Israeli Human Rights Violations in the Occupied Palestine

Weekly Report on Israeli Human Rights Violations in the Occupied Palestine (22 – 28 April 2021)

22 – 28 April 2021

IOF excessive use of force in the West Bank and occupied East Jerusalem: 181 Palestinians wounded, including 4 journalists and 3 children

177 injuries were reported in occupied East Jerusalem, including the 4 journalists

Five IOF shootings reported at agricultural areas (east) and six others on fishing boats in Gaza sea

Israeli occupation closes Gaza sea and bans fishing

1 fisherman wounded and fishing boat damaged in 5 shootings reported at fishing boats off the Gaza coast

In 139 IOF incursions into the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem: 150 civilians arrested, including 12 children, two journalists, a writer, and a paramedic

Limited IOF incursion into eastern Rafah and Khan Younis; 3 Palestinians arrested, including a child, after crossing the border fence

The occupation ratifies decision to confiscate 147 dunums west of Bethlehem for settlement expansion purposes

Wide-scale Settler-attacks: shootings and assaults on Palestinian civilians and trees uprooted across the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem

IOF established 39 temporary military checkpoints in the West Bank and arrested 20 Palestinian civilians on said checkpoints

Summary

Israeli occupation forces (IOF) continued to commit crimes and multi-layered violations against Palestinian civilians and their properties, including raids into Palestinian cities that are characterized with excessive use of force, assault, abuse and attacks on civilians that are mostly conducted after midnight and in the early morning hours. This week, IOF repression against Palestinian worshipers in Bab al-‘Amoud (Damascus Gate), which leads to al-Aqsa Mosque, was the most prominent event as dozens were wounded and arrested. Settler-attacks witnessed a rise this week too on Palestinian civilians and their properties across the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem. Also, this week, IOF closed the Gaza sea and banned fishing in violation of Palestinian fishermen’s social and economic rights and their right to work as per Article 6 of the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights. PCHR documented 214 violations of international human rights law and international humanitarian law (IHL) by IOF and settlers in the oPt.

IOF shooting and violation of right to bodily integrity:

181 Palestinians sustained wounds, including 4 journalists and 3 children, as a result of IOF excessive use of force against civilians in the West Bank: 177, including 4 journalists, in the largest IOF repression campaigns against Palestinians in recent month, centered in Bab al-‘Amoud are in occupied East Jerusalem. Dozens of others suffocated due to tear gas inhalation, and others were wounded in various IOF assaults on protests in solidarity with Jerusalemites across the West Bank.

In the Gaza Strip, a fisherman was wounded, and a fishing boat damaged in 5 IOF shootings on fishing boats in the Gaza sea. Also, Israeli warplanes launched several airstrikes in the Gaza Strip, 3 of them targeted agricultural lands in eastern Rafah and Khan Younis. Additionally, 5 IOF shootings were reported on agricultural lands and protests eastern Gaza.

IOF incursions and arrests of Palestinian civilians: IOF carried out 139 incursions into the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem. Those incursions included raids of civilian houses and shootings, enticing fear among civilians, and attacking many of them. During this week’s incursions, 150 Palestinians were arrested, including 12 children, two journalists, a writer, and a paramedic. Most of the arrests and raids occurred during the clashes in occupied East Jerusalem, as 114 were arrested in the city.

In the Gaza Strip, IOF conducted a limited incursion into eastern Rafah and arrested 3 Palestinians, including 1 child, after they crossed the border fence. Two of them were later released.

Demolitions:

The occupation authorities ratified a decision to confiscate 147 dunums west of Bethlehem for settlement expansion purposes.

Settler-attacks: PCHR fieldworkers reported and documented 8 attacks:

Salfit: shooting at Salfit entrance; 12 trees uprooted in Haris.

Bethlehem: Palestinian-owned lands planted in Teqoa

Hebron: farmers and vehicles assaulted in eastern Yatta, and others assaulted in Haret Jaber

Ramallah: assaults and roads blocked in eastern Umm Safa

East Jerusalem: 3 vehicles set ablaze in Beit Iksa

Nablus: vehicles assaulted

Israeli closure policy and restrictions on freedom of movement:

On Monday, 26 April 2021, the Israeli occupation authorities closed the Gaza sea and banned all fishing or sailing activities in a manifestation of its collective punishment policy against Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip that directly denies fishermen their sources of livelihood.

The Gaza Strip still suffers the worst closure in the history of the Israeli occupation of the oPt as it has entered the 14th consecutive year, without any improvement to the movement of persons and goods, humanitarian conditions and bearing catastrophic consequences on all aspects of life. The United Nations confirmed that the Gaza conditions are worsening, with deteriorating health, power, and water services. The UN emphasized that the Gaza Strip requires immense efforts in the housing and education sectors and to create job opportunities.

Meanwhile, IOF continued to divide the West Bank into separate cantons with key roads blocked by the Israeli occupation since the Second Intifada and with temporary and permanent checkpoints, where civilian movement is restricted, and they are subject to arrest.

Shooting and other Violations of the Right to Life and Bodily Integrity

Israeli suppression campaign in occupied East Jerusalem

On Thursday and over few days, occupied East Jerusalem witnessed mass assaults by IOF and settlers against the Palestinian civilians in hit and run clashes, mainly at Bab al-‘Amoud (Damascus Gate, one of East Jerusalem’s Old City gates), and reached many streets and neighborhoods. As a result, 177 civilians, including 4 journalists and a paramedic, were injured and 94 others were arrested, including 9 children and a paramedic. This escalation came after Palestinian civilians gathered following a protest for settlers organized by the Jewish supremacist group “Lehava” to raid Bab al-‘Amoud Area and assault the Palestinian civilians there. This Israeli suppression campaign is the largest in the last months and escalated since the beginning of Ramadan following IOF’s decision to close off Bab al-‘Amoud area and ban any gatherings in its yard or on its stairs, peaking last night.

