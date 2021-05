Posted on by martyrashrakat

Al Quds day is not a day to celebrate a city in occupied Palestine. It is the last Friday in the holy month of Ramadan launched by the leader of the revolution Ayatollah Ruhollah Al Khomeini to reiterate that the issue of Al-Quds Al-Sharif is the core of the Palestinian cause.

