Posted on by martyrashrakat

Quds Day rallies were cancelled for a second year in a row due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but that cannot cancel the Day and its significance. Quds Day is the annual commemoration of the plight of Palestine. It is held on the last Friday of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadhan, which is May the 7th this year.

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Iran, Palestine | Tagged: al-Quds International Day, Arab Zionists, High treason normalization, Israel and KSA, Wahhabism |