According to investigations conducted by the Palestinian Center for Human rights (PCHR), on Thursday, 22 April 2021, hundreds of Israeli police and Border Guard officers, deployed around occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City, preemptively upon calls by the Lehava Jewish supremacist group to organize a mass protest for settlers titled as “Defending the National Honor” from Yaffa Street to West Jerusalem, heading to Bab al-‘Amoud, one of East Jerusalem’s Old City Gates, at approximately 22:00, to assault the Palestinians there. Following al-Maghreb Adhan, worshippers flocked to al-Aqsa Mosque via Jerusalem’s wall gates while the Israeli police increased the number of its officers, tightened the restrictions and cordoned off Bab al-‘Amoud area with checkpoints by isolating it from its surrounding. At approximately 21:00, dozens of young Palestinian men gathered near Bab al-‘Amoud area in an attempt to prevent the settlers’ raid. Immediately, IOF assaulted them, sprayed skunk water and heavily fired sound bombs to disperse them. As a result, clashes broke out and spread to the nearby streets and neighborhoods. The clashes intensified when the settlers’ protest arrived at Bab al-‘Amoud area, where they maliciously attempted to cross the checkpoints and clash with the Palestinian young men. The clashes continued between IOF and the Palestinian protesters until 05:30 on Friday 23 April 2021 and resulted in tens of injuries; mostly with rubber bullets and sound bombs or due to suffocation due to teargas inhalation. 21 of the injuries were hospitalized.

During the escalation, IOF carried out a wide-scale arrest campaign against more than 50 Palestinians, including 4 children, according to the Israeli police; most of them were beaten and assaulted. Among the detainees were: As’ad Murad Dari (21), Mohammed Khader Abu al-Hawa (20), Tareq Baker Abu al-Hawa (23), Omar Abu Ghannam (14), Yousef Abu Ghannam (14), Khalil Abu al-Howin (150, and ‘Abed al-Rahman Mahmoud ‘Abed al-Rahman (21).

In the evening, several clashes erupted between Palestinians and IOF and settlers in various areas of occupied East Jerusalem due to settlers’ ongoing attacks on Palestinian civilians.

In the Old City, Israeli settlers topped the roofs of their settlement outposts, attacked Palestinians’ houses during Iftar time, and threw stones and construction materials at their houses’ yards and entrances.

In Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, a group of Israeli settlers threw stones at Palestinian vehicles crossing on Street No.1 and assaulted the drivers. As a result, the windows of many vehicles were broken, an elderly woman was wounded as a result of the shattered glass, and Omar Taha (18) was wounded in his face after Israeli settlers beat him up and broke his vehicle’s windows while he was inside.

Moreover, an Israeli settler opened fire at Palestinian civilians present on Salah al-Deen Street, in the center of occupied East Jerusalem, and fled in his vehicle.

Also, several Palestinian workers were wounded on Jaffa Street after dozens of Israeli settlers beat them up with sticks and sharp tools.

According to the Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS), the toll of injuries caused by IOF’s attacks and escalation in occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City, has reached 105; 21 of them were taken to the hospital for treatment while the rest were treated on the spot. The injuries caused by firing rubber bullets, sound bombs and teargas canisters and beating; one of those injured was shot in his head and his condition was deemed moderate.

Furthermore, Israeli police announced that they arrested 50 young Palestinian men, who will be brought before Magistrate Court. Also, 20 policemen sustained wounds during clashes in Bab al-‘Amoud area.

Lawyer Feras al-Jebreni told PCHR’s researcher that most of the detainees were assaulted, especially on their heads and faces, and there were signs of beating and bruises on their bodies. He added that among the detainees were a blind man and a boy with heart disease.

Also, on Friday, 23 April 2021, 50 Palestinian protestors, including 3 journalists, were wounded during clashes renewed with IOF in Bab al-‘Amoud area and in occupied East Jerusalem’s villages and neighborhoods against the continued closure of Bab al-‘Amoud area by IOF and banning any gatherings in its yard or on its stairs for the 12th consecutive day, in addition to the ongoing setters’ attacks against Palestinians.

In Bab al-‘Amoud area, when Palestinian worshipers flocked to perform Tarawih prayer in al-Aqsa Mosque, dozens of Palestinian young men gathered in the area and chanted slogans against settlers’ attacks and in support of Jerusalem and al-Aqsa Mosque. Few minutes later, IOF surrounded the protestor, forcibly dispersed them, chased them on the city’s streets, and heavily fired rubber bullets and sound bombs at them. As a result, 11 Palestinians, including a journalist, sustained rubber bullets, and sound bomb shrapnel wounds. The wounded journalist Rajay Mahfouz ‘Abed al-Hafiz al-Khatib (42), a reporter and cameraman at Jordan T.V, sustained fracture in his foot after being shot with a rubber bullet. Moreover, 14 protestors sustained bruises after being beaten by IOF. Also, IOF arrested many Palestinians; 4 of them were identified as: Ahmed al-Natsha (23), Mohammed ‘Ali Naser (21)m Rami Baraka (45), and Suhib Hamada (24).

During the escalation, IOF deliberately hindered medical crews’ work in Bab al-‘Amoud and Bab al-Sahera areas and prevented them from providing aid to those injured and arrested during the clashes. Also, many paramedics were beaten.

In Silwan village, south of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City, dozens of Palestinian young men gathered in al-Westa neighborhood and threw stones, Molotov Cocktails and fireworks at settlement outposts. IOF immediately suppressed the protestors, fired rubber bullets and sound bombs at them, chased them in the city’s neighborhoods, and arrested them. Among the arrestees was Mahdi Jaber.

In Isawiya village, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem, violent clashes erupted between IOF and Palestinian young men. During which, 5 protestors were shot with rubber bullets and 2 others fell to the ground and sustained fractures after IOF chased them on the village’s streets.

In Wadi Al-Joz and Sheikh Jarrah neighborhoods, medical crews treated 11 protestors; 2 of them were shot with rubber bullets and 9 sustained sound bombs shrapnel wounds during clashes erupted between dozens of Palestinian young men and IOF after Israeli settlers attacked Palestinians’ houses in Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, attempted to raid it and threw stones and Molotov Cocktails at Palestinians’ vehicles parked there. Also, IOF pushed and beat Zina al-Helwani (27), a journalist and reporter at al-Kofiyia channel, and Wahbi Mekkeya (37), a cameraman. As a result, Mekkeya suffered a dislocated shoulder and received treatment at the hospital.

In al-Tur and al-Sewana neighborhoods, east of occupied East Jerusalem, violent clashes erupted between IOF and Palestinian young men and continued for next day dawn. During which, Palestinian young men set pillars of IOF surveillance cameras ablaze and damaged a military vehicle. After that, IOF flooded al-Tur neighborhood with wastewater and fired teargas canisters in the neighborhood.

At Kalandia military checkpoint, north of occupied East Jerusalem, violent clashes erupted between dozens of Palestinian young man and IOF after organizing a protest took off in Kalandia camp, north of occupied East Jerusalem, in support of Jerusalem. As a result, a protestor was shot with a rubber bullet in his leg and a volunteer paramedic was shot with a rubber bullet in his head while providing aid to other protestors. Also, dozens of protestors suffocated due to teargas inhalation.

