Yemeni Air Force Conducts Fresh Attack on Saudi Air Base

News – Yemen: Yemeni Air Force carried out a retaliatory attack on King Khalid Air Base in the south-west of Saudi Arabia, near Khamis Mushait.

A Qasef-2K drone was used in the retaliation that targeted the airbase at dawn Sunday, the spokesman for the Armed Forces Brigadier General Yahya Sare’e said.

The strike was accurate and hit its target “successfully,” he added.

Sare’e stressed that the attack was part of the “legitimate response to the escalation of the Saudi aggression and the continued siege on our dear country.”

The airbase has been repeatedly targeted due to its military importance in terms of its location closest to the Yemeni border provides, which makes it easier for Saudi warplanes to take off and hit their targets in less time and without needing to provide fuel in the air as their taking off from the bases and airports from Jeddah and other Saudi cities.

Saudi Arabia, backed by the US and its other regional allies, launched a devastating war on Yemen in March 2015. The six years of war has killed hundreds of thousands of people and destroyed much of the country’s infrastructure, Yemeni people are facing malnutrition, hunger, and famine, which have increased risks of disease and starvation.

With an all-out blockade on Yemen in place since the onset of the bloody war, the country is witnessing the world’s worst humanitarian crisis, according to the UN. The sea, land, and air siege from, among others, has led to the closure of the Sana’a International Airport, the largest and most important airport in Yemen, and closed the Hodeidah port, which acts as a lifeline for the country.

Yemeni Armed Forces have repeatedly warned the Saudi regime to stop its war, promising the regime larger and larger operations if it continues its aggression and siege on the country.

Yemen’s Air Force has stepped up the retaliatory attacks on Saudi Arabia in recent months.

Since the beginning of April, the Armed Forces have implemented more than 13 offensive operations, which have diversified their objectives and weapons. Among the most important and largest of these was the 30th of Shaaban Operation, which targeted, with 17 drones and ballistic missiles, Aramco refineries in Jeddah and Jubail regions, and other vital targets in Jizan.

