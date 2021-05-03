محمد زهير الصدّيق شاهد الزور في جريمة اغتيال الحريري: أريد اللجوء إلى لبنان Muhammad Zuhair Al-Siddiq was a false witness in the Hariri assassination: I want asylum in Lebanon

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

رضوان مرتضى الجمعة 30 نيسان 2021

«الشاهد الملك» وصاحب الاسم الأبرز في ملفّ الشهود الزور في جريمة اغتيال رفيق الحريري

ظهر زُهير محمد الصدّيق مجدداً. «الشاهد الملك» وصاحب الاسم الأبرز في ملفّ الشهود الزور في جريمة اغتيال رفيق الحريري، خرج إلى الضوء بعد سنوات. الرجل الذي اتّصل من مخبئه يريد أن يُقدّم رواية مغايرة عن روايته السابقة بشأن دوره في مراقبة الرئيس رفيق الحريري بتكليف من الاستخبارات السورية. من يتّهم بتهديده لإجباره على الكلام وماذا يُريد اليوم؟

ورد اتصالٌ من رقمٍ هاتف أجنبي قبل أسابيع. عرّف المتّصل عن اسمه وصفته بأنّه طبيبٌ يُشرف على علاج رجلٍ مخطوف يطلب المساعدة. ادّعى أنّه لا يعرف اسم المعتقل، إنما يعرف اسم زوجته المدعوّة دعد الغُصيني.

بحثٌ سريع على الإنترنت كفيلٌ بكشف هويّة زوجها. هو «الشاهد الملك» في جريمة اغتيال رفيق الحريري زهير محمد سعيد الصدّيق. طلبتُ إثباتاً، فأخبرني أنّ زوجته ستُعاود الاتصال بي. أخبرته بأنّ ذلك لا يكفي، بل أُريد دليلاً حسيّاً بشأن ما يقول. طلبت فيديو مسجلاً من الصدّيق نفسه، فأجاب بأن ذلك غير ممكن لكونه موجوداً في إقامة جبرية تحت حراسة أمنية حيث يُمنع إدخال الهواتف. لم أُكمل التواصل معه. غاب لأسبوعين قبل أن تصلني رسالة عبر أحد التطبيقات من شخص يقول إنه زهير محمد الصدّيق ويُريد محادثتي. طلبت إجراء المحادثة بالصوت والصورة لأتأكد من هوية الشخص الذي أُكلّمه.

كان زهير الصديق نفسه، «الشاهد» الأبرز في جريمة اغتيال الرئيس رفيق الحريري، والذي بنت لجنة التحقيق الدولية، عام 2005، عملها على أقواله، لتتهم سوريا بالجريمة، وتمنح فريق الادعاء السياسي الذخيرة اللازمة لتنفيذ انقلاب في لبنان.

سعد الحريري ووسام الحسن

هذه المرة، كان الصدّيق يعتمر قلنسوة ويتحدث من منزلٍ ليس فيه سوى فراش. بدا أنّ السنوات مرّت ثقيلة عليه. اتّهم الصدّيق الرئيس سعد الحريري ورئيس فرع المعلومات السابق وسام الحسن باختطافه وتهديده بذبح ابنه سمير. ذكر أنّ الحسن نقله على متن طائرة خاصة إلى الإمارات. تحدث الصدّيق عمّا سمّاه «جريمة حرب» ارتُكبت بحقّ عائلته، قائلاً إن ابنه سمير حُرِم ١٦ سنة من التعليم. يزعم أنه أوقف في السعودية عام 2005، وتم تجنيده لتقديم شهادة كاذبة في جريمة اغتيال الحريري، قبل أن يُسجن في الإمارات وفرنسا.

الصدّيق يتّهم سعد الحريري ووسام الحسن باختطافه وتهديده بذبح ابنه



ينفي «الشاهد الملك» أنه كان ضابطاً في الاستخبارات السورية، مؤكداً أنه كان يعمل عطّاراً في لبنان وأن والده كان موظفاً في وزارة المالية السورية. يذكر أنّ عائلته كانت مهددة، كاشفاً أنه تعرض للتعذيب والسجن والتهديد ما تسبّب بضياع ١٦ عاماً من حياته. يُقدم الصدّيق أسماء كاملة ومجتزأة، ليعزّز روايته، لكنه لم يُبرز أي مستند أو تسجيل يُثبت روايته.

ورداً على سؤال بأنّ لا مصداقية له بعد ارتباط اسمه بملف شهود الزور وعن الأدلة التي بحوزته لإثبات حقيقة ما يقول، أجاب بأنّ لديه أحد عشر مستمسكاً على الحريري وعلى الرواية التي يُقدمها اليوم، مؤكداً أنه سيكشفها قريباً وأنه مستعد لإبرازها لرئيس الجمهورية العماد ميشال عون. سُئِل عن توقيت ظهوره اليوم بعد سنوات وعقب صدور حكم المحكمة الدولية في جريمة اغتيال الحريري، فأجاب بأنه خرج الآن بعد تمكنه من الهرب من مكان احتجازه.

وردّاً على سؤال عما يُريد، أجاب بأنه يُناشد رئيس الجمهورية اللبنانية ميشال عون منحه اللجوء ليأتي إلى لبنان ليُقدم روايته في جريمة دفع لبنان أكثر من 500 مليون دولار على محاكمة دولية لتبيان حقيقة لم تظهر. ويذكر الصدّيق أنّ جواز سفره وبطاقة هويته انتُزعا منه، مناشداً منحه بديلاً منهما.