At military checkpoint (300), which separates Bethlehem from south occupied East Jerusalem, clashes erupted between dozens of Palestinian young men and IOF. During which, IOF fired rubber bullets, sound bombs and teargas canisters at the protestors. As a result, a 30-year-old male, from Dheisheh refugee camp in southern Bethlehem, was shot with a rubber bullet in his left leg and taken to al-Hussain Hospital for treatment.

On Saturday, 24 April 2021, 22 Palestinian protestors, including a reporter, were wounded and 17 others were arrested during violent clashes erupted between dozens of Palestinian young men and IOF in Bab al-‘Amoud area and occupied East Jerusalem’s villages and neighborhoods for the 13th consecutive day against the continued closure of Bab al-‘Amoud area and banning gathering in its yard and on its stairs since the beginning of Ramadan.

In Bab al-‘Amoud area, dozens of Palestinians performed al- Tarawih prayer on its stairs and chanted slogans following the prayer, but IOF immediately dispersed them and fired sound bombs and rubber bullets at them. As a result, violent clashes erupted in the area and continued for several hours. During which, 14 protestors, including a photojournalist working at Anadolu News Agency, were wounded. The photojournalist namely Fayiz Hamza Abu Irmilah was shot with a rubber bullet in his right foot. Also, IOF arrested 3 protestors after severely beat them up. The arrestees were identified as Mansour Ibrahim Mahmoud (24), Nedal Josefe ‘Aboud (25) and Mohammed Abu Farah (21).

In al-Tur neighborhood, east of occupied East Jerusalem, dozens of Palestinian young men gathered near “Beit Ort” settlement, which is established on the neighborhood lands, and threw stones and Molotov Cocktails at it. IOF immediately suppressed the protestors, fired rubber bullets and sound bombs at them and arrested Mohammed Rajay Abu al-Hawa (19).

At Kalandia military checkpoint, north of occupied East Jerusalem, dozens of Palestinian young men gathered and threw stones at the checkpoint. As a result, clashes erupted, during which, IOF fired rubber bullets and sound bombs at the protestors, wounding 8 of them.

At military checkpoint (300), which separates Bethlehem from south occupied East Jerusalem, clashes erupted between dozens of Palestinian young men and IOF. During which, IOF fired rubber bullets and teargas canisters at the protestors, wounding 4 of them with rubber bullets.

Furthermore, Al-Eizariya, Silwan and Hizma villages witnessed clashes erupted broke out between Palestinian young men and IOF. During which, IOF fired rubber bullets, sound bombs and teargas canisters at the protestors. Also, Israeli police published several statements declaring in them that several police officers were wounded during the clashes erupted on Saturday in various areas of Jerusalem. Also, the police declared that they arrested 17 Palestinians during the clashes.

At approximately 21:00 on Sunday, 25 April 2021, dozens of Palestinian young men gathered in Bab al-‘Amoud yard and on its stairs, central of occupied East Jerusalem, for the 13 consecutive day of its closure. They removed iron barriers that separate the area from its surrounding and IOF withdrew from the area. Few minutes later, hundreds of Palestinians gathered in the area to celebrate IOF’s withdrawal from Bab al-‘Amoud area after 13 days of its closure and banning gathering in it. Hundreds of worshipers performed Isha and Tarawih prayers, chanted slogans following the prayer and raised Palestinian flags. Meanwhile, Special Israeli forces moved into Bab al-‘Amoud area, confiscated the flags, forcibly dispersed the protestors, and pushed and beat them up. They also arrested Mohammed Omar al-‘Anati (27) and Murad Muneer Abu Qalbeen (16).

On the same day, clashes erupted between Palestinian young men and IOF in several areas of occupied East Jerusalem, in solidarity with protestors gathered in Bab al-‘Amoud area. Isawiya, Al-Eizariya and Beit Hanina villages, al-Tur neighborhood and Kalandia checkpoint witnessed clashes. During which, IOF fired rubber bullets and sound bombs at the protestors and arrested 4 Palestinians, from Beit Hanina village; 2 of them were identified as Mostafa al-Haimouny and Omar ‘Atallah.

At approximately 21:30 on Monday, 26 April 2021, dozens of Palestinian young men gathered in Bab al-‘Amoud yard celebrating the 2nd day of iron barriers removal. They chanted slogans and raised Palestinian flags. IOF immediately surrounded the protestors, beat them, arrested 4 of them, and confiscated Palestinian flags. The arrestees were identified as ‘Amer Rezeq, Mohammed Abu Ramilah, Mohammed Nassar, and Mohammed ‘Ali Surara.

At approximately 01:00 on Tuesday, 27 April 2021, IOF moved into al-Tur neighborhood in occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched two houses belonging to Base, Maher Sbetani (22) and Hamada ‘Abdo Abu al-Hawa (20) and arrested them. In the meantime, dozens of Palestinian young men gathered and threw stones and Molotov Cocktails at IOF and their vehicles. IOF immediately suppressed the protestors, fired rubber bullets at them and arrested ‘Alaa Ibrahim al-Sayyad (19).

Following Tarawih prayer on Tuesday, 27 April 2021, hundreds of Palestinian young men gathered in Bab al-‘Amoud area, in the center of occupied East Jerusalem, to celebrate removing iron barriers, that were placed by IOF in Bab al-‘Amoud area since the beginning of Ramadan. The Palestinian young men chanted slogans, sang national songs and raised Palestinian flags. IOF immediately suppressed the protestors, forcibly dispersed them and confiscated the flags. They also arrested 8 Palestinians, including 4 children, assaulted the team of Al-Amal Association for Health Services, beat a paramedic, and arrested another one.

Director of Al-Amal Association, ‘Abed al-Majeed Taha, said that he and his team present in Bab al-‘Amoud area since the beginning of escalation to aid wounded civilians. He pointed out that IOF assaulted him, in addition to 3 other paramedics without any cause while they were present on Bab al-‘Amoud stairs. He added that IOF arrested the paramedic Loai Ja’afrah after severely beating him up and pushing him to the ground. Ja’afrah was then taken to Salah al-Bareed Police Station in occupied East Jerusalem. Taha also said that an Israeli soldier slapped the paramedic Mohammed Mahmoud, causing bleeding in his eye. The paramedic was then taken to a hospital for treatment. He added that IOF assaulted Al-Amal Association team despite wearing their uniform.

