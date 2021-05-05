ROCKETS RAIN OVER US BASES IN IRAQ

Posted on by martyrashrakat

04.05.2021

Source

Military bases of the United States in Iraq are suffering from poor weather conditions, as it would seem it’s raining rockets in the first days of May and late April.

Late on May 2nd, the US Camp Victory in Iraq came under rocket fire.

Two rockets hit the site near the Baghdad airport.

The third shell was reportedly intercepted by the C-RAM anti-aircraft system.

It was the second attack on Camp Victory in the last 10 days.

Not too long after, on May 3d, the Balad Air Base in the Salah al-Din province that houses Iraqi forces and US contractors was targeted by another rocket attack.

The commander of the base, Div. Gen. Sahi Abdul Ameri, said that a total of 9-10 explosions were heard, but only three self-made rockets exploded on the territory of the base.

The rockets reportedly were 107mm Katyushas.

Alleged photos show that the launchers were labeled with photos of assassinated Iranian General Qassem Soleimani and Popular Mobilization Units commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.

Still, the Pentagon said the increasing frequency of attacks against US forces in Iraq does not mean that effective measures are not taken to protect them, adding that the targeted base only hosted only by Iraqi troops and contractors working for an American company.

Alongside this, almost daily IED attacks target convoys moving logistic supplies and equipment for the US-led coalition all over Iraq.

Most recently, on May 2nd, two separate convoys were targeted.

Pro-Iranian groups are suspected of carrying out the attacks.

The recent strikes may be in response to explosions at a large chemical plant located near the city of Qom in central Iran, on May 2nd.

A spokesman for the Qom Fire Department told the semi-official ISNA news agency that the fire had been prevented from reaching nearby alcohol tanks which would have caused a “very large accident” if they had caught fire.

There is no official release of what caused the explosion, but it did happen just as there were some reports that some progress had been made in Vienna in negotiations to salvage the Iranian Nuclear Deal.

On May 1st, Iran revealed that the US had agreed to lift some sanctions in order to revive the 2015 deal.

Tel Aviv has been attempting to hinder the talks between the US and Iran for a while.

Last month, an act of sabotage targeted Iran’s uranium enrichment facility in Natanz.

Israeli intelligence was blamed for this.

The vicious cycle that is the situation around the Iran Nuclear Deal continues, and it is likely that the situation could deteriorate further if Washington and Tehran reach a deal Tel Aviv is unsatisfied with.

04.05.2021

Update: Colonel Wayne Marotto, spokesman for the US-led coalition forces in Iraq, confirmed the attack. According to the initial report, 10 rockets struck the airbase, which hosts US, coalition and Iraqi forces, at 7:20am local time.

Initial report: 10 IDF rockets targeted an Iraqi military base, Al Asad Airbase, hosting Coalition troops, on March 03, 2021 at approx 7:20 a.m. (Iraqi time). Iraqi SF are leading the response & investigation. Further information will be released as it becomes available. — OIR Spokesman Col. Wayne Marotto (@OIRSpox) March 3, 2021

Initial report: @SecMedCell reports two Katyusha rockets landed in an empty square at Ain Al-Asad Air Base AAAB in Anbar Governorate. No casualties or material losses. For more information see @SecMedCell or @IraqiSpoxMOD — OIR Spokesman Col. Wayne Marotto (@OIRSpox) May 4, 2021

Al-Asad airbase in Iraq, which belongs to the American Army, has been targeted by at least two rockets on May 4, according to the Iraqi TV channel ‘Al-Ahd’. Air sirens have been reportedly activated.

More details on the attack should be provided in coming hours. It is the third military base hosting US troops to be targeted in three days. (Link, Link)

Moreover, multiple IEDs had targeted US army convoys near Jereshan border between Iraq and Kuwait, Sabereen news reported on May 4th.

According to the reports, the US occupation forces were targeted in one of the warehouses and transport garages at the Jereshan border crossing.

On May 3, the Balad Air Base in Salah al-Din province that houses Iraqi forces and US contractors was targeted by rocket attack.

Previously, late on May 2, The US Camp Victory in Iraq came under rocket fire.

The ongoing attacks may be a result of the alleged sabotage attack on a large chemical plant located near the city of Qom in central Iran that took place on May 2nd.

MORE ON THE TOPIC:

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: American crimes, IRAQ, USA | Tagged: Iraqi resistance, PMU, Vienna negotiations |