كذلك ناشد الصدّيق الرئيس الفرنسي إيمانويل ماكرون التدخّل لفتح تحقيق بشأن توقيفه المخالف للقانون في فرنسا، متوجّهاً إلى أي محامٍ في العالم ليتوكّل للدفاع عنه وللادّعاء على دولة الإمارات وفرنسا والرئيس سعد الحريري.

أما عن إمكانية عودته إلى بلده في سوريا، فيُجيب بأنه سيعود مرفوع الرأس، مشيراً إلى أن الرئيس بشار الأسد وحده من أعطاه حقه في مقابلة مع صحيفة كويتية عندما أجاب بأنه لا يعرفه، لكنه قد يكون تعرّض للضغط ليُدلي بما أدلى به. وبشأن مكانه، فقد طلب الصدّيق أن يبقى سرياً لكون حياته مهددة، متحدّثاً عن مستندات أودعها لدى قريب له ستُنشر في حال اختطافه او اغتياله.





Radwan Morteda

Friday, April 30, 2021

“The King’s Witness” the most prominent name in the file of false witnesses in the assassination of Rafik Hariri

Zuhair Mohammed al-Siddiq reappeared. “The King’s Witness” and the most prominent name in the file of false witnesses in the assassination of Rafik Hariri came to light years later. The man who called from his hideout wants to give a different account of his earlier account of his role in monitoring President Rafik Hariri commissioned by Syrian intelligence.

A call came from a foreign phone number weeks ago. The caller gave his name and description and said he was a doctor overseeing the treatment of a kidnapped man who was seeking help. He claimed that he did not know the name of the detainee, but knew the name of his wife, Da’ad al-Ghussini.

A quick online search revealed her husband’s identity. He is the “king witness” in the assassination of Rafik Hariri Zuhair Mohammed Saeed Al-Siddiq. I asked the caller for proof, and he told me that the detainee’s wife would call me back. I told him that’s not enough, I want sensory evidence of what he’s saying, and requested a recorded video from al-Siddiq himself, and he replied that this was not possible because the detainee is in house arrest under security guard, where the entry of phones is prohibited.

Two weeks later, I received a message via an app from someone saying he is Zuhair Muhammad Al-Siddiq and want to talk to me. I requested a the video and audio chat to confirm the identity of the person I’m talking to.

Zuhair al-Siddiq himself was the most prominent “witness” in the 2005 assassination of President Rafik Hariri, whose work on his statements was built by the International Commission of Inquiry to accuse Syria of the crime and give the political prosecution team the ammunition needed to carry out a coup in Lebanon. This time, Zuhair al-Siddiq was wearing a hood and talking from a house with only a mattress. The years seemed to pass heavy upon him. Al-Siddiq accused President Saad Hariri and former information branch chief Wissam al-Hassan of kidnapping him and threatening to slaughter his son Samir. Hassan was reportedly transported by private jet to the UAE. Zuhair al-Siddiq spoke of what he called a “war crime” committed against his family, saying that his son Samir had been deprived of 16 years of education. He was allegedly arrested in Saudi Arabia in 2005 and recruited to give false testimony in Hariri’s assassination, before being imprisoned in the UAE and France.

Saad Hariri and Wissam Al-Hassan

Siddiq accuses Saad Hariri and Wissam al-Hassan of kidnapping him and threatening to slaughter his son him



The King’s Witness denies that he was a Syrian intelligence officer, asserting that he was working in Lebanon and that his father was an employee of the Syrian Ministry of Finance. He revealed that his family was threatened, he had been tortured, imprisoned which caused the loss of 16 years of his life. Zuhair al-Siddiq mentioned full and fragmented names, to reinforce his story, but without giving any documents or recordings to support his story.

In response to a question that he has no credibility after his name is linked to the file of false witnesses and the evidence in his possession to prove the truth of what he says, he replied that he had eleven charges against Hariri confirming the story he is presenting today, which he will reveal soon and that he is ready to show it to the President of the Republic, General Michel Aoun.

When asked about the timing of his appearance today years after the assassination and following the International Tribunal’s verdict on Hariri’s assassination, he replied that he was not free had he appeared after escaping from his place of detention.

I asked him what he wanted now? He replied that he is appealing to the President of the Lebanese Republic, Michel Aoun, to grant him asylum to come to Lebanon to present his story about a crime that Lebanon paid more than $ 500 million for an international trial to show a fact that has not emerged.

Zuhair al-Siddiq states that his passport and identity card were taken from him, appealing for a replacement. Al-Siddiq also appealed to French President Emmanuel Macron to intervene to open an investigation into his illegal arrest in France, hoping that any lawyer in the world would initiate his defense and prosecute the UAE, France and President Saad Hariri.

As for the possibility of returning to his country in Syria, he replies that he will return with his head raised, pointing out that only President Bashar al-Assad gave him his right in an interview with a Kuwaiti newspaper when he replied that he did not know him, but he may have been pressured to give what he made.

Regarding his whereabouts, Al-Siddiq requested that his whereabouts be kept secret because his life is threatened, moreover he said that he had deposited documents with a relative that would be published in the event of his abduction or assassination.