Lawyer Feras al-Jebrani said that IOF arrested 8 Palestinians, including 4 children, when IOF forcibly dispersed protestors from Bab al-‘Amoud area. Among the arrestees were: Ibrahim Ramzi al-Rajbi (17), Adam Kastero (16), Mo’tasem ‘Abdullah Abu Nab (18), the paramedic Loai Ja’afrah, and ‘Areen Hitham al-Za’aneen (26). Al-Jebrani stated that most of the arrestees were taken to al-Bareed Police Station, and two children, who were arrested, were severely beaten by IOF.

Shooting incidents in other cities:

At approximately 08:45 on Thursday, 22 April 2021, Israeli gunboats stationed off al-Waha Shore, west of Beit Lahia, north of the Gaza Strip, chased Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 3 nautical miles and heavily opened fire around them until 90:30, causing fear among the fishermen and forcing them to flee. No casualties were reported.

At approximately 22:30 on Friday, 23 April 2021, IOF stationed at the annexation wall gate No. (104), which is established near Showika suburb in Tulkarm, fired ruuber bullets, sound bombs and teargas canisters at Palestinian young men, who organized protest in the area in support of Jerusalem. As a result, a 20-year-old male, from al-Showika suburb, was shot with a rubber bullets in his leg.

Around the same time, IOF stationed at Eyal crossing established in northern Qalqilya, fired rubber bullets, sound bombs and teargas canisters at Palestinians who protested in the area in support of Jerusalem. IOF chased the protestors and arrested Islam Mohammed Ameen Nazzal (20).

At approximately 01:25 on Saturday, 24 April 2021, IOF backed by several military vehicles moved into Aqabat Jaber refugee camp, southwest of Jericho. Meanwhile, Palestinian young men gathered and threw stones at IOF’s vehicles. IOF immediately fired live bullets and teargas canisters at them to disperse them. After that, violent clashes erupted between IOF and the Palestinians and continued for an hour and half. As a result, two protestors were wounded; the first (14), was shot with a live bullet in his right thigh, while the second (22), was shot with a live bullet in hos left leg. Both of them were taken to Jericho Governmental Hospital for treatment. Also, many protestors suffocated due to teargas inhalation. IOF also raided and searched Montaser Yehia Abu ‘Azzoum (72)’s house and withdrew later.

At approximately 04:50, Israeli warplanes fired 2 missiles in about 10 minutes at an empty land located near Gaza International Airport, east of al-Shawka village, southeast of Rafah; no casualties were reported.

At approximately 05:20, Israeli warplanes fired a missile at am empty land near Sofa military site, east of al-Shawka village, northeast of Rafah; no casualties were reported.

Around the same time, Israeli warplanes fired two missiles at an agricultural land in Al-Fukhari village, southeast of Khan Yunis in southern Gaza Strip, causing a large hole in the area. No casualties were reported.

At approximately 20:00, a number of Palestinian young men gathered in Bab al-Zawiyia area in the center of Hebron, and set fire to tires near a military checkpoint established at the entrance to the closed Shuhada Street. Palestinian young men threw stones and empty bottles at the checkpoint while IOF fired sound bombs and teargas canisters at them and chased them between shops. As a result, many Palestinians suffocated due to teargas inhalation. The clashes continued until 23:00, and no arrests were reported.

At approximately 21:00, a protest took off from Nablus in solidarity with al-Aqsa Mosque, in addition to another protest from the central of Huwara village, southeast of Nablus. The protestors raised Palestinian flags, chanted slogans against Israeli occupation and settlers and headed towards a point of friction at Huwara checkpoint, southeast of Nablus, to express their refusal of IOF and settlers’ practices in Jerusalem. Clashes erupted at the checkpoint, during which, IOF fired live and rubber bullets, sound bombs and teargas canisters at the protestors. As a result, many protestors suffocated due to teargas inhalation and received treatment on the spot.

Around the same time, dozens of Palestinian young men performed Tarawih prayer at Deir Sharaf village’s square, west of Nablus, in solidarity with al-Aqsa Mosque. While Palestinians were performing the prayer, military vehicles arrived at the area and stationed in front of the worshipers. Following the prayer, IOF suppressed the worshipers. After that, clashes erupted in the area, during which, IOF fired teargas canisters and sound bombs at the worshipers. As a result, many of them suffocated due to teargas inhalation and received treatment on the spot. IOF also arrested Mo’awiyia Jehad Sa’ied ‘Antari (15) from his father’s nursery and released him later.

Furthermore, Palestinian worshipers performed Tarawih prayer at the entrance to al-Lubban ash Sharqiya village, southeast of Nablus, in solidarity with al-Aqsa Mosque. While Palestinians were performing the prayer, military vehicles arrived at the area and stationed in front of the worshipers. Following the prayer, IOF suppressed the worshipers. After that, clashes erupted in the area, during which, IOF fired teargas canisters and sound bombs at the worshipers. As a result, many of them suffocated due to teargas inhalation and received treatment on the spot.

At approximately 21:30, dozens of Palestinian young men, from Husan village, west of Bethlehem, organized a protest in solidarity with Jerusalem and against the ongoing police’s attacks against Palestinians. The protestors raised Palestinian flags and chanted slogans. During which, Israeli border guard officers arrived at the area and fired sound bombs and teargas canisters at the protestors. As a result, many of them suffocated due to teargas inhalation.

At approximately 21:30, a group of Palestinian young men gathered near the Return camp, near the Gaza’s border fence with Israel, east of Khuzaʽa village, east of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip. They set fire to tires and chanted slogans condemning the ongoing IOF’s attacks in Jerusalem. IOF fired teargas canisters in the area and fired flare bombs in the sky; no casualties were reported.

At approximately 23:30, dozens of Palestinians, from Bethlehem, organized a peaceful protest in front of a metal- detector gate fixed on the annexation wall, calling for stopping IOF’s attacks in Jerusalem. The protestors raised Palestinian flags and chanted slogans. During which, Israeli border guard officers arrived at the area and ordered the protestors to leave. After that, IOF fired sound bombs and teargas canisters at the protestors, who responded with stones. As a result, many protestors suffocated due to teargas inhalation.

At approximately 23:30, a number of Palestinian young men gathered at the northern entrance to al-Bireh city and threw stones at IOF stationed at al-Mahkama military checkpoint, which is established near “Beit El “settlement, north of the city. After that, IOF clashed the protestors and fired teargas canisters, sound bombs and rubber bullets at them. As a result, a 16-year-old child sustained teargas canister shrapnel wounds in his head and received treatment at Palestine Medical Complex. Also, dozens of protestors suffocated due to teargas inhalation.

