never been attacking Israel and waging a war of liberation. While we see Israel standing behind all that happened in the war against Syria is inciting America and Europe, forming alliances with Arab Gulf states, to drag the region (all region) into war.

This missile is nothing but a Syrian message that Israel attacks have become unacceptable, a message consistent with many of the Russian economic and political messages addressed from Moscow to Israel and America, that the threads of the game and its management are still in the hands of Russia, and you have to return to the positioning that prevailed when Biden came to the White House. The missile message at this stage will not be the only and last, but it is accompanied by economic messages that Russia is able to thwart the economic embargo on Syria, and is able to nullify the Caesar Act if it does not do so. It can also open fire on northern Syria and burn the remaining terrorists and liberate it, and the message reflect clear Russia’s support for the electoral process for the presidential elections in Syria, as it says (that President Bashar al-Assad is the leader of the state, the army and the people in the next stage.

From here we have to realize that the missile that landed few kilometers from the Israeli Dimona reactor, certainly did not miss its target, and its goal was not either the Dimona reactor, nor the opening of a military war with Israel, but we can understand that the missile, regardless of whether it was launched behind Israeli aircraft, or launched directly, launched from air defenses to repel the Israeli attack, the message is the same, and its purpose is to balance of deterrent and remind the Israeli settlement community, as well as to decision makers In America, that we can reach the most dangerous positions, and pressure from the public against the government of Benjamin Netanyahu and the extreme right in Israel’s usurped entity, to submit to the conditions of peace.

I expect very soon we will find a change in Biden’s tone towards Russia, Iran and Syria, and a retreat of the popularity of the in Israel extreme right and sharp criticism of Benjamin Netanyahu’s side, or a change in the tone of the current Israeli government, under the pressure of the Israeli street, or the orientation towards an Israeli government that is positioned as Russia wants and accepts the return of the Golan Heights, and the rest of the Shebaa Farms, acceptance of a peace process between Syria and Israel, and the restoration of the US-Iranian nuclear agreement by America. All these files are in one basket and all are sent from one side represented by Russia, Iran and Syria, and the alternative to peace (which I believe was It was agreed upon between Russia on the one hand and America on the other before the arrival of Biden). The Arab countries will not be set on fire alone, but the entire West Asia.

And if the Syrian leadership had lit the fuse and fired a barrage of missiles at Israel in 2011, targeting any vital site such as the Dimona reactor, many of the results of the ten-year war on Syria would have changed, but the Syrian leadership did not take this decision at the time, and I do not think that this decision will be taken today or tomorrow, because the battle with Israel in its reality is no longer a military warfare with calculated results, but rather a political battle, whether it is with Iran or with Syria.

Today’s missile hit its target, the target was not the Dimona reactor, but (near) the Dimona reactor in a clear message: We can bomb the Dimona reactor, nothing will not protect Israel’s sky, neither the Iron Dome, nor America is able to repel missiles deployed in southern Lebanon, Syria and Iran.

In short, the Russian message came after Biden’s positions on Putin, after the military movements in Ukraine, and after the Israeli strikes on Syria, and this message was sent from Syria and by the Syrian Arab Army, other messages will follow until Israel completes, and Biden as Putin draws it. The peace process between Syria and Israel will not be obstructed by anyone, neither Iran, Syria, Israel, nor even America, because this settlement will return the Golan and what remains of the Shebaa Farms to Syria, and the nuclear deal is restored, and the international balance in west Asia is achieved, the message is specifically addressed to the Israeli people, and by the Syrian Arab Army, and it coincided with the election of President Bashar al-Assad. It is a Russian-Iranian-Syrian message with an explosive head.



Ibrahim Al , Hamdan

