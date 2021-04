Posted on by martyrashrakat

Pressure is mounting on the United States to lift a patent-related restriction, allowing other nations access to develop Covid-19 vaccines and treatments for the respiratory disease. It comes down to the priorities: saving lives, or making a profit? So far, the US has opted to make profits at the expense of innocent lives, while hoarding the vaccine for its own citizens.