At approximately 21:00 on Sunday, 25 April 2021, a group of Palestinian young men gathered at the entrance to Fawwar refugee camo, south of Hebron, where IOF established a military watchtower. The Palestinian young men set fire to tires and threw stones at the military watchtower. After that, IOF headed to the camp’s main entrance and prevented Palestinians’ vehicles from exiting the camp. They also fired sound bombs and teargas canisters at the stone-throwers. As a result, many of them suffocated due to teargas inhalation. The clashes continued until the midnight. IOF also forced the camp’s residents to pass through a dirt and bumpy road to exit the camp.

At approximately 21:30 on Sunday, 25 April 2021, a group of Palestinian young men gathered near the Return camp, near the Gaza’s border fence with Israel, east of Khuzaʽa village, east of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip. They set fire to tires and chanted slogans condemning the ongoing IOF’s attacks in Jerusalem. IOF fired teargas canisters in the area and fired flare bombs in the sky; no casualties were reported.

At approximately 15:00 on Monday, 26 April 2021, IOF stationed along the Gaza’s border fence with Israeli, east of Bureij refugee camp in the center of the Gaza Strip, opened fire at agricultural lands; no casualties were reported.

At approximately 21:00 on Monday, 26 April 2021, a group of Palestinian young men gathered near the Return camp, near the Gaza’s border fence with Israel, east of Khuzaʽa village, east of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip. They set fire to tires and chanted slogans condemning the ongoing IOF’s attacks in Jerusalem. IOF fired teargas canisters in the area and fired flare bombs in the sky; no casualties were reported. During the protest, two Palestinian young men crossed the border fence and IOF arrested them. The arrestees were identified as:

Bassam Mohammed Abu Tiba (17), from Bani Suheila village in eastern Khan Yunis, who was released at 02:40 on Tuesday, through Beit Hanoun (Erez) Crossing in northern Gaza Strip.

Mohammed Ahmed Shehda Abu Tair (25), from Abasan al-Kabira village, who was released at 21:40 on Tuesday.

At approximately 16:30 on Tuesday, 27 April 2021, Israeli gunboats stationed off Deir al-Balah shore, in the center of the Gaza Strip, chased Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 3 nautical miles, opened fire at them and forced them to leave. No casualties were reported.

At approximately 18:20, Israeli gunboats stationed off Beit Lahia Shore, north of the Gaza Strip, chased Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 400-700 meters, and heavily opened fire at a fishing boat belonging to ‘Awad ‘Abed al-Fattah Mohammed al-Sultan (33), from al-Salateen neighborhood in Beit Lahia. The boat was manned by al-Sultan and another fisherman namely Ghaith ‘Eliyan Mohammed Abu ‘Un (33). As a result, Abu ‘Un was shot with a rubber bullet in his right leg, and his condition was classified minor. It should be noted that on Monday, Israeli authorities declared the complete closure of Gaza Sea, but some fishermen sailed near the shore. Despite this, they were targeted by Israeli naval forces.

At approximately 21:00, dozens of Palestinians, from Bethlehem, organized a peaceful protest in front of a metal- detector gate fixed on the annexation wall, calling for stopping IOF’s attacks in Jerusalem. The protestors raised Palestinian flags and chanted slogans. During which, IOF arrived at the area and fired teargas canisters at the protestors, who responded with stones. As a result, many protestors suffocated due to teargas inhalation. Also, IOF chased the protestors until 23:30 and arrested Mohammed Ashraf Mohammed Abu Lebda (17) and Mohammed Dawoud Mohammed Shosha (17).

At approximately 08:00 on Wednesday, 28 April 2021, Israeli gunboats stationed off Deir al-Balah shore, in the center of Gaza Strip, chased Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 3 nautical miles, opened fire at them and forced them to leave. No casualties were reported.

At approximately 08:30, Israeli gunboats stationed off Khan Yunis Shore, south of the Gaza Strip, chased a Palestinian fishing boat sailing within 1.4 nautical miles and approached it. The boat was manned by Khaled ‘Ali Mohammed Inshasi (25) and ‘Emad Shaheen (27). IOF fired several live bullets at the boat’s engine. As a result, the boat’s engine was broken, and no casualties were reported. Khaled Inshasi’s father said to PCHR’s researcher that his son along with ‘Emad shaheen sailed in the sea to get their fishing nets out, during which, their fishing boat was shot with several live bullets from an Israeli gunboat. He added that the Palestinian Marine police returned them along with the fishing boat to the Gaza Shore, while their fishing nets are still in the sea.

Incursions and arrests

Thursday, 22 April 2021:

At approximately 02:00, IOF moved into Ein Yabrud village, east of Ramallah. They raided and searched two houses belonging to Oday Akram Fareed (22) and Ahmed Shaker Musleh (24), and arrested them.

At approximately 02:30, IOF reinforced with several military vehicles moved into Hebron, and stationed at al-Hawooz area. They raided and searched Mohammed Zeyad al-Titi’s (30) house, and arrested him.

At approximately 02:30, IOF moved into Saffa village, west of Ramallah. They raided and searched several houses and arrested Tareq Amjad Karaja (19), and Ahmed Ja’far Karaja (18).

At approximately 09:40, IOF reinforced with several military vehicles and bulldozers moved 100-meters from the border fence to al-Shawka village, east of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip. They leveled and combed lands before they redeployed at approximately 13:30.

At approximately 15:00, IOF arrested Mahmoud Hamdan al-Wahsh (39), after stopping his vehicle on a temporary military checkpoint established at the entrance of Beit Jala, northwest of Bethlehem.

IOF carried out (3) incursions in Sa’ir, Tarqumiyah and Beit al-Rush al-Tahta, in Hebron. No arrested were reported.

Friday, 23 April 2021:

At approximately 10:30, IOF arrested the journalist Qutaiba Saleh Qasem and Yousef Moammed ‘Adawi (36), while passing through Checkpoint 300, north of Bethlehem, heading to Jerusalem. IOF took them to unknown destinations.

Qasem’s family stated that their son, Qutaiba, was with Yousef ‘Adawi heading to Jerusalem by a tourist-bus, before they were arrested.

It should be noted that Qasem is a former prisoner who spent 25 months in the Israeli prisons.

At approximately 11:00, IOF arrested the journalist Mohammed Ali ‘Atiq (27) and the writer Mofeed Taher Jalghoum (53), from Jenin, heading to the Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, after stopping and searching the bus that they were in.

