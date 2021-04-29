Cops May Get 30 Years: Feds Charge 2 Corrupt NJ Cops With Beating Yemeni Teen, Falsifying Arrest Report

Posted on by martyrashrakat

By Gordon Duff, Senior Editor -April 27, 2021

VT: Our sources tell us that this investigation has found not just this incident but dozens of others and widespread corruption at every level of the Patterson New Jersey Police, tying them directly to drug cartels and human traffickers along with Blue Lives Matter extremists. Watch the video that will take down an entire corrupt police department, one of thousands in the US:

No One Believed This Yemeni Teen (Osamah Alsaidi) When He Said Cops Beat Him. Alsaidi was headed to his car to go to work when he was beaten. Cops lied, a video later proved they lied➡️ https://t.co/URB0wXI3Uu pic.twitter.com/kor69tOjho — headline.kwt® (@HeadlineKwt) February 20, 2021

Daily Beast: Two police officers in Paterson, New Jersey have been charged with civil rights and obstruction of justice offenses for allegedly beating a 19-year-old Yemeni man last year, then falsifying a police report about it.

@andresayegh what’s going on with the Paterson Police Officers who attacked Osamah Alsaidi? How are they not locked up? These men are criminals! We are not safe with these men who would beat you up and lie about it actually charging you with a crime. LOCK THEM UP!! @ACLUNJ pic.twitter.com/DjtCVFyLAE — william snook (@badb1ddy) February 18, 2021

19-year-old Osamah Alsaidi was walking to his 1 AM shift when two New Jersey police officers drove up and started punching him. https://t.co/HI0qqgWb9w — Muslim Advocates (@MuslimAdvocates) February 18, 2021

Kevin Patino, 29, and Kendry Tineo-Restituyo, 28, approached Osamah Alsaidi shortly after midnight last December as he was walking to his car to drive to work.

Osamah Alsaidi, who was 19 at the time, said that he suffered a concussion and head trauma. Alsaidi said he reported the alleged police brutality to Paterson’s Internal Affairs Division two months ago, but they “haven’t done anything.” ⁦@CAIRNJ⁩ https://t.co/DLSfu92lZ0 — Hannan Adely (@AdelyReporter) February 15, 2021

According to the DOJ, the officers grabbed him and started punching him, including when he was lying on the ground. The pair then filed a police report falsely claiming Alsaidi had approached them “acting belligerent” and punched Patino, justifying the arrest. As The Daily Beast reported in February, Alsaidi was charged until CCTV emerged showing a completely different story. The cops face up to 30 years in prison if convicted.

New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal said Tuesday the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office would take over the Paterson P.D.’s internal affairs function. At least 10 Paterson cops have been charged with misconduct in recent years.

