May 1, 2021

A large fire broke out in one of the facilities at the Bazan oil refineries in the city of Haifa in the Occupied Palestine on Friday night, according to the Zionist media.

The following video shows the large fire:

Najah Wakim: Mahmoud Abbas offers condolences to Israel….have you seen a dog worse than this dog?