Ali ‘Atiq, Mohammed’s father, said that IOF arrested his son after detaining their bus in a Atarot military settlement, north of the occupied East Jerusalem. He added that IOF stopped the buss, searched the ID cards of the passengers, arrested his son along with Mofeer Jalghoum, from Faqqoa village in Jenin, and then they were taken to an unknown destination.

It should be noted that ‘Atiq was arrested 2 times, and spent several months in the Israeli prisons, and so do Jalghoum.

At approximately 21:00, IOF stationed at Hizma military checkpoint, northeast the occupied East Jerusalem, arrested Ahmed Fawaz Abu Dawwas (19), and Laith Mo’amar Daraghmah (22), from Tubas, southeast of Jenin governorate, while passing through the checkpoint returning from the Aqsa Mosque. IOF took them to an unknown destination.

Saturday, 24 April 2021:

At approximately 15:00, IOF arrested Majd Mo’taz al-Karaki (17), from Hebron’s Old City, after stopping him at Abu al-Rish military checkpoint, on the northern entrance of Hebron’s Old City. IOF took him to “Kiryat Arba’” police center.

At approximately 17:00, IOF arrested Mohammed Riyad al-Joulani (23), while present at Bab Huta neighborhood, one of Jerusalem’s Old City’s neighborhoods.

At approximately 17:30, IOF arrested Belal Omae al-Saifi (30), from al-Dheisha refugee camp, south of Bethlehem, while passing through a temporary military checkpoint near “Etzion” rotary, south of Bethlehem. IOF took him to an unknown destination.

It should be noted that al-Saifi was arrested up to 6 times, and he went on a hunger strike to protest against his administrative arrest.

At approximately 18:30, IOF arrested Oday Samer Abu Tayeh (22), while present near Herod’s Gate, one of the occupied East Jerusalem’s gates. IOF took him to al-Bareed police center in Salah al-Dein street in the occupied city.

At approximately 21:00, IOF stationed inside the border fence with Israel, east of al-Shawka village, south of the Gaza Strip, arrested Issam Redwan al-Hissy (21), while attempting to sneak through the border fence.

At approximately 22:00, IOF arrested Yousef Qais Amarnah (26), from Ya’bad in Jenin, while passing through Qalandiya military checkpoint, north of the occupied East Jerusalem, returning home. IOF took him to an unknown destination.

Around the same time, IOF arrested ‘Aamer Owaisat (34), from Jabal al-Mukaber neighborhood, southeast of the occupied East Jerusalem, while present near Bab Huta area, one of the Aqsa Mosque’s gates, in the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City.

IOF carried out an incursion in Tulkarm. No arrests were reported.

Sunday, 25 April 2021:

At approximately 01:00, IOF arrested Mansour Ibrahim Mansour (21), from al-Thuri neighborhood, south of the occupied East Jerusalem, while present at his work place in a petrol station in al-Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, north of the occupied city.

Around the same time, IOF suppressed a peaceful demonstration demanding to stop violations against Palestinians in Jerusalem. Several hours later, IOF moved into Bethlehem through the northern entrance of the city, stopped 3 young men, searched their ID cards and arrested them while present at al-Qubbah street. The arrestees are: Kefah Ashraf Mustafa al-Najjar, Ahmed Mustafa al-Najjar and Tareq Ayman Kan’an.

At approximately 04:00, IOF moved into Wadi al-Joz neighborhood, northeast the occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched Mohammed Eyad Sa’eeda’s (22) house, and arrested him.

At approximately 15:00, IOF arrested Nidal Asfour (38), while present near al-Qatanin Gate, one of the Aqsa Mosque’s gates, in the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City.

At approximately 17:00, IOF severely beaten and arrested Ali Jaber (23), from al-Sa’diya neighborhood in occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City, while present in front of his house. It should be noted that IOF severely beaten him, resulted in losing his consciousness, then he was pulled several meters on the floor and carried to al-Bareed police center in Salah al-Dein street, in a humiliating way.

IOF carried out (5) incursions in Tulkarm, Nur Shames refugee camp and Tulkarm refugee camp, al-Khader, and Beit Fajjar in Bethlehem. No arrests were reported.

Monday, 26 April 2021:

At approximately 02:15, IOF moved into Beita, southeast of Nablus. They raided and searched Hussam ‘Allan Dwaikat’s (20) house, and arrested him.

At approximately 04:30, IOF moved into Siris village, southeast of Jenin. They raided and searched Osama Izz al-Dein Nijim’s (37) house and arrested him.

At approximately 05:30, IOF moved into Zahrat al-Finjan landfill, near Fahma village, southwest of Jenin, and arrested Mohammed Tareq al-Sa’di (27), from Jenin refugee camp, while working at the landfill. IOF took him to an unknown destination.

At approximately 16:00, IOF arrested Mohammed Iqbal Simrin (26), after stopping his vehicles in Beit Hanina neighborhood, while heading to the Aqsa Mosque in the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. IOF took him to Moscovia Detention Centre.

At approximately 18:30, IOF severely beaten and arrested (4) civilians after a quarrel occurred between them and the Israeli soldiers stationed at Bab Huta, one of the Aqsa Mosque’s gates. The quarrel was about closing Bab Huta and preventing the prayers from entering the Aqsa Mosque through it. The arrestees are Ahmed al-Hazina (23), was wounded and taken to hospital, Ahmed al-Rajabi (24), Alaa’ al-Razim (26), and Wissam Mohammed Sidr (29).

During the day, IOF established a temporary military checkpoint on the entrance of Jit village, northeast of Qalqilya, arrested (3) civilians and took them to unknown destinations. The arrestees are: Yousef Omar Ayoub (23) and Mohammed Omar Ayoub (25), from Tulkarm refugee camp; and Naser Mohammed Dasouqi (21), from Dhinnaba in Tulkarm.

At approximately 23:00, IOF moved into Shams al-Deen al-Asyooti street in Wadi al-Joz neighborhood, east of the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched Majd Ahmed Ghorab’s (20) house and arrested him.

IOF carried out (7) incursions in Burqa and Odala villages in Nablus governorate; Ya’bad and Jalamah in Jenin; Dura, Beit Ummar, and Bani Na’im villages in Hebron. No arrests were reported.

Tuesday, 27 April 2021:

At approximately 01:00, IOF moved into al-Jalazone refugee camp, north of Ramallah. They raided and searched two houses belonging to Anan Mohammed Safi (19) and Jihad Mohammed ‘Alqam (20), and arrested them.

Around the same time, IOF moved into Husan village, south of Hebron. They raided and searched Mohammed Abdul Hadi Shousha’s (33) house, and arrested him.

At approximately 04:00, IOF moved into Tubas. They raided and searched several houses and arrested Ahmed Mohsen Daraghmah (23), an employee at the Security Services, and Mustafa Mershed Abu Syaj (26). IOF took them to unknown destinations.

At approximately 04:30, IOF moved into Immatain village, east of Qalqilya. They raided, searched Ja’far Yousef Ghanim’s (28) house, destroyed its contents and arrested him.

At approximately 19:00, IOF moved into al-Isawiya village, northeast of the occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched the house of the head of Fatah Youth movement in al-Issawiya, Mansour Mahmoud (26), and arrested him.

It should be noted that Mansour Mahmoud who appeared in the most trending picture in the social media when the Palestinians celebrated the removal of the Israeli barriers at Damascus Gate area since the beginning of Ramadan. Mahmoud was assaulted and hit with the Israeli soldiers’ riffles’ butts last Saturday, resulted in suffering bruises all over his body.

At approximately 21:20, IOF stationed at al-Container military checkpoint established at the northern entrance of Bethlehem, arrested Moqbel Habib al-Barghouthi, from Ramallah. IOF took him to an unknown destination.

IOF carried out (2) incursions in Battir and al-Ubeidiya villages in Bethlehem. No arrests were reported.

Wednesday, 28 April 2021:

At approximately 01:30, IOF moved into al-Khader village, south of Bethlehem. They raided and searched two houses belonging to Ahmed Mohammed Abu al-Hawa (22) and Khalil Khaled Salah (23), and arrested them.

At approximately 02:15, IOF moved into al-Masaken al-Sha’biya neighborhood, northeast of Nablus. They raided and searched Abdullah Abdul Rahman Bushkar’s (17) house, and arrested him.

At approximately 03:00, IOF moved into the southern area of Hebron. They raided and searched Mohammed Helmi Abu Safiya’s (40) house and arrested him.

At approximately 15:00, IOF moved into al-Wad neighborhood, one of the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City’s neighborhoods. They raided and searched Ra’fat Sameeh Najeeb’s (38) house and arrested him.

IOF carried out (4) incursions in Burin and Qaryut, southeast of Nablus; Beit Kahil and Kurza, in Hebron. No arrests were reported.

III. Settlement Expansion and settler violence in the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem

Demolition and Confiscation of Civilian Property

On Thursday morning, 22 April 2021, the Israeli Civil Administration approved a decision to expropriate 147 dunums from Nahalin and Husan villages, west of Bethlehem, for settlement purposes.

Hassan Breijiyeh, Director of the Wall and Settlements Resistance Commission in Bethlehem, said the targeted lands are planted with many fruitful trees and located in “Thaher al-Matrasaba” area in Nahalin village and “Khelet al-Sarawil” and “Sha’b al-Beesh” area in Husan village, to expand “Beitar Illit” settlemen established on lands of Wadi Foqin, Husan and Nahalin village, west of Bethlehem.

Settler attacks on Palestinian civilians and their property

At approximately 02:00 on Thursday, 22 April 2021, a group of settlers randomly opened fire near the northern entrance to Salfit under the pretext that unknown persons removed Magen David Adom and the Israeli flag at the entrance. No casualties were reported.

In the early morning, a group of settlers from “Nicodem” settlement established on the Palestinian lands of Teqoa village, south of Bethlhem, planted olive seedlings in confiscated lands belonging to Tanouh family. It should be noted that on 09 May 2012 settlers from “Teqoa” settlement fenced vacant areas of agricultural lands, around 1000 dunums, planted with olive trees and winter grain in addition to denying the owners access to their lands and preventing them from planting or plowing.

At approximately 16:40 on Friday, 23 April 2021, a group of settlers from “Revava” settlement moved into Khelet al-Nasakh area in Haris village, north of Salfit. The settlers uprooted 13 olive trees from a plot of land belonging to ‘Aisha Mahmoud Qassem from the same village. The head of the village council, ‘Omer Samara, said that the uprooted olive trees were 4-5 years old.

At approximately 13:00 on Saturday, 24 April 2021, settlers from “Havat Ma’on” settlement outpost established on the Palestinian lands of eastern Yatta assaulted farmers in their lands in al-Hamrah area and chased them into the nearby al-Mafqarah area.

The settlers threw stones at the Palestinian vehicles traveling on the road between al-Mafqarah and Tuwani villages, breaking windows of cars belonging to Soliman Salem al-‘Adrah, Hafez Hussein al-Hreini; Mos’ab Mor Reb’ie, Khaled Rabah Reb’ie and Qasem Mohammed al-Tahhan, who was wounded in his left leg after being hit with a stone. Meanwhile, a number of young men gathered in the area and started throwing stones at the settlers to keep them away. IOF arrived at the scene and opened fire in the air in addition to firing teargas canisters at the Palestinian civilians while the settlers started withdrawing at approximately 15:00.

At approximately 22:00 on Sunday, 25 April 2021, a group of settlers from “Halmish” settlement, northwest of Ramallah moved into the eastern outskirts of Umm Safa village, northwest of Ramallah. The settlers rioted in the area and closed the eastern entrance to the village with sand berms. Next day, Palestinians removed the stones and sand berms at the entrance and managed to reopen it.

At approximately 20:00 on Monday, 26 April 2021, settlers, who were passing by the worshippers road between al-Ibrahimi Mosque and “Karyat Arba” settlement and crossing Jaber neighborhood, assaulted Rasmi Tariq Jaber 19 and Basil Mohammed Jaber 18 who were both in front of one of the shops and attempted to assault them. When they tried to stop the settlers, IOF arrived at the area, which is only few meters away from an Israeli control point and arrested both civilians, taking them to the interrogation department in “Karyat Arba” settlement, east of Hebron.

At approximately 22:00 on Tuesday, 27 April 2021, Israeli settlers from Ramot settlement established on Palestinian lands of Beit Eksa village, northwest of occupied East Jerusalem burnt 3 Palestinian vehicles that were parked in ‘Aqbet Zayed area in the village.

‘Issa Hamoudah Ghaith al-Kiswani, one of the affected cars’ owners, said that settlers moved into the village today evening and wrote racist slogans on some walls and on the parking lot floor. They poured diesel on his vehicle and 3 others and set them on fire, burning the 3 vehicles completely, including his, and breaking the windows of a forth vehicle. Al-Kiswani said that the other vehicles belonged to Anas al-Khatib and Ahmed Abu Khalaf. All the cars were licensed and had Israeli legal registration plates. Al-Kaswani said that eyewitnesses told him that IOF were in the area at the moment the settlers burnt the vehicles to provide them protection.

At approximately 23:30 on Tuesday, 27 April 2021, a group of settlers from “Yitzhar” settlement established on Urif, Burin, ‘Asira al-Qibliya, Huwara and ‘Einabus, southeast of Nablus, assaulted civilians’ cars that were traveling on the road between Urif and ‘Asira al-Qibliya villages and damaged the windshield and the glass ceiling of one of them in addition to the right mirror belonging to Merwan ‘Abdel Hamid ‘Abdel Karim Ahmed before they left to his village “‘Asira al-Qibliya.

Merwan ‘Abdel Hamid ‘Abdel Karim Ahmed said to PCHR’s fieldworker that:

“at approximately 11:30 on that day, I came out of my house in ‘Asira al- Qibliya heading to nearby Urif village, southeast of Nablus, which is two kilometers away from our village. On the road, I was surprised with blocks on the street, so I knew that the settlers from Yitzahar settlement, which is established on our village lands, placed them on the street as an ambush for the vehicles traveling on the street between the 2 villages. When I wanted to go back, a group of settlers came out from behind olive trees on the street and threw stones at my vehicle and damaged the windshield, the ceiling and the mirror before I could leave to my village.”

Closure policy and restrictions on freedom of movement of persons and goods:

On Monday, 26 April 2021, Israeli authorities closed Gaza Sea completely and prevented fishermen from sailing and fishing. These Israeli measures are part of the Israeli collective punishment policy practiced against Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip that aims to harass fishermen and prevent them from sailing and fishing freely in areas where fish breed.

According to the Palestinian Centre for Human Rights (PCHR)’s follow-up, the Israeli Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) declared the complete closure of Gaza Sea, starting from 06:00 on Monday until further notice. The Israeli Coordinator stated that, “This decision came in response to the launch of rockets towards Israeli settlements adjacent to the Gaza Strip.”

This decision is part of Israel’s policy of inhuman and illegal closure and collective punishment against the Gaza Strip. As a result, the livelihoods of 4,160 fishermen and 700 workers in professions associated with the fishing sector; the main providers for their families (a total of 27,700 persons) are threatened with further deterioration. Even before this decision, Gazan fishermen already suffered and were unable to fish and sail freely in the allowed fishing area due to the recurrent Israeli attacks at sea, the entry ban of equipment and necessary supplies for fishermen. Consequently, hundreds of fishermen are effectively unable to provide their families’ basic needs, such as food, medicine, clothing, and education.

Furthermore, the impact of the new Israeli decisions would deepen the humanitarian and living crises in the Gaza Strip, especially raising unemployment, poverty, and food insecurity. Statistics pre-recent restrictions indicate a dangerous unemployment rate at 45%, i.e. 217,100 unemployed workers; this rate is highest among youth at 63%. Also, more than half of the Gaza Strip population suffers poverty, as data from the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics (PCBS) indicate that the prevalence of poverty among the Gaza Strip population exceeds 53%, and more than 62.2% of the Gaza population is classified as food insecure according to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

The Gaza Strip still suffers the worst closure in the history of the Israeli occupation of the oPt as it has entered the 14th consecutive year, without any improvement to the movement of persons and goods, humanitarian conditions and bearing catastrophic consequences on all aspects of life.

The West Bank:

In addition to 108 permanent checkpoints and closed roads, this week witnessed the establishment of more temporary checkpoints that restrict the goods and individuals 39 temporary checkpoints, where they searched Palestinians’ vehicles, checked their IDs and arrested 20 of them. IOF closed many roads with cement cubes, metal detector gates and sand berms and tightened their measures against individuals’ movement at military permanent checkpoints.

Jerusalem:

On Thursday, 22 April 2021, IOF closed Kalandia military checkpoint, north of the city, and reopened it later.

Bethlehem:

On Thursday, 22 April 2021, IOF established 3 checkpoints at the western entrance to Beit Fajjar village, at the northern entrance to Tuqu village, and at the entrance to ‘Atyat Hasanat area.

On Friday, 23 April 2021, IOF established a checkpoint at the northern entrance to Tuqu village.

On Tuesday, 27 April 2021, IOF established 4 checkpoints at the entrance to Tuqu village, in al-Nashash intersection, in ‘Aqabet Hasna area and at the entrance to Beit Fajjar village.

Ramallah:

On Friday, 23 April 2021, IOF established a checkpoint at the entrance to Sinjil village.

On Sunday, 25 April 2021, IOF established a checkpoint at the entrance to Ras Karkar village.

On Monday, 26 April 2021, IOF established a checkpoint at the entrance to Deir Abu Mash’al

Jericho:

On Thursday, 22 April 2021, IOF established a checkpoint at the northern entrance to Jericho.

On Friday, 23 April 2021, IOF established 2 checkpoints at the northern and southern entrances to the city.

On Saturday, 24 April 2021, IOF established a checkpoint at the southern entrance to the city.

Hebron:

On Thursday, 22 April 2021, IOF established 2 checkpoints at the entrance to as-Samu village and at the northern entrance to Hebron.

On Friday, 23 April 2021, IOF established 4 checkpoints at the southern entrance to Hebron, at the northern entrance to Yatta village, on Beit Einun road, and on Wadi Al-Joz road.

On Saturday, 24 April 2021, IOF established 2 checkpoints at the entrance to as-Samu village and at the southern entrance to Hebron.

On Sunday, 25 April 2021, IOF established 5 checkpoints at the entrances to Ash-Shuyukh, Karma, Beit Ummar and Surif villages, and at the northern entrance to Yatta city.

On Monday, 26 April 2021, IOF established 4 checkpoints at the entrances to Beit Awwa, Idhna and as-Samu villages, and at the northern entrance to Hebron.

On Wednesday, 28 April 2021, IOF established 3 checkpoints at the entrances to Tarqumiyah, Sa’ir and Beit Ummar villages.

Qalqilya :

On Thursday, 22 April 2021, IOF established 2 checkpoints at the entrance to Qalqilya and at the entrance to Azzun village, east of the city.

Salfit:

On Monday, 26 April 2021, IOF established 3 checkpoints at the entrances to Deir Istiya, Kafr ad-Dik and Deir Ballut villages, west of the city